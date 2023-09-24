If you read this post, you might be looking for platinum engagement rings for women. You are right because we will discuss why platinum is the best engagement ring. As you might already know, platinum is among the most popular precious metal choices for engagement rings but with great reasons. Most brides and grooms go for platinum rings sets.

The metal has the durable quality and symbolizes commitment and love. It is considered the best of the best and has become more fantastic than gold and other metals. This metal is rare, enduring, bright in nature, and lovely. When looking for engagement rings, this metal typically tops your list. To learn more on platinum engagement rings for women, keep reading this post.

Platinum Has a Bright White Beauty

Unlike other metals like white gold, platinum is white naturally. As for the white gold, it will need to be plated with rhodium metal to provide it with a white sheen, and this process will be repeated as years go on to prohibit the yellow color of gold from emerging. Its naturally white color best compliments the radiance of a colorless diamond. The light play between the metal and the diamond white enhances the whole appearance of the stone.

The Durability and Platinum Patina

Even though platinum and white gold are precious metals, platinum is the most durable. Platinum is a sticky metal that will not wear off. When scratching platinum metal, it does not flake off. You can polish it many times, and you will not lose the metal. As time progresses, white gold will become thin because it wears off because of repolishing. Its prongs will then become weak and brittle.

On the other hand, Platinum metal does not wear or become thin; instead, it gets a platina as time progresses. This pattern causes a velvety character to the metal. Most people like the soft patina of this metal. But if you want your metal shining, you can repolish it back to its sparkling splendor.

Its Purity

Platinum metal is pure and hypoallergenic. This is why most brides opt for this metal. On the other hand, gold needs to be mixed with other alloys because it is soft. This helps it to be more vital for use. Platinum metal is between 90% to 95% pure, making it a safer choice for those with sensitive hands.

The Comfort

When opting for an engagement ring, being comfortable is always essential. It also needs to be hypoallergenic, and platinum, therefore, is denser compared to gold. This causes a sturdy, weightier feel to your jewelry. If you are looking for a ring that will last for a longer period, platinum is the best and will give you a sense of security for your precious metal.

Maintenance and Care

Platinum metal does not require any plating, making it easy to maintain. It is easier for this ring at home by using a soft brush and wiping it with a clean cloth.

It Compliments Other Stones

Your ring needs to be good, but this is not an essential part. The setting of your stone is the essential one. If you have a dazzling stone with a diamond metal, you will need the neutral white color of platinum to help with this. Even though you do not have the gemstone in the ring, the white look is very stylish. Platinum has a classy natural patina appearance and typically shines again after polishing.

Platinum is the Rarest Precious Metal

Making one ounce of platinum metal will take you eight weeks and 10 tons of ore. This makes it the rarest metal on earth. We wear jewelry to feel suitable, so wearing the rarest metal on earth will make you feel good. This metal is 30 times rarer than gold. That is why it is more expensive. But if you can afford it, why not choose it.

Pros of Platinum Metal

It is Heavier Than Gold Metal

Platinum is so heavy that is why it is durable. However, you will have to carry more weight on your finger.

Platinum is Expensive

It gets a matte appearance

It is harder to resize platinum metal

Final Thought

Choosing the right engagement ring is critical. This is why you should consider platinum engagement rings for women. As you have seen, this metal is the best compared to other metals. It has the most pros compared to cons. Always note that you cannot go wrong with a metal like platinum. It has an undeniable quality that will make your ring the best for generations when paired with its beauty. Do more research on platinum engagement rings, and you will find the perfect ring for the love of your life.