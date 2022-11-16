From small disturbances that are not disabling to osteoarthritis, there are many reasons that may be indicating the knee pain, so it is necessary to pay attention and consult.

“Within traumatology, knee pain should be of the most frequent pathologies along with the suffering of the spinal column and shoulde .common healtr”, he pointed out to The Country, the traumatologist and orthopedist Daniel Acevedo, who is primarily dedicated to the arthroscopic surgery of the knee, shoulder and hip, basic app for sports injuries.

The specialist clarified that all depends on the stage of life in which the person and the activity.

“For example, in young adults, between the ages of 15 and 40 years of age, that you have a lot of sporting activity, it appears a lot of traumatic injury: cross ligaments sprains or knee can be injured cross ligaments or meniscus,” he said.

But even within the sports activities, there are differences. Among those who made a contact activity is very frequent trauma, while among those who develop an activity of the impact, as it is jogging or running, are the most frequent lesions of inflammation due to overuse, or wear.

“Sometimes in the veterans, aged 60 years, is a very common suffering for osteoarthritis, and it may be that the original cause are sports injuries that were young or overuse in middle age,” said Acevedo.

People who do not do sports activity, therefore, likely to have less knee problems in the initial stages of your life. “But the one that has the genetics to make a osteoarthritis, long-term, you can do it,” warned the doctor.

Calls overuse injuries or wear and tear are degenerative lesions that appear with the age and also by the time that you practiced the sport of impact.

“If you have 20 years and corrés for 20 years in a hard surface, such as la rambla, 40 many times that running it starts to take a toll. Then you can see wear and tear in the meniscal injuries or meniscal secondary to impact and injury from wear and tear, or injury of cartilage, which are due to wear and friction of cartilage or impact on the cartilage,” explained the specialist.

It also depends on the frequency with which it is practiced that cumshot. “If entrenás three times a week, it is a thing, and if corrés every day 15 kilometers, descansás a day and the weekend corrés 35 kilometres away, is another. At some point in time will begin to produce lesions that are many times not for the 42-kilometre rushed over in a marathon, but for all the miles that you ran over to train her,” he said.

Osteoarthritis (oa).

The reumatóloga Mercedes Gimenez, president of the Uruguayan Society of Rheumatology, explained that the knee can be affected in their different structures: joint involvement (by injury to the cartilage, bone, meniscus, or the tissue that lines the joint capsule) or periarticular (ligaments, tendons, or muscles).

The most common disease affecting the knee is osteoarthritis. “It is a degenerative joint disease that affects all structures of the joint and in a very specific way the articular cartilage. It can affect any joint, but especially knees, hips, hands, and columns” said Gimenez to The Country.

It occupies the second place in the chronic disease after cardiovascular disease and is the leading cause of disability in people over 65 years. Although 70% to 90% of those older than 75 years have oa and the incidence increases with age, should not be considered part of aging.

“The high incidence generates high costs for the health systems, as well as direct and indirect costs to the individual who suffers and your family, hence the importance of recognizing it early and treat it appropriately in order to avoid limitations in activities of daily living and a commitment to the quality of life,” noted the reumatóloga.

In this sense identified as risk factors for overweight and obesity, which increase from 6 to 8 times the onset of osteoarthritis, in addition to aggravate the already existing; the sedentary lifestyle, which needs to be prevented with regular physical activity adapted to each individual (hike, bike, aquafit, tai chi, pilates, etc), and harmful habits, especially smoking.

He further pointed out that to fix the axes of the legs if there is a warping and the instabilities of the joints, such as when you feel that your knees “go out” when you walk.

In terms of the symptoms of osteoarthritis, the specialist recommended to be attentive to the knee pain that appears during the use of the joint, or after prolonged bed rest; the inflammation in the area; the increase in the size of the joint, and cracks and chafing with the movement of flexion and extension. In degrees evolved there may be difficulties in activities of daily living.

In all cases it is essential to consult the doctor, who will determine the eventual pass to a rheumatologist. The same thing in terms of another type of pain, that according to the orthopedic surgeon Acevedo can be sporadic or passengers, and not really serious, but they can also be permanent and respond to injuries that may go complicated.

Both Acevedo as Giménez, were highlighted as fundamental that the people do not practice physical activity. “There is a motto of the traumatology and sports medicine of the sport that says ‘keep moving’, keep on moving. Physical activity can not stop, it is health for the individual, for the head, for the physical… for everything. The issue is that not all physicists have the same capabilities, and sometimes not all sports are for everyone. You need to be well advised,” said Acevedo.