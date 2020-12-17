Instagram introduced the business accounts in the year 2016, and this social platform has been helping businesses to grow and gain traffic ever since. It has been helping various brands interact with all the followers as well as the target customers in ways that are not only meaningful but also productive. The social platform not only allows the businesses to gain likes or follows but has assisted them to expand like never before. If you have a fashion blog or website, and you want to gain more traffic, you have to learn how you can earn these clicks with the help of Instagram.

Link in Bio

You might already be aware of the “Link in Bio” concept, especially if you are in the fashion business or any other business for a long time. This is considered to be one of the simplest ways in which traffic can be driven to your website in an easy and effortless manner buy Instagram followers. You can simply upload a post regarding your new fashion line, and post a caption that is meaningful and trendy, with the line, “Click the link in our bio to know more,” or, “Click the link in our bio to make this dress yours!” Interested Instagram will click on this link and visit your website. The best part is that the link can be updated at any point in time. Ensure that you are creative; so that you can end up attracting more audience.

Running Instagram Campaigns

Another simple yet incredible way to gain traffic is by running the advertisement campaigns. You should know that unlike all the organic posts, you can click on the Instagram ads. Users can click on a particular advertisement and you can simply direct them to a web page of your choice. Furthermore, Instagram assists you by adding “Learn More”. This call-to-action button helps in enhancing the click-through rate. You are free to target any kind of user.

Tagging Products or Services

Instagram has rolled out a new service, which allows businesses to tag different kinds of products or services in the organic Instagram photos. When users click on this product, they will be able to see a short description of the product, and after that, they can click-through to a business website if they want to. Through the website, they can not only learn more about the product, but they can make a purchase as well. This is another great way to direct traffic to your website. You can also buy real Instagram likes to give assurance to your followers regarding your product, because more the number of likes, more people will be attracted.

“See more” or “Swipe up” Instagram Stories

If your business account is verified by Instagram, you can link your organic stories to a particular product. Most of the brands are becoming eligible for verification, and for that, you do not need a huge number of followers. When users swipe up on a particular Instagram story, they will be redirected to a web page that has been decided by the brand.

Conclusion

Getting more traffic can be a hassle if you do not have a proper idea about making use of your Instagram account. It is important that you go through all these methods once, and see if you are getting the intended traffic volume on your fashion site.