February is American Heart Month – Celebrate With Medical Alert IDs

Technology has gifted us with a lot of innovative gadgets for science, education, industrialization, research, entertainment and improvement of our physical and mental wellbeing. A few of them fascinate a lot of users while others are proven essentials for our self-grooming.

Here in this article, we have listed a few of the best health and wellness gadgets to enhance your mental health. We have reviewed dozens of healthcare gadgets and figured out the best fitness gadgets for mental health that are age or gender independent. Before spending on gadgets for entertainment, consider these healthcare gadgets to be a part of your wardrobe.



Fitbit Charge 3

One of the most essential healthcare gadgets is Fitbit Charge 3. You can opt for any other fitness tracker or smartwatch that comes with all the features of a fitness tracker.

Major features that we seek in a fit band are Heart Rate Tracker, Activity Tracking, Sleep Monitor, Multi-Sport Tracking, Swimming, GPS Tracking, Waterproof with basic message/notification alerts synced from your smartphone and almost a week-long battery life. Not all the fitness trackers have all the features however its good to have as much as you can.



Portable Gluten Tester

Nima is the world’s first portable gluten detector designed by 6SensorLabs in San Francisco. This device is made for advanced healthcare for patients or highly sensitive people. Portable Gluten Tester can test your food for gluten within five minutes.

This is majorly used when you are eating outside or packaged food. Just give the first bite to Nima Portable Gluten Tester in a one-time disposable gluten test capsule and run the test. The device will detect if there is any gluten present in your meal or is it safe to eat. The device is portable and fits in the palm of your hand and each charge lasts up to 30 tests.



Dr. Song Teeth Whitening Kit

This is one of the greatest innovations in the field of dental care. Everybody wants bright white shining teeth however due to food habits or smoking we end up losing our teeth’ brightness. Dr. Song Teeth Whitening Kit is an ultimate solution to teeth whitening.

It comes with 3 syringes of teeth whitening gel, trays and LED accelerator light. The product and its accessories are made in the USA and the charcoal teeth whitening toothpaste is dramatically effective. The LED blue light application is set at the exact nanometers. The wavelength combined with, pressure, heat, and peroxides is the ultimate treatment in tooth whitening.



BACtrack Mobile Smartphone Breathalyzer

BACtrack Mobile Smartphone Breathalyzer is an advance level innovation that helps you estimate your alcohol level. It comes with a professional-grade accuracy along with Bluetooth connectivity to Apple iPhone, Google & Android Devices.

This is rated as one of the best health and wellness gadgets as BACtrack Mobile has got the best accuracy level in comparison with the police-grade model, hospitals, clinics, and even law enforcement. BACtrack Mobile Smartphone Breathalyzer has the advanced level technology to tell you the time needed to come back to 0% so that you make better decisions while drinking.

As per the device, the only safe time to drive is when your BACtrack Mobile Smartphone Breathalyzer shows 0.00%. Anything above that, you should call an Uber directly from the App.



Wireless Smart Glucometer

Another gadget to enhance your mental health is iHealth Wireless Smart Blood Sugar Test Kit that is compatible with Apple and Android devices. Those suffering from Diabetes need to examine their sugar/glucose levels on a routine basis.

Every meal they take needs to be controlled as it hampers their glucose level. iHealth Wireless Smart Blood Sugar Test Kit comes with MFi Certified Bluetooth 3.0 Blood Glucose Meter, Smart Diabetes Testing Kit, Lancing Device, 10 Lancets, and Carry Bag. It’s a pocket-sized blood glucose meter that fits in your purse, bag, or backpack. The glucometer connects with Bluetooth to sync with your smartphone through a secure app. If it is not connected, you can also take a reading of your blood sugar levels on the illuminated LED display. The app is smart enough to store all the readings in a secure and HIPAA compliant cloud platform and can be accessed online or on the mobile app. It has a rechargeable battery that can be charged on the go.



SteriPEN Ultra USB UV Water Purifier

SteriPEN Ultra USB Rechargeable Portable, Handheld UV Water Purifier is one of the most advanced UV water purifiers with an OLED display (Organic Light Emitting Diode). It is useful to eliminate bacteria, protozoa, and viruses from half or one liter of water at a time.

It just takes 45-90 seconds for water treatment depending on the volume. Loaded with an internal USB rechargeable Lithium-Ion battery, the lamp life can assure up to 8000 activations to charge up to 50 liters of water. It is a lightweight and portable Handheld UV Water Purifier for on-the-go adventures. It is one of the most effective healthcare gadgets to work against microorganisms.



Nokia BPM+ Wireless Blood Pressure Monitor

In the recent past, Nokia BPM+ Compact Wireless Blood Pressure Monitor has been trending as one of the exciting healthcare gadgets. Every patient or a frequent diagnosis requires a blood pressure monitor and Nokia is the one who digitalized the device.

It is a compact and lightweight handheld device that is easy to set up and diagnose. It provides accurate measurements as tested but many healthcare professionals and residential nurses. Nokia BPM+ is easy to carry as it fits in your small handbag or your office briefcase. The detailed results are shown on your smartphone for future reference. The Health Mate App works tremendously with the device as it shows the trend on a candlestick bar graph that is very easy to read.

A few of the users reported that the blood pressure reading doesn’t go accurately if the left arm circumference is bigger than 35 cm (13.77 inches, 1.14 feet or 0.38 yards). As per testing standard authorities, the results are testified accurately.



Summing Up

We hope you make the best use of these trending healthcare gadgets. We have listed a few of the most essential and the best health and wellness gadgets, though there are hundreds of inventions recorded every month. Keep a check of your health and ensure that you always stay updated and safe with the help of these gadgets for mental health.