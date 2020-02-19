How to Get a Personal Loan with Low Credit Score

Personal loans are extremely popular financial solutions, as you need not pledge any assets to avail them. However, as lenders do not have any collateral to fall back on in case you default on the loan, they approve loan applications after gauging your repayment ability. One of the important ways in which they do this is by checking your credit score.

Your credit score is a number between 300 and 900 that reflects your creditworthiness. In other words, it indicates your debt handling capabilities by considering your ongoing debts and your repayment behaviour on loans and credit card dues. If you have a score below 750, lenders may hesitate to offer you the loan amount that you seek and they may also charge you a higher interest rate. So, it is very important for borrowers to check credit scores before applying for a loan.

If you have a poor credit score, consider these points before applying for a personal loan.

Look for a guarantor or opt for a joint loan

When you apply for a loan with a co-applicant or a guarantor, you improve your chances of getting a personal loan on pocket-friendly terms. When selecting the guarantor or co-applicant, remember to select someone with a high income and a good credit score. This way, the lender will be assured of timely repayment.

Prove your repayment capacity

While lenders check credit scores of all personal loan applicants, they also check your employment details and salary slips to ascertain your repayment capacity. This is because a steady job and a higher salary directly impacts your ability to repay personal loan EMIs on time. So, when you have a low credit score, you can strengthen your loan application by showing a reliable source of income via your job as well as other sources. If you manage to prove that your income has increased in the recent past or you have other sources of income using which you can successfully repay the personal loan, then despite a poor credit score, you can enjoy approval.

Request for a lower loan amount

Lenders do not favour the combination of a large loan amount and a poor credit score. Keeping this in mind, ask for a lower loan amount when you have a low credit score and you may find it easier to get your application approved. To decide on the amount, plan your requirements in advance. Then use an online personal loan calculator to determine the loan structure that works in your favour.

Appeal for an NA or NH consideration

Your credit score is based on your credit history, which is how you have handled debt in the past. A lack of any activity in this regard for the last 3 years will leave an NA or NH mark on your credit report. In such a case, your CIBIL report may lack a credit score altogether. You can speak to your lender regarding this status and request them to reconsider your application.

Apply after improving your score

One of the best ways to proceed is to work on boosting your credit score before applying for personal loans. Try paying your EMIs and credit card bills on time, avoid defaulting on your debts, and abstain from applying for multiple loans all at once. Keep in mind that several ongoing loans on your name can lower your score. Moreover, your credit report may contain errors or may not have the updated information on loans you have paid off, which impacts your credit score. Therefore, keep an eye on your credit report and rectify mistakes to see your score improve.

If you’re facing a medical emergency and do not have enough time to improve your credit score, you can consider applying for a loan from NBFCs who have simpler eligibility criteria. Apart from offering instant funding, NBFCs provide an array of attractive features. For instance, Bajaj Finserv offers personal loans of up to Rs.25 lakh at nominal interest rates and tenors ranging up to 60 months.

With easy-to-meet personal loan eligibility criteria and minimal documentation, you can apply for a loan quickly and easily here and even enjoy the features of a flexi personal loan. This allows you to withdraw funds from your total loan in parts, multiple times. Interest is incurred only on the amount you withdraw, and you can choose to pay interest-only EMIs, thus reducing your EMIs by 45%. To make the most of instant loan approval, check your pre-approved offer. This customised deal ensures you get the financing you need without any hiccups.