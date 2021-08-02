Friends, in today’s article I am going to tell you, how you can make every one of your videos viral on YouTube How To Viral Video on youtube In 2021, and I will also give you the proof of it. Whatever I tell friends, I will tell from my own experience because friends, I also have a channel on YouTube that has more than 118000 subscribers. So friends, if you also want to make your every video viral, then stay with this article till the end.

Why are there no views on the video?

Friends, first of all, I am going to cover this topic that why views do not come on videos. Friends, views do not come on your videos because you make many mistakes in them. To get more views on any video, you have to pay more attention to the Title and Thumbnail. If you make your thumbnail attractive and write your title very well, then the chances of your videos going viral increase a lot. Friends, suppose you have 0 subscribers, you uploaded a video, then YouTube sent that video to 10 people. But 10 people do not even know about your videos, that is Title and ThumbnailAfter seeing it, click on that video. Friends, if your title and thumbnail will be attractive then people will definitely click on your video. Due to which the CTR of your video will increase further. And YouTube will reach as many people as possible. Due to which your videos will become viral. Now, friends, the matter comes how to make the thumbnail and title attractive? So let’s cover this point friends.

How To Make Thumbnails Attractive?

Friends, if you do not know how to make a thumbnail or know a little bit but you are not able to make it very well. So friends, today I am going to tell you about an application which is absolutely free and you can use it to create highquality thumbnails. You do not need to spend a single penny on this app, you can create thumbnails from here absolutely for free, and you can put them on your YouTube videos. Friends, the name of that application is pixel lab. Application friends, you will easily find it on the play store. You have to install it from there simply and if you do not know how to make a thumbnail from it, then you can also go to YouTube and watch its tutorial. By which you will understand very easily. Friends, now you have also made thumbnails, so now friends, it comes to your title how can I write it attractive, so let’s go friends, now let’s cover this point as well.

How to write a title?

Friends, you people have not learned how to make a thumb, so now it comes to how you can write the title well, then friends, I will comment you personally for this tube buddy application, you will also get this application very easily on the play store. . You can install from there. In this application, there is a tool called Keyword Explorer, in which you can see its SEO ranking by typing your title, which will tell you this application very easily. This application is quite easy. Friends, if you use this application, then you can write a very good title for your video, and you can also get it ranked on YouTube. I hope friends, you must have understood how to make both title and thumbnail attractive.

How to put tags?

Friends, what are tags, many of you may not know, so friends, let me tell you that tags bring the video to the search rankings. All your views come from search, all come because of tags. That is why it is also very important for you to put tags in your videos. So, friends, I would recommend Tax Explorer for tax, you will find a tool on chrome. You can go there and paste your title, which will give you a lot of tags, and you can use it in your videos. Due to which your video will have a good ranking on YouTube and a lot of views will also come on your videos.

The right way to publish a video

Friends, if you do not know the right way to publish the video, then your video will not be viral than this, then friends, you have to know the right way to publish the video, so friends, I will tell you how to make your video public on YouTube. To do. Friends, first of all, you should never publish YouTube’s apps videos. If you have a mobile then you can open YouTube in desktop mode by going to chrome and uploading the video there.

If you have a laptop, then you will have to do it on chrome only. After uploading the video to YouTube, you have to make the video of the video private, then you have to write Tags, Title and Description and you have to allow the video to be uploaded completely, only then do you have to publish the video. Friends, it happens that notifications reach your subscribers quickly and more people are able to see your videos. As soon as more people see your video, then YouTube thinks that yes this video is correct and YouTube forwards it to you, which makes your videos viral.

Friends, I hope that you have liked my article or if friends, if you have any problem or problem in this article, then you can not ask me to check comment, I will definitely reply to your comment, so friends that’s all for today BYE for then.

THANKS….