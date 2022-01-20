Inhale this medicine by drinking a glass of fluid (8 8 ounces, or 240 milliliters) in a stomach that is empty at least 1 hour before the meal. Ivermectin is typically taken in a single dose, several doses, or as directed by your physician.

The dose depends upon the fat of one’s body, its medical condition, and your response to treatment.

Consult your doctor If your problem doesn’t improve or becomes worse.

Side Effects

Suppose you are being treated for "river blindness". In that case, you may experience reactions to the dying parasites during the first four days of treatment, including joint pain, tender/swollen lymph nodes, eye swelling/redness/pain, weakness, vision changes, itching, rash, and fever. Dizziness, headache, pain, nausea, and diarrhea can signify a problem. If some of these indicators persist or become worsening, inform your physician or pharmacist right away.

To prevent dizziness when standing, slowly get up after stepping up from lying or sitting in a deception.

Remember that your doctor prescribed this medication because he has determined that the benefit for you is, moreover, the potential risk-averse consequences. Most people who take this medication don’t experience severe part effects.

Tell your doctor straight away if you have any severe side effects, including neck/back pain, swelling face/arms/hands/feet, chest pain, fast heartbeat, confusion, seizures, loss of consciousness.

A severe allergy to the medication is not shared. However, seek medical attention immediately if you experience any signs of an allergic reaction, such as swelling, itching, or rash (especially of the mouth, tongue, or face), extreme dizziness, difficulty breathing.

This isn’t a complete list of the possible adverse effects. If you experience other reactions that aren’t listed, please consult your physician or pharmacist.

Measures

Before getting ivermectin, inform your physician or pharmacist if allergic to it or if you suffer from other allergies. The product could contain inactive ingredients that can trigger allergic reactions or other issues. Ask your pharmacist for further information.

Before you start using this medication, inform your physician or pharmacist about the details of your health history, particularly of liver issues.

Suppose you’ve traveled or resided throughout West and Central Africa. In that case, you may be infected by specific parasites (such as Loa loa, African trypanosomiasis) that could result in problems when you are treated with ivermectin. These issues can lead to severe (possibly potentially fatal) impacts on the brain (such as encephalopathy). Talk to your medical practitioner to discover more.

The drug could cause you to become dizzy. Combining alcohol and marijuana may cause you to become dizzier. Avoid driving, using machines, or doing anything that requires alertness until you're able to perform it safely. Avoid drinking alcohol. Consult your physician if you use cannabis.

Before you undergo any surgery, inform your dentist or doctor about the products you are using (including prescription and nonprescription medications and herbal supplements).

If you suffer from a weak immune system, you may require repeated treatments using this medication.

In the case of pregnancy, it is recommended that this medication be taken only when necessary. Examine the potential risks and benefits along with your physician.

Ivermectin gets into breast milk. While there aren’t any incidents of adverse effects to infants who are nursing, make sure to consult your physician before feeding your baby breastmilk.

Interactions

Drug interactions could alter how your medications function or increase the risk of severe adverse side consequences. This document doesn’t cover all possible interactions. Hold an inventory of all of the solutions and products you utilize (including prescription/nonprescription medications and organic products) and reveal it with your medical practitioner and pharmacist. Don’t begin or stop, or alter the dosage of any medicine without the permission of your physician.

A few of the substances that can be incompatible with this drug are barbiturates (such as phenobarbital and butalbital) and the benzodiazepines (such as lorazepam and clonazepam), sodium oxybate (GHB), and valproic acid.