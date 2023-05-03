Microsoft Outlook is famous for its users of over 400 million worldwide. The name is frequently mentioned alongside Google for its fantastic email service. Microsoft is sure to have created the most user-friendly, accessible, and user-friendly experience with Outlook. Outlook allows you to use Outlook to exchange and send email messages in the most basic and straightforward way. However, there are a few obstacles that you could encounter from time to time.

While Outlook is a highly convenient platform, it is not without some glitches and issues that you may encounter. Most of these issues are caused by several factors, such as joint issues such as stability of internet connections, and stability. But what if a mistake looks like [pii_email_37f47c404649338129d6] appears in front of you?

There’s no need to worry. The error might look upsetting initially, but we guarantee you can repair it or correct it by only following a few steps. In the meantime, let’s discuss the problem first, then begin to work on fixing the issue.

What is the error [pii_email_37f47c404649338129d6]?

The error [pii_email_37f47c404649338129d6] occurs for several reasons, but what is it?

If you’re an Outlook user, you must be familiar with the error [pii_email_37f47c404649338129d6]; you might face it frequently but not have been able to fix it without spending a massive amount of time and effort that you would’ve preferably used on something else. This issue usually happens due to issues with SMTP are encountered. It happens because the port numbers of your server are not matched. The SMTP server uses an instance of the Simple Mail Transfer Protocol, which is the most widely used method to send and receive emails all over the world. Such an error like [pii_email_37f47c404649338129d6] usually occurs when there is an issue with the STP number in the backend; you’ll need to fix that error, and only then will you be able to select the [pii_email_37f47c404649338129d6] error as well. Don’t get too technical right now! It might initially seem complicated and confusing; however, it’s not a huge problem!

How to fix the error [pii_email_37f47c404649338129d6]?

Though it can be challenging for some of us to deal with such technicalities on our own, we have gathered some simple tips to fight the error [pii_email_37f47c404649338129d6]. The error can be attributed to many reasons, such as old software and caches. However, you can be able to fix it by using a variety of methods. Take a look through the various methods available:

Update your software

First, you’ll need to update your software; this should be your go-to method while dealing with the error [pii_email_37f47c404649338129d6]. Though it might not look as if it does all the time, the primary reason Outlook creates this error displayed and hinders the sending and receiving of messages is that the Outlook software isn’t current and up to date. It can be not easy to recognize at first since it’s common for you to view incoming mailbox mail, and other accounts can also transmit Emails. The only issue causing the issue is when you attempt to deliver email messages. This could be a sign that your Outlook account is obsolete, so take a moment to check whether your Outlook has been updated or it isn’t. Your budget should function normally after you do so, and the error [pii_email_37f47c404649338129d6] must be resolved without any issue.

Server Port Number:

As mentioned previously, one of the most common reasons why [pii_email_37f47c404649338129d6] error occurs is the SMTP problem. An odd port number may cause numerous issues. Make sure that you verify the numbers and change these numbers.

To do this, examine your server’s port number, and if it’s assigned to a number beyond 587, you need to change the port number to 587 and then save those changes. After these changes are saved, reboot your program and test to see if you can make more emails. This must relieve you from the [pii_email_37f47c404649338129d6] error, and you’ll be able to use your Outlook account just like before.

Duplicate Accounts:

Accounts that are duplicated can create difficulties as well. You will likely possess additional accounts that may be creating problems in SMTP. Navigate to the record settings by clicking the menu. You can then identify duplicate accounts before proceeding to eliminate them. Removing duplicate accounts will also help you fix the [pii_email_37f47c404649338129d6] error in many cases.

Dead data:

Many dead data may accumulate in the software through cookies and caches, leading to much-unwanted junk accumulating and creating difficulties. These problems will limit your experience; the primary way to remove the [pii_email_37f47c404649338129d6] error due to dead data is by rebooting or reinstalling the process. The fix for the issue is by performing a reboot.

Reboot and Reinstallation:

Simple Reboot and Reinstallation will save you numerous additional steps. This can clear all garbage, dead data, cookies, and other clutter, slowing your system. Once you go through a simple reinstallation and reboot, the error [pii_email_37f47c404649338129d6] should be fixed.

Microsoft Support Team:

What to do once all the steps mentioned above fail to fix the error [pii_email_37f47c404649338129d6]? There are still an endless number of Emails that need to be sent out; what can you do from now?

Microsoft Support Team is available 24/7. The Support Team is there to offer you prompt service for customer support. They can be reached via email, and tell them about any problems you’re experiencing. Our team of experts is available to assist in overcoming this problem and show you ways to stop this issue in the future.