Do you know what hiring the right man for the right job does? Wonders! Providing services for the last decade or so, Ivan Bosnjak is known as the man who does the job and gives results. Numerous clients are vouching for the legitimacy of his marketing strategies and sales campaigns. Filippo Rispoliis one such client who has achieved the desired results owing to the on-point analysis and market strategies of Ivan. Turning the profits all the way 5x, Ivan proudly stands with his client.

Helping Filippo Promote SFERA

Filippo Rispoli is a popular name throughout the European Union, especiallyItaly, as he is running an empire catering to the coaching needs of people. Filippo specializes in fitness and training, diet management, and personal grooming. In recent years, he acquired the services of Ivan to help him build that customer-bank that is the dream of every single entrepreneur. Within a matter of days, results began to pop up, and the public was engaged. The SFERAproject became an overnight success throughout Italy. Known as the man who gives results, Ivan used his social media marketing strategies to popularize the program on the right platforms and in front of the right crowd. It resulted in increasing the earnings from social media by 5x. He also worked hard to establish business links and references with big clients and multi-national firms for Filippo.

Damn, Those Sales Funnels!

In the digital marketing industry, sales funnels are a pronounced phenomenon. Unfortunately, most marketing professionals fail to use them wisely. Ivan, however, planted those sales funnels so strategically that they not only attracted clients but also generated further leads. It resulted in exponential growth of the consumer-base for his client Filippo. Many people who initially knew Filippo through those funnels are now his regular clients. All of this owes a lot to Ivan’s marketing skills and years of experience.

Why Contact Ivan?

In this sheer age of competition, every sound individual is marketing his services and products online, and not all of them are doing that well. If doing this was so easy, half the population on this earth would have been millionaires. However, this is not the case. If you go to the sales funnel designed by Ivan for Filippo, you will notice that it is quite user-friendly. Unlike the funnels designed by naïve sales experts, it does not seem cringy or annoying. It lets the consumer think of themselves as the master of their will while convincing them about the program. It puts light on the experience and expertise of Filippo and lets the people know who he is. Sometimes all you need to do is get the word out. People are the better judge!

This success of Ivan has further decorated his sales and marketing portfolio. He has never hesitated to use modern tools for promoting the business ventures of his clients. That is why he always remains up to date with all the latest trends in the industry. Be it LinkedIn,Facebook, Instagram, or Snapchat, Ivan spares no platform for promotional purposes. You can still feel the buzz of the SFERAtraining program spurred by Ivan on Instagram.

Making a Top Seller!

Progretto SFERA is now the top-selling fitness and personal grooming program you can get yourself. The way Ivan has elaborated all the diet plan schedules and grooming routines on the webpage of SFERAis the pinnacle of digital marketing.

Filippo has reported quite a lot of improvement in his PR as he is now also known as a motivational speaker and an aspiring entrepreneur, formerly being regarded just as a personal trainer. Ivan has made sure that Filippo remains popularized in higher social circles and the right crowd. Doing so has deepened his reach.

How Does Ivan Work His Magic?

At the start of this project, Ivan went through all the current sales figures and profits and analyzed them in detail. He then came up with the sales pitches, funnels, and marketing strategies that best suited the business and also stood the test of time. He made sure that none of the aspects is left ignored.

As per the motto, Ivan charged only a performance-based fee from Filippo. Ivan charges his clients according to the results he makes them achieve. His marketing agency Beconcept is a firm believer in fair play and honesty. It also explains why all the clients are so happy with his work.

You Can Be the Next Success Story!

Progretto SFERA is just one success story out of hundreds. The persistent work ethics make it super easy for customers to work with Ivan. Besides the fitness program, all the books by Filippo, including Down the Mask, 300 VIPs Want To Talk To You, No More Diet, and Focus Fitness, have also been rated top sellers in their respective categories. See what happens when you hirethe right man!