How Ivan Bosnjak Helped Filippo Rispoli Make 5X from Social Media? Hiring the Right Man!
Do you know what hiring the right man for the right job does? Wonders! Providing services for the last decade or so, Ivan Bosnjak is known as the man who does the job and gives results. Numerous clients are vouching for the legitimacy of his marketing strategies and sales campaigns. Filippo Rispoliis one such client who has achieved the desired results owing to the on-point analysis and market strategies of Ivan. Turning the profits all the way 5x, Ivan proudly stands with his client.
Helping Filippo Promote SFERA
Filippo Rispoli is a popular name throughout the European Union, especiallyItaly, as he is running an empire catering to the coaching needs of people. Filippo specializes in fitness and training, diet management, and personal grooming. In recent years, he acquired the services of Ivan to help him build that customer-bank that is the dream of every single entrepreneur. Within a matter of days, results began to pop up, and the public was engaged. The SFERAproject became an overnight success throughout Italy. Known as the man who gives results, Ivan used his social media marketing strategies to popularize the program on the right platforms and in front of the right crowd. It resulted in increasing the earnings from social media by 5x. He also worked hard to establish business links and references with big clients and multi-national firms for Filippo.
Damn, Those Sales Funnels!
In the digital marketing industry, sales funnels are a pronounced phenomenon. Unfortunately, most marketing professionals fail to use them wisely. Ivan, however, planted those sales funnels so strategically that they not only attracted clients but also generated further leads. It resulted in exponential growth of the consumer-base for his client Filippo. Many people who initially knew Filippo through those funnels are now his regular clients. All of this owes a lot to Ivan’s marketing skills and years of experience.
Why Contact Ivan?
In this sheer age of competition, every sound individual is marketing his services and products online, and not all of them are doing that well. If doing this was so easy, half the population on this earth would have been millionaires. However, this is not the case. If you go to the sales funnel designed by Ivan for Filippo, you will notice that it is quite user-friendly. Unlike the funnels designed by naïve sales experts, it does not seem cringy or annoying. It lets the consumer think of themselves as the master of their will while convincing them about the program. It puts light on the experience and expertise of Filippo and lets the people know who he is. Sometimes all you need to do is get the word out. People are the better judge!
This success of Ivan has further decorated his sales and marketing portfolio. He has never hesitated to use modern tools for promoting the business ventures of his clients. That is why he always remains up to date with all the latest trends in the industry. Be it LinkedIn,Facebook, Instagram, or Snapchat, Ivan spares no platform for promotional purposes. You can still feel the buzz of the SFERAtraining program spurred by Ivan on Instagram.
Making a Top Seller!
Progretto SFERA is now the top-selling fitness and personal grooming program you can get yourself. The way Ivan has elaborated all the diet plan schedules and grooming routines on the webpage of SFERAis the pinnacle of digital marketing.
Filippo has reported quite a lot of improvement in his PR as he is now also known as a motivational speaker and an aspiring entrepreneur, formerly being regarded just as a personal trainer. Ivan has made sure that Filippo remains popularized in higher social circles and the right crowd. Doing so has deepened his reach.
How Does Ivan Work His Magic?
At the start of this project, Ivan went through all the current sales figures and profits and analyzed them in detail. He then came up with the sales pitches, funnels, and marketing strategies that best suited the business and also stood the test of time. He made sure that none of the aspects is left ignored.
As per the motto, Ivan charged only a performance-based fee from Filippo. Ivan charges his clients according to the results he makes them achieve. His marketing agency Beconcept is a firm believer in fair play and honesty. It also explains why all the clients are so happy with his work.
You Can Be the Next Success Story!
Progretto SFERA is just one success story out of hundreds. The persistent work ethics make it super easy for customers to work with Ivan. Besides the fitness program, all the books by Filippo, including Down the Mask, 300 VIPs Want To Talk To You, No More Diet, and Focus Fitness, have also been rated top sellers in their respective categories. See what happens when you hirethe right man!
How Fashion Websites Are Successful in Gaining Traffic with the Help of Instagram
Instagram introduced the business accounts in the year 2016, and this social platform has been helping businesses to grow and gain traffic ever since. It has been helping various brands interact with all the followers as well as the target customers in ways that are not only meaningful but also productive. The social platform not only allows the businesses to gain likes or follows but has assisted them to expand like never before. If you have a fashion blog or website, and you want to gain more traffic, you have to learn how you can earn these clicks with the help of Instagram.
Link in Bio
You might already be aware of the “Link in Bio” concept, especially if you are in the fashion business or any other business for a long time. This is considered to be one of the simplest ways in which traffic can be driven to your website in an easy and effortless manner buy Instagram followers. You can simply upload a post regarding your new fashion line, and post a caption that is meaningful and trendy, with the line, “Click the link in our bio to know more,” or, “Click the link in our bio to make this dress yours!” Interested Instagram will click on this link and visit your website. The best part is that the link can be updated at any point in time. Ensure that you are creative; so that you can end up attracting more audience.
Running Instagram Campaigns
Another simple yet incredible way to gain traffic is by running the advertisement campaigns. You should know that unlike all the organic posts, you can click on the Instagram ads. Users can click on a particular advertisement and you can simply direct them to a web page of your choice. Furthermore, Instagram assists you by adding “Learn More”. This call-to-action button helps in enhancing the click-through rate. You are free to target any kind of user.
Tagging Products or Services
Instagram has rolled out a new service, which allows businesses to tag different kinds of products or services in the organic Instagram photos. When users click on this product, they will be able to see a short description of the product, and after that, they can click-through to a business website if they want to. Through the website, they can not only learn more about the product, but they can make a purchase as well. This is another great way to direct traffic to your website. You can also buy real Instagram likes to give assurance to your followers regarding your product, because more the number of likes, more people will be attracted.
“See more” or “Swipe up” Instagram Stories
If your business account is verified by Instagram, you can link your organic stories to a particular product. Most of the brands are becoming eligible for verification, and for that, you do not need a huge number of followers. When users swipe up on a particular Instagram story, they will be redirected to a web page that has been decided by the brand.
Conclusion
Getting more traffic can be a hassle if you do not have a proper idea about making use of your Instagram account. It is important that you go through all these methods once, and see if you are getting the intended traffic volume on your fashion site.
