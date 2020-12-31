If you are fully engaged in the hemp community, you want to know that you are buying the best quality CBD hemp flower. To do this, you need to know about CBD safety and testing. Vendors who are likewise concerned that they are selling high quality to the satisfaction of their clientele will invest in 3rd party testing to assure accuracy and safety.

About CBD Safety and Testing – The Anatomy of Safety

The topic of CBD hemp flower safety and all the products which are produced from it is multi-faceted. It includes the use of CBD products, the safe dosage and how it interacts with pharmaceuticals.

Dosing CBD Hemp Flower

Something to consider about CBD safety and testing is that there are no recorded events of anyone overdosing with CBD no matter is you ingest it or smoke it or vape it. There are no incidences of significant negative effects on health when consumed in typical form. Part of this is due to the fact that CBD hemp flower is 100% natural. Noone needs to have a doctor prescription to obtain any of the products made from it except the one FDA-approved Epidiolex.

There are no product warnings or disclaimers on CBD product in regard to safety because it is a natural product. Just like you cannot overdose on carrots or tomatoes, etc.

Anyone over the age of 18 can freely purchase CBD in all 50 states even though some states are resisting smokable hemp flower. It is believed ad with good reasons that CBD health benefits outweigh any highly unlikely to cause adverse consequences.

Considering Mild Liver Toxicity

There is no data to support this theory, but some believe that with excessive use of CBD hemp flower, it could result in mild liver toxicity. To repeat, the only time that it has ever so slight a chance to develop this negative reaction, the user would have to engage in excessive use. So in reality this is not about CBD safety and testing, it is more about using and consuming it in an intelligent way.

Even so it is always a good idea to discuss your CBD use with your doctor. Generally speaking, doctors are open to discussing CBD because it is definitely on the radar of the medical community.

About CBD Safety and Testing — Testing to Maintain Standards

All of the potential CBD wellness benefits are truly significant and wide-ranging, but without continued product monitoring and testing standards, the safety of CBD products, like any other consumable products, can then come into question. So how are standards maintained and assured in CBD products? And who maintains those standards?

Standards in CBD products are maintained by the manufacturers of those products. This is done primarily through regular testing of their CBD products during and after their manufacture. Products that test too high in THC are then rejected and not sold as CBD products much like those that may be found to contain any kinds of additional unsafe contaminants.

There are no continuous government-managed standards or practices applied across the wider CBD industry. Makers are generally expected to maintain legal and safe products, as they are in most other industries, with liability and responsibility always looming should mistakes be made or untrustworthy business practices be engaged in. This lack of immediate government oversight, however, does not render the consumer helpless in the CBD market.

Avoid CBD Product that Does Not Have Testing Verification

If a vendor is not on the up and up and wants to sell a product untested and watered down for a financial gain. If the CBD product is quality whether a CBD hemp flower nug or any other product produced from extracts, it will pass by 3rd party testing.

Documentation is supposed to accompany all the product. On Dr. Strains CBD you can visit the “Lab Tests” page to verify 3rd party testing. Dr. Strains CBD believes in filling their inventory with quality product that are raised and harvested by small farms who hand process the nugs.

Unsafe CBD Product

If you really want to know about the safety of the CBD hemp flower, verify the lab tests. This is where most problems occur with CBD products because some vendors want to make a quick buck so skimp on product and testing.

“Safety and Testing” Last Words

There are federal guidelines for testing but the ones which are the most applicable are the state protocols. There are some states which propose guidelines for the hemp farmers as well as the product manufacturers requiring QR codes so the consumers have the ability to look up the Certificate of Analysis (COA).

The COA is to check for accuracy of the product the vendor is selling as well as specifics for CBD potency and all the other ingredients such as other cannabinoids, terpenes, etc. Some states require that the producers label and package the final product per certain guidelines. All must verify that the product is clean and free of contaminants as well.

