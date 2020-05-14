Same Day Dentures – Actually Worth The Investment or Not?

Did you say yes to same-day dentures? If so, then you are already on your way to a brilliant smile. It is one of the most prominent tooth replacement options in the latest dental technology. It has merely allowed streamlining the process and allowed people to come back home with a full set of teeth after just one appointment. Are you wondering how it works?

Mainly, one or more than one implant is inserted into your jaw bone, instead of spending 3-5 months. It clearly means that very minimal time is spent without a visible missing tooth. There are two ways how it differs from the traditional ones.

First of all, same-day implants don’t take much of your time, just a few hours. Whereas, the typical tooth implant procedure takes more than 3 months and that too, with a missing tooth. Secondly, it requires a very less number of visits. But remember, the success rate of this treatment is not that higher as compared to the standard one.

What is the procedure like?

In general, the individual doesn’t have to wait for several months for his gum/tissue to heal. Your dentures are on the spot, ready for the placement. Before the extraction, your expert dentist will take the impressions and images of your dental area. This procedure is applicable for:

Replacing a single tooth

Replacing 2-3 missing tooths

Full set of dental implants

All on 4 implants or All on 6 implants

Are you the right candidate for a tooth implant procedure?

If you are wondering what makes them different from other procedures. Basically, they don’t differ much, it is just the time that counts, and the lab work that takes almost a week. If you have made your mind to get it done? If yes, then simply head to a certified/licensed dentist near you and get them fitted while ensuring that the dentures satisfy your needs. Once done with the placement, you are good to go! So, what are you waiting for? Say no to those frequent and never-ending visits and the tedious waiting period.

Is the procedure painful?

Generally, same-day dentures are implemented under local anesthesia. If any sort of sedation is required, that is also provided as it blocks the pain trails. After the effect starts to lessen, an individual may begin to feel a slight discomfort. But not to worry as the dentist recommends specific pain relievers.

Taking care of same-day implants

Well, it entirely depends on oral hygiene and how long you maintain it. Check out the tips below:

Brushing

Most expert dentists recommend using a soft-bristle toothbrush. The gentle bristles are generous to the crowns and tissues. Plus, they quickly adapt to the crown surfaces, which helps in thorough cleaning and removing the plaque. A pro tip to follow here is to use a toothpaste with Fluoride as it will keep the cavity formations and decay at bay.

Rinsing

Hold on, we are not talking here about the alcohol-based mouthwashes. Ask your dentist for any suitable recommendation. Going twice with mouth rinsing helps in lessening the plaque and bacterial load, which eventually leads to better oral hygiene.

Floss

An appropriate floss should be used to clean the area of contact for improving gum health. If an individual follows this, then there’s no risk of dental bone loss in the long run.

Generics

Remember, the key takeaway is to evaluate and get the treatment done from time to time. It is better to avoid smoking, alcohol intake, tobacco chewing, and consuming processed foods as much as you can.