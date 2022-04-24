News
South Africa’s Durban is Still Recovering from Deadly Floods.
South Africans still looking for relatives are devastated by the floods that ravaged their country last week, in which 435 people were killed, and over 40,000 were left homeless in Durban and the KwaZulu–Natal region.
South Africa’s army has sent 10,000 soldiers to assist in searching for missing people, rebuild roads and bridges, and distribute emergency aid to those affected by the flood. The government has provided $67 million in emergency aid to families affected by the deluge.
Families persist grimly in their search for the remains of loved ones.
Joseph Nkosi (56) of Inanda township spends his time searching through a river stream full of debris for his daughter Ntombenhle (15). She was last seen crossing a low-lying bridge as the waters took her away.
Nkosi said that she was heartbroken. “I am merely hoping to find her body. I’m already adamant that she is gone. Only her school tie, which she found in this river stream, is all I hold on to.”
Apollo Mdladla (47), a resident, stated that he and his daughter are having trouble coping with the death of 10 family members. Floods destroyed their home and killed a mother, her children, and grandchildren.
“We still have trauma. I used to play with those children. She now asks me, “Where is Melissa?” “Where is Lulu?” I had to tell her, as she could see that they were gone. Mdladla spoke as rescue workers searched his backyard for bodies among the rubble.
He said that five bodies from the family were found, while the remaining five remain missing.
Durban’s poorest neighborhoods were the most affected, with many families building homes on unsafe ground. Homes built on hillsides were also destroyed by mudslides, affecting middle-class and wealthy neighborhoods.
Many families have fled to shelters in schools, churches, and community halls. However, most of these centers do not have electricity or water.
“The city is still in crisis ten days following the storm. It is now primarily a crisis with water and sanitation provisions — for hospitals and clinics, and communities. Mani Thandrayen is the medical team leader at Doctors Without Borders Durban. “Failing to do this could lead to a deeper health crisis characterized as water-borne diseases.” He said that the organization supports four shelters by providing food, water, cookware, blankets, mattresses, and other essential items.
Many homes that remain must be evacuated as they are unstable and could soon collapse, Brigadier General Andries Mahapa, spokesperson for the South African National Defence Force, said.
“What we’ve said since day one is that these people must be moved. He said they need to provide temporary shelter for them while they search for alternative housing. “We can’t repair them because they will collapse any minute now,” Mahapa said.
Officials estimate that flood damage to roads and bridges amounts to $373 million. Schools cost $26 million, and hospitals at $12 million.
According to Jeff Smithers (director of the Center for Water Resources Research, University of KwaZulu-Natal), the flooding in Durban was caused by poor maintenance of Durban’s drainage systems. He called for better early warning systems to help respond to such disasters.
He said that the poor maintenance exacerbated the problem, which caused drainage systems to get blocked by debris. “But even in the ideal scenario, we would have experienced flooding.”
Sandile Cele, 23 years old, was still shaken by the floods and surveyed the wreckage from the family home on a small hill, Inanda. The steel-framed windows used to allow him to see the scene through, but the rising waters have ripped away from the entire wall of his dining room.
He said that his mother tried to clean out the water from the house. But, we heard the house collapse and ran to the neighbor’s house.
The floods destroyed windows and walls, tore down walls, and tore off roofs in their houses.
“We’ve lost so much. Cele said that Cele and her mother had just completed the construction of the second house using the money my father left. Cele stated, “What we want is a house. A place where we can live comfortably.”
Entertainment
A New Electronic Nose May Help Sniff Out Counterfeit Whiskey.
Researchers from The University of Technology Sydney in Australia have developed NOS.E, A device that detects the differences between whiskies by “smelling” them.
Many whiskey drinkers who have experience believe that they can smell and taste the difference between premium spirits and cheaper, fake blends. However, even the best drinkers are still susceptible to fraudulent practices, which is now becoming an increasing problem for the whiskey industry.
Researchers from the University of Technology Sydney (UTS) in Australia believe they can change the way we think about it by creating an electronic nose that will discern distinct whiskey styles, brands, and the origins of whiskey by “smelling” samples.
In a paper that was released on April 1 in The journal IEEE Sensors, the device–called NOS.E–was capable of identifying the distinct differences between three blended malt whiskies as well as three single malt whiskies – made by Johnnie Walker, Ardbeg, Chivas Regal Macallan, and Johnnie Walker–in under four minutes. It was 100% precise in the region, 96.15 percent accurate on the brand’s name, and 92.31 percent accurate for the design of the whiskies it evaluated at the CEBIT Australia trade show in the year 2019.
Researchers confirmed the findings of the technology using mass spectrometry using time-of-flight. Gas chromatography with two dimensions: These are lengthy chemical tests that have to be carried out in a laboratory by a certified professional. NOS.E is, on the other, it is fast and fairly inexpensive, researchers explain in their study.
The device was designed to replicate the human olfactory process; NOS.E features the eight sensors for gas that can “sniff” a vial of whiskey. The device analyzes every smell molecule it detects and then transmits the information to a computer. An algorithm for machine learning that has been trained to recognize the characteristics of whiskey analyzes the results.
Electronic nose technology has been utilized previously to stop the illegal wildlife trade, to assess the odors of wastewater treatment plants as well as to identify cancerous cells, and, most recently, to identify Covid-19 in addition to other uses. As we move forward, NOS.E not only can detect fake whiskies. It also has the potential to detect fake cognacs, wines, and costly perfumes, as per an announcement from a university. It could also be useful in identifying diseases and different medical purposes.
In the article, Clay Risen wrote for the New York Times in January that whiskey has become “a counterfeiter’s dream” because of the high demand and the scarce supply. When the coronavirus epidemic was raging, the situation got worse as people stayed in their homes to prevent transmission of this virus. They began drinking more alcohol at home and also.
To entice customers with their frauds, counterfeiters often fill up expensive bottles of spirits with cheap booze to make scams work. They then seal them again and then sell the bottles to buyers who are unaware, typically for thousands or hundreds of dollars. Certain fraudulent sellers steal the money of their customers and do not ship the whiskey or deliver empty bottles like the Buffalo Trace Distillery warned in 2021.
Although there aren’t many statistics about the extent of the issue globally, A study from 2018 found that a third of the rare Scotch whiskies were counterfeit. With some of the rare whiskeys fetching upwards of $2.5 million, a system such as NOS.E can help consumers save a significant amount of cash and pain.
“To have a rapid, easy to use, real-time assessment of whisky to identify the quality and uncover any adulteration or fraud could be very beneficial for both high-end wholesalers and purchasers,” Steven Su, a biomedical engineer and one of the paper’s co-authors stated in the statement.
