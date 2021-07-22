What Kind Of Liposuction Treatment Is Followed Recently?

Eye health is important and anyone suffering from any of the health problems can surely understand its importance. Imagine the presence of a dust particle in your eye and think what could be more irritating than this? Obviously, nothing.

You will find yourself rubbing your eyes and washing your eyes again and again. Be it a seasonal infection or your exposure to occupational dust or dirt, it is problematic. Eye infections or allergies are pretty common and hard to deal with.

How Common are Eye Allergies?

last time you suffered from an eye infection or allergy. It mustn’t be too old. Don’t worry you are not alone. Most of us suffer from these recurrent eye problems. One of the common eye health problems is eye allergies according to a renowned eye specialist from Al Khidmat Raazi Hospital.

There are many common triggers of eye allergies. From pollens present in the air to dust and pets, there are many things that can cause allergies. Before we talk more about eye allergies, here are the common symptoms of an eye allergy anyone needs to know about. These include;

Swelling in eyes

Itching eyes

Redness in eyes

Teary eyes

Sticky substance secretion from eyes

Painful eyes

Blurred vision

How to Prevent Eye Allergies?

Don’t worry eye allergies aren’t that harmful and with slight care, one can certainly overcome it. Here are the tips that can help you to deal with your eye allergies, including;

1- Know your triggers

There are many things that can be a cause of your recurrent eye allergy. These allergy triggers can vary from person to person. To prevent these allergies one needs to be aware of what’s causing their allergies. So, the very step in the management of your allergies is the awareness of your allergy triggers. Be it dust, pollen or anything, keep an eye on your symptoms and talk to your physician to help with the diagnosis of your allergy triggers.

2- Avoid your triggers

After you have gained sufficient information about your eye allergy triggers, it becomes more important to avoid these triggers. If you are allergic to dust, then it is better to avoid the places with high wind speed and occupational sites where more dust is produced.

Unlike this, if you are suffering from pollen allergy then it is recommended to take precautionary measures during the pollen season. These preventive measures can vary from avoiding moving outdoors or keeping your doors or windows closed during the season when the pollen count is high in the environment.

3- Protect your eyes when outdoors

When you are present outdoors make sure you take enough precautionary measures to protect your eyes. When it comes to eye protection, wearing goggles is a must. Wearing sunglasses can make it easy for your eyes to deter allergy triggers from entering your eyes thus limiting your eye allergies.

4- Keep your indoor environment allergens free

Allergens that may trigger an eye allergy are not only present outdoors but can be a part of your indoor environment. Not only do you need to protect your eyes from outdoor allergens but also you need to be considerate about indoor allergens. Know about the sources of indoor allergens and take all the precautionary measures that are needed to keep your indoor clean.

5- Use eye drops frequently

Eye drops are not only needed when an eye infection has occurred but the use of eye drops can also help to prevent the onset of an eye allergy. If you want to keep eye allergies at bay, then it is advisable to use eye drops to wash off your eyes, according to a renowned ophthalmologist from Al Shifa Trust Eye Hospital.

You can use artificial tear drops to help your eyes stay clean and safe from allergies. You can find many of these eye drops as over-the-counter medicines or else you can ask your physician to recommend one to you.

Bottom Line!

Eye allergies are pretty common and anyone can get affected by these. While talking about the treatments of eye allergies, prevention is considered better than treatment for obvious reasons. You should take all these necessary measures to help your eyes staying away from allergies. However, if nothing seems to help you, then it is better to visit your ophthalmologist for the right advice.