Business
Norwegian Air gown signal requests girl journey attendants to use high heel shoes.
“The entire year 1950 called, and it wants its rulebook back.” This is the result of 1 Norwegian politician to the headlines that the nation’s largest airline involves its girl journey attendants to use high heel shoes as part of their gown code.
Norwegian Labour Party’s Women’s Federation spokesperson Anette Trettebergstuen released a record marketing Norwegian Air’s rule as “embarrassing,” putting: “Uniform requirements are one thing, but to impose heels […] goes also far.”
The low-cost, long-haul carrier, which serves 152 destinations globally and transports significantly more than 33 million passengers per year, proved to: “Female cottage team are likely to use heels when maybe not on board as part of their standard until medical causes are avoiding them for performing so.”
Indeed, a doctor’s letter to be carried by staff constantly is the only method they can break free with level shoes. Provided how much strolling is involved at airports and how uncomfortable heels tend to be, some argue it’s a draconian policy.
A Norwegian spokesperson insists that its policy is “just like most other global airlines” included. They also stress that this rule just applies while journey attendants aren’t on-board, where level shoes are always used for protection.
That’s the case for Virgin Australia, who proved that girl journey attendants use houses on planes but can only wear them on the ground “if they can support their significance of performing so.”If not, it’s heels. Qantas proved heels were also a need for its journey attendants.
“Like all worldwide airlines, Norwegian has an extensive group of standard recommendations to ensure that our soaring team symbolizes our manufacturer intelligently and consistently,” the spokesperson said.
“The recommendations were drafted with feedback from our pilot and cottage team peers and have been well received, sharing several sex commonalities and some unique man and girl requirements.”
These recommendations, part of a 22-page gown signal report purchased by Norwegian magazine VG, also supposedly state that the girl cottage team must use “eye makeup and gentle base or perhaps a coloured moisturizer or dust at work.”Guys, on the other hand, aren’t permitted to use makeup until it covers bruises and blemishes.
British Airways, about them footwear for girl staff, claims: “All shoes must be of the classic court model, which leaves the top and side of the base exposed.”
Bucking the status quo, Virgin Atlantic made headlines in March following it turned the first premier airline to inform girl journey attendants they will not need to use makeup in the air. In addition, it offers girl team trousers as part of their standard instead of a skirt.
For footwear? “We provide our cottage team with three heights of the heel, including a flat shoe,” a spokesperson for the airline said. “Our team can use any of these shoes on the ground.” Following the move, Aer Lingus also announced it would not involve the girl cottage team in using makeup or skirts.
Of the airlines contacted, Easyjet proved that heels were not required as part of their uniform.
Flight clerk requirements, a bizarre record
If you think Norwegian’s recommendations are dated, view the conventional requirements of yesteryear. A 1936 New York Times article defined the ideal air hostess as “tiny; weight 100 to 118 kilos; top 5 legs to 5 legs 4 inches; age 20 to 26 years. Include the rigid bodily examination each must undergo four occasions annually, and you’re confident of the bloom that complements great health.”
Three ages later, in 1966, a classified offer from the same report seeking stewardesses at Eastern Airlines listed these requirements: “A high school scholar, simple (widows and divorcees without young ones considered), 20 years (girls 19 1/2 might apply for future consideration). 5’2″ but only 5’9″, weight 105 to 135 in portion to the top and have at the least 20/40 vision without glasses.”
These needs have been toned considerably as time passes, but remain out of sorts with the gown signal demanded in most other sectors.
Lee Cobaj, a journey writer who flew with Thomas Make as a stewardess for 18 years, states: “The standard is a huge part of predicting an airline’s image. The brushing standards that accompany which can be excessively stringent also, a specific size of the earring, claim, and permitted approaches to colour and use your hair – I can’t consider any other industries that could break free with it.”
In 2015, Air India warned 600 of its team to lose weight within 6 months or risk being flourished flights. The airline announced options to eliminate nearly 130 employees from cottage team duty since their BMI degrees were above the limit.
BA’s latest staff manual, in March 2019, claims: “For girls, you should have a formed look with hair and makeup that might be appropriate in a professional atmosphere and complements our uniform.
“For guys, your hair must match an old-fashioned model that will be right for a professional atmosphere; shaven or sculptured variations and long hair aren’t permitted. Dyed hair must be of all natural colour for equally men and women.”
Some airlines are noted to own drilled down even further on the important points of the looks of their cottage crew. American Airlines is thought to advise that: “Obvious hair in nostrils and in/on ears or armpits must be reduced or else removed.”
Meanwhile, Hawaiian Airlines is noted to guide: “Hands and nails should be held well groomed constantly, with fingernail size maybe not exceeding an eighth of an inch beyond the fingertip.”
Las Vegas-based Allegiant Air’s rulebook, at the time of 2016, studies: “Employees should have a complete frontal match of teeth. Dental retainers must be gum toned or clear. Brackets should be clear or silver. Excellent common health should be practiced to ensure that the teeth present a clear, organic appearance. Breath sprays and mints are encouraged.”
United Airlines requires a powerful stance on undesired facial hair on men, expressing “fashionable undesired facial hair variations aren’t permitted” and “mustaches may not expand significantly more than ¼ inch under the factors of the mouth,”;. At the same time, Plane Airways is thought to involve “an obvious complexion (scars, pimples and imperfections maybe not acceptable).”
Business
Diamond Investment The Truth About Fancy Colored Diamonds.
Movies and songs are filled with diamonds. Photographers love snaps of celebrities flashing diamond rings. Diamonds are beautiful and dazzling and often signify a commitment to love But the one thing they don’t give substantial returns as an investment in diamonds. This includes fancy and colored diamonds that originate from Canada.
Find answers to the following questions:
- Where are fancy-colored diamonds from?
- Are diamonds a wise investment?
- Are diamonds scarce?
- Colored diamonds are used as investment opportunities
- How can you sell diamonds with confidence?
- Where do Colored Diamonds Come From?
Specific colored diamonds can be found organically. Diamonds are formed at high pressure deep within the earth. When foreign particles and trace minerals are introduced into the process of crystallization, it alters the chemical process, which can result in a distinctively colored diamond. They are also known as naturally colored diamonds.
Color-treated diamonds are natural diamonds that have been colored to enhance their color. It is typically done through the process known as high pressure and temperature. (Conversely, this process could transform a diamond that is colored into a colorless diamond.)
Are Diamonds a Good Investment?
Making investments in physical goods, like diamonds in loose or gold, could be a lucrative option. However, is buying diamonds for investment purposes a good idea? Do all diamonds that are of the highest quality improve in value?
While they’re sought-after for their beauty and shine, diamonds aren’t scarce. They’re one of the most commonly used gems that can be found. The perception of value for diamonds, in general, may be related to the erroneous but widespread belief that diamonds are “scarcity.” The notion is the result of a clever marketing campaign of De Beers and because some diamonds have gained fame for their astronomical value, such as the infamous (and legend has it the cursed) Hope Diamond.
However, these diamonds tend to be huge or have extraordinary clarity. Diamond investments generally don’t make a profit. Greens, blues, pinks, and red diamonds have risen dramatically over the last 10-20 years. If you purchase the diamond for a significant wholesale price discount, you’ll require an incredible market movement to earn a profit.
A vehicle appreciates when you take away from the dealership up to 9 percent (per edmunds.com). The same is valid for diamonds. A diamond’s value decreases as you leave your jewelry shop or department, often up to 50% and at times even lower, down to 25% of the initial value of the diamond at the sale.
Do Not Forget My Beers A Myth of Diamond Scarcity
In 1888, following the discovery in the 1870s of diamonds in South Africa, the De Beers commercial mining company was in charge of the majority of diamante production and distribution. in 1902, that number exceeded 90 percent. It was for their benefit and continued profit to perpetuate and create the notion that diamonds were rare. From the 1930s onwards, De Beers also successfully advertised the notion that, in essence, diamonds equal love.
Diamonds are expensive at the time of initial purchase due to their price being dependent on demand from the market and supply.
Colored Diamonds and Fraudulent Victims
They are plentiful, and they often target vulnerable older people.
A boiler room operation operates under the brand name “No. 1. Gemstones” targeting elderly British expatriates in Spain. Cold calls were made to sell “rare” colorless diamonds. The scammers cheated victims out of one million dollars (about $1.3 million US) before the police arrested them.
In another scam involving colored diamonds, CDX Worldwide Ltd. made $1.2 million ($1.7 million US) by cold-calling. The company was registered with an online address in London; however, the website linked the customers to a company with a similar name within the United Arab Emirates.
A Toronto-based fake colored diamond business, Paragon International Wealth Management Inc., has racked up fraud on customers of approximately $1.7 million US and sent diamonds that didn’t meet the worth of their purchase.
In WP Diamonds, we have talked to a variety of clients from our clients in the UK, US, and Canada who have poured their savings and savings into “tremendous investments in diamonds” only to find out that the diamonds they purchased are, even years later – only worth an only a tiny fraction of what they that was invested. Some were even worthless.
How Can These Companies Get Through It?
There isn’t a cost-per-cart guide for diamonds of color as with the Blue Book. Each diamond is distinctive, and there is a lack of price information on the market for consumers to find, which is why it’s tough to conduct your due diligence. If a convincing salesperson offers you an investment opportunity worth your money, It is difficult to refuse.
How to Sell Diamonds and Diamond Jewelry Securely Online
WP Diamonds provides a safe and secure method of selling diamonds online. We offer transparent price estimates and quick payment. Our process could take as little as 24 hours, beginning to completion.
- Experts in luxury: Our team of GIA-certified gemologists, possess the experience and knowledge in the field to provide you with an accurate price for your diamonds on the basis of the market for second-hand diamonds. We purchase various luxurious items, including diamond engagement rings, handbags, and watches.
- FREE SERVICE: You can sell online or through an appointment (NYC, Hong Kong, Tokyo, and the UK). Our service is free, without fees or commissions taken from the final price you offer.
- Reputation: We’re happy with the A+ BBB rating and more than 1,000 reviews from customers.
Where Can I Buy Sustainable, Fancy Colored Diamonds at the Lowest Cost?
The most eco-friendly and sustainable way to purchase fancy color diamonds would be to purchase recycled diamonds. They are not only greener because they don’t create the mining of diamonds for new and are less expensive.
Diamond mining is a burden on the environment due to the destruction of land and carbon emissions, the loss of water, the degradation of species diversity, and so on. Although Canada has the most stringent environmental standards concerning diamond mining and demands that the profits go to mining firms rather than groups that make money from forced labor, Canadian diamond mining still causes some environmental disruptions.
Diamonds that have been recycled offer the highest guarantee that the diamond you purchase is not mined or created at the cost of adults, children, and the environment. Explore a variety of recycled colored fancy diamonds and diamond jewelry pre-owned at my Emma without compromising on quality.
