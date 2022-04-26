TCS will help accelerate SBI Cards’ next leg of digital transformation and expand the number of e-cards that it can issue.

SBI Cards and Payments Services, the nation’s biggest credit card provider, extended its 10-year partnership with the IT giant Tata Consultancy Services (TCS) to accelerate its next phase in the digital revolution. In the new agreement, TCS will further digitalize and improve SBI Cards’ online onboarding processes to provide a quicker speed of turnaround and an effortless experience that is expected to improve satisfaction among customers, as the IT major stated in a filing for exchange on Monday.

According to the announcement, TCS will also enable SBI Cards to expand its e-card offering further, pleasing its customers at the end of the line and providing it with an edge in the marketplace.

In the months leading up to SBI Card’s massive IPO to be held in the year 2020, TCS was able to assist the business in revamping its core card, the sourcing platform and digitalizing an important part of its process. According to TCS, the flexible, future-proof platform personalized customer experience increased sales and retention, the largest exporter of software.

“We are thrilled to expand our long-standing partnership with SBI Card to leverage our deep contextual and domain knowledge, customer-centric strategies, and expertise in driving transformation programs, to realize their vision of forming long-lasting customer relationships, and accelerate their next wave of growth,” says Anupam Singhal Business Director, Banking, Financial Services, and Insurance, TCS.

TCS also states that the company collaborated with SBI Card to implement video KYC (know your customer) and e-signature functions to completely digitalize its card source process during the Covid-19 crisis when social distancing rules were impacting the customer experience. The company said that the entire digitalization process was complicated due to the interconnections between these new technologies and the SBI Card owned Sales24 platform used to process new account openings and establish new accounts.

Commenting on the expanded partnership that SBI Card has with TCS, Rama Mohan Rao Amara, MD & CEO, SBI Card, says, “At SBI Card, we have been able to launch various high-performance and scalable technological initiatives throughout the years, in conjunction with TCS. They were designed to assist our rapidly growing customer base and expand our the scope of our business. We have changed the way we interact with our clients by investing in the best-in-class digital capabilities to improve customer satisfaction and payment experience.”

An affiliate that is part of the State Bank of India (SBI), SBI Cards and Payment Services is a non-banking financial firm that provides a wide credit card portfolio for individuals and corporate customers that includes rewards, lifestyle and travel and fuel, as well as banking partnership cards as well with corporate cards that cover the majority of cardholder segments concerning income and lifestyle. The company has a broad collection of more than 13 million cards currently in use in Q3 FY22.

After the announcement that followed, TCS and SBI Card stocks ended in the red by 1.78 per cent and 1.31 per cent and 1.31%, respectively, which is as compared to the overall market. In the BSE Sensex, BSE Sensex closed 617 points (or 1.08 per cent, lower, closing at 56,580.