Florida woman pays $6,000 for Coronavirus and associated tests at AdventHealth.
One day, your body starts aching. You begin to cough and can’t catch your breath. You have just returned from an overseas trip. You think you have the Coronavirus.
You do exactly what you are supposed to do. Reach out to your primary healthcare provider. The doctor tells you to go to a local hospital and get tested. So you get tested.
You are then hit with medical bills that exceed $6,000.
Sounds like a bad dream, right?
After receiving a test at AdventHealth, DeLand, a Volusia County resident, shared her medical bills with The Daytona Beach News-Journal.
Due to the stigma associated with Coronavirus, the woman requested that her name be kept private. AdventHealth officials declined to comment on the newspaper’s request.
The woman said she didn’t know that testing would be so expensive. According to everything she read, she believed that the test was free. The ER visit and a series of unrelated tests she received led to a bill she is still trying to understand how to pay.
After undergoing coronavirus testing, a DeLand woman aged 23 received her initial bill from AdventHealth DeLand.
The 23-year-old DeLand woman said she felt fine after returning from Spain on March 17. After teaching English abroad, she returned to the United States after coronavirus cases began rising in Europe.
She said she had a headache and a fever the day she returned from Spain. After her fever had spiked, she called her family doctor on March 19, and they diagnosed her with a mild cough. She also began experiencing chest irritation.
AdventHealth DeLand was recommended to her. This was before coronavirus testing expanded throughout the state. The only option for testing was through the Florida Department of Health or local hospitals.
She said she was directed straight to the entrance for those who believed they might have COVID-19 when she arrived. The hospital staff performed various tests on her, including one for the flu and one for strep. A chest X-ray was also performed.
The woman explained that she had only gone for the coronavirus test and that they did tests she didn’t request. They didn’t ask me questions about them or whether I wanted them. They said that they would do this, that, and this. I should have stated that I wouldn’t say I liked the other stuff. It was just something I felt had to be done.
The staff should have told her what it would cost or how much she would have to pay.
She said, “I assumed it would most likely be free because coronavirus testing was free.”
She was sent an invoice for $4,356.28 after her initial visit. She was charged for IV therapy, laboratory services, pharmacy, and emergency center fees. Because the bill did not include it, it is unclear if she was accused of coronavirus testing.
Three weeks later, she received a second bill for $1969 for ER physician services.
She said that she and her dad were frustrated. “Disbelief that coronavirus testing should be free, but it’s misleading that you go to the hospital and get tested. No one warns you or asks if it will cost you hundreds of thousands.”
AdventHealth was asked by The News-Journal why patients were receiving tests they did not request and why patients needed to be informed about the cost of the tests before they were performed. A spokesman JeffGrainger asked for the patient’s name, which The News-Journal gave him along with consent from the woman.
In the past two weeks, the newspaper made multiple unsuccessful attempts to obtain additional information from AdventHealth.
According to the woman, her father tried numerous times to contact AdventHealth to inquire about her bills.
She said Wednesday that Mike, AdventHealth’s customer service director, called her twice to get me to pay the bill. “He claimed that the coronavirus charge wasn’t on my bill, even though I only requested it at the hospital. I was not given a choice about the treatment I received.”
She said she must pay $871 of the first and second bills totaling $2,840. She claimed she had Spanish health insurance through her employer. However, the policy is no longer valid in the United States.
She stated that she was asking the hospital to review the charges and remove them.
She was even more frustrated when her coronavirus testing came back three days later.
Her 56-year-old mother and her 20-year-old brother, with whom she lived with her 64-year-old father, were tested at the Florida Department of Health office in Daytona Beach. They did not have to pay for the test, and they didn’t receive additional testing.
Holly Smith, the spokeswoman of the Volusia County FDOH office, said that “when the Department of Health conducts a testing, it is part of an epidemiological investigation.” This includes taking a history. It has no additional tests or exams and is free to the patient.
The mother of the woman tested positive for the virus. Although her brother was negative for the virus, they believe he may have contracted it while studying in London. Her father was not tested for the virus.
The woman believes she is fortunate, except for AdventHealth’s bill. She was able to stay at home throughout her illness. Her fever lasted only 24 hours. After being tested, she had only a slight cough and chest irritation for 12 days.
She said, “I feel fortunate, I suppose.” “It’s a very new virus, and they don’t know why some people are more affected than others.”
Her mother, however, had worse symptoms. She had a mild fever, cough, and fatigue for four days. Her symptoms lasted longer than those of her daughters.
She stated earlier that she was more concerned about her mom’s health since she had a positive test. “Mostly, I am worried about my parents.”
She advised others to verify the cost of testing at the beginning.
“I appreciated their thoroughness, but I didn’t anticipate how much it would cost.”
What Item is Included in The NIMS Management feature of Accountability?
NIMS Management Characteristics
This NIMS Management Characteristics course builds on the knowledge you gained during ICS 100. Below are the main topics that are covered during the class.
- Common Terminology
- Modular Organization
- Management by Objectives
- Incident Action Planning
- Manageable Span of Control
- Incident Facilities and Locations
- Comprehensive Resource Management
- Integrated Communications
- Establishment and Transfer of Command
- Unified Command
- Chain of Command and Unity of Command
- Accountability
- Dispatch/Deployment
- Information and Intelligence Management
1) Common Terminology
The Incident Command System (ICS) defines a common Terminology that allows a variety of organizations to support and manage incidents to cooperate across a range of emergency operations and risk situations.
2) Modular Organization
Based on the size of the incident and its complexity, The Incident Command System (ICS) organization structure is developed modularly.
3) Management by Objectives
In the event of an incident, Incident Commands (also known as Unified Commands (which will be reviewed in the future) define incident objectives that guide the activities of incident response.
One of the goals in Management by Objectives is:
- Establishing specific, quantifiable event goals.
- The process of determining strategies, tactics, tasks, and actions to meet goals.
- You have identified, developed, and distributed instructions, plans, processes, and procedures to complete the tasks.
- Recording the outcomes of the incident’s objectives.
ICS utilizes incident goals to ensure that every person in the organization knows what needs to be achieved. In general, a set of Priorities helps a team decide how to complete their task. To help make choices,
4) Incident Action Planning
The incident action plan should govern an effective incident management strategy. An Incident Action Plan (IAP) outlines the incident’s goals, priorities, strategies, tactics, and tasks for both support and operational tasks. The necessity for further timeframes (referred to by the term operational timeframes) must be considered in the IAP.
5) Manageable Span of Control
It could be required to oversee other’ actions within the Incident Command System (ICS) structure, based on your role. During an incident, a span of control is the number of resources or people the supervisor can manage effectively. The designs of the Operations Section are often based on the span of control.
6) Incident Facilities and Locations
Depending on the incident’s size and complexity, different types of support facilities can be developed through Incident Command. These facilities are typically the following:* Incident Post (ICP): Post(ICP)
- Camps and Incident bases
- Joint Information Centers (JIC)
- Staging Areas
- Helicopter (Helo) Spots and Helibases (Air and UAV)
7) Comprehensive Resource Management
When an incident occurs, the situation must be evaluated and a response plan developed. Resources should be planned and assigned to meet the goals of the incident. When they perform their duties, they must be managed to accommodate environmental changes. The management of resources safely and efficiently is the main aspect to consider in the event of an incident. The formalized process for managing resources in ICS ensures that the management principles are implemented during the incident.
8) Integrated Communications
Incident communications are eased by creating and implementing a common communication plan and interoperable communication methods and systems that incorporate data and voice links.
Integrated Communications are necessary to:
- Ensure your connectivity
- Obtain awareness of situations
- Facilitate sharing of information
9) Establishment and Transfer of Command
The role of the Command should be established at the start of the incident. The authority or the organization that holds the primary responsibility for the incident determines the Incident Commander and the procedure for transfer of the Command. The transfer of Command could happen during an incident. If a Command is transferred, the process should be accompanied by an explanation that outlines all the necessary information to ensure secure and efficient operations.
10) Unified Command
In the context of a Unified Command, there is no one “Commander.” Instead, the Unified Command manages the incident through jointly-approved objectives. Unified Command allows entities with distinct legal, geographical, and functional responsibilities to effectively collaborate without affecting the individual agency’s power, authority, or accountability.
11) Chain of Command
The chain of Command is an organized line that defines how authority is distributed throughout the hierarchy. Management company. Chain of Command:
- allows an Incident Commander to control and direct the actions of every employee in the incident.
- Reduces confusion by the requirement that orders are derived from
Chain of Command allows personnel to communicate directly with one another to inquire for information or exchange it. While formal guidance and control adhere to the chain of Command, informal information sharing occurs throughout the ICS structure.
12) Unity of Command
The chain of Command is related to the overall structure of the company. Unity of Command means all employees have a designated person to report to.
13) Accountability
The importance of accountability during incident-related operations can’t be overstated. To adhere to the agency’s guidelines and policies and all applicable legislation and rules, you’ll have to be part of the Incident Command System (ICS).
The success of the response is on more than just the specific incident. However, it also depends on individual accountability. The team members are accountable for maintaining situational awareness of their surroundings and communicating security concerns to the chain of Command.
14) Dispatch/Deployment
An efficient resource management program must be set up to send resources only when required or ordered by an authority with the appropriate power. To prevent overloading with the Command for an incident, resources that are not needed should be resisted from self-dispatching. One of the most important features of ICS is its ability to manage resources to adapt to changing circumstances. In the event of an incident, you must be assigned or dispatched to assist in the incident response. However, as long as you’re not transferred to the organization responsible for the incident, you will remain in your regular job. Once you’re posted, you have to be able to check in and receive an assignment.
15) Information and Intelligence Management
The Incident Command System (ICS) heavily depends on intelligence and information. Information and information relevant to incidents need to be collected, analyzed, as well as shared, and controlled. NIMS defines intelligence as information about threats gathered by law enforcement agencies, medical surveillance, or other investigative agencies.
