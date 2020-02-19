How To Get Rid Of Debts With The Best Debt Management Program

Sometimes you have so much money that you think, how you can swim in money like Scrooge McDuck. Sometimes you have to take the extreme of bankruptcy. Hardly anyone can say that he is immune to financial ruin. Lack of job opportunities, increasing cost of living and other factors can bring financial difficulties in your everyday life. If you are buried deep under debt, you want to get rid of them as quickly as possible.

A debt management plan is one of the ways you can beat financial challenges due to debt. You will sit with a credit counselor and he will create the best debt management program after evaluating your financial situation. It is a plan you can easily afford. The counselor will negotiate with all of your lenders. This program will allow you to make lower payments possible. You will be able to get rid of your debt in three to five years.

Instead of sending money to different lenders, you will make one monthly payment to the debt management company. Now, it is their job to make monthly payments to your lenders and creditors. The company can get more favorable terms for you such as longer repayment periods and lower interest rates. So, having the best debt management program makes your life simpler as you are paying less money and making only one monthly payment.

Though it will hurt your credit score, it is not as damaging as a bankruptcy. As your loan balances start to decrease, your credit score starts increasing.

One thing you should keep in mind is that not all loans are included in this program. A debt management plan does not include secured debts. Student loans and some other unsecured loans are also not included.

Creating Your Debt Management Plan (DMP)

Finding A Credit Counseling Agency

Don’t work with any random credit counseling agency that has called you yesterday. Make sure that it is a member of the NFCC (National Foundation for Credit Counseling). It should be a reputed credit counseling agency having an excellent track record. Your lenders and credit issuers should be able to trust the agency.

The first credit counseling session is often free. Always ask about the fee of subsequent sessions and documents you have to bring.

What To Expect During Counseling

When you are meeting your counselor for the first time, you need to bring bills for each lender, your recent pay stubs and banking statements. It is good to have a copy of your credit report. Telephone meetings and web meetings are also very common. So, you might not have to see your counselor in person. In this forty-five minutes to an hour-long initial session, the counselor will assess your debts, incomes, and expenses. The counselor also pays attention to the interest rate you are paying. After doing all these assessments, the counselor develops an action plan according to your financial goals. Your lenders are not involved in this session.

Making A Choice And Getting Started

The counselor will tell you about the pros and cons of all the available options. You can take your time to make the final decision. In case the credit counselor is pushing you to make an immediate decision, you are working with the wrong company. Carefully consider the debt solution you are choosing. Does your budget allow you to stick to the DMP?

What if the plan fails?

You will be in a worse position. So, act wisely.

Putting Together the DMP

If you choose to go for a debt management program, the counselor will ask for more detailed information to set up the best debt management program for you. You need to tell about the lenders you are including, bank account statements, medical bills, and credit card bills. You cannot miss any of your expenses. Make sure that you are comfortable with the due date.

Start Making Payments

Though you have to make only one monthly payment, it should be made on time. So, get used to following your new budget. Your credit counseling agency will negotiate and reach agreements with your lenders. Keep in mind that not all lenders will accept your plan. Once the lenders agree, start making payments.

Don’t ignore the fact that the debt management program is not the only solution for you. If it is right for you, go for it.