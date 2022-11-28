News
The Facebook Oversight Board upholds Trump ban, But how for how long?
The board urged Facebook to re-examine its decision and issue a revised conclusion after six months.
The Facebook Oversight Board has voted against the reinstatement of accounts belonging to former President Donald Trump Wednesday, upholding the company’s decision to ban his account following The Jan. 6 riots at the U.S. Capitol.
The board also directed Facebook, however, to revisit the decision “to be able to justify and determine the proportionate response, and to issue the new conclusion within six months.”
“It was inappropriate to Facebook to impose an indefinite and non-standard penalty of a suspended indefinitely,” this decision states. “Facebook’s standard penalties include taking down the content in violation and imposing a time-bound duration in suspension or shutting down the account and the page.”
The board noted two posts from January. 6 that “severely infringed” Facebook’s guidelines. In one of his posts, he expressed his gratitude to those demonstrating at the Capitol by declaring they were “very exceptional.” In another post, he called the protesters “great Patriots” and said he would “remember this day for all time.” Both of the comments, the board determined, violated Facebook’s guidelines against glorifying violence.
“At the moment of Ms. Trump’s comments, there was an evident immediate danger of injury, and his declarations of support for the people involved in the riots justified the violence of those involved,” the board wrote.
The board also criticized Facebook for issuing the “indefinite” suspension, which the panel noted is not in Facebook’s policies. “In applying a vague, unproven penalty, and then referring the issue for the Board to decide, Facebook seeks to avoid its obligations,” the board wrote in a letter to Facebook’s critics who have made similar arguments. Similar.
In a conference call with reporters after the announcement, the board’s chairman Michael McConnell, who serves as the director for the Constitutional Law Center at Stanford Law School, criticized Facebook for “apparently believing for what board members would take action what it would have done if they had not.”
“We do not police with a broader view of social media and tackling the world’s problems,” McConnell said. “Our primary responsibility is holding the powerful company, Facebook, accountable for making clear constant, and transparent choices without fear or favor to those with power in the political realm.”
McConnell said there’s a “substantial chance” that the Facebook board will be requested to review the Facebook decision in six months’ time.
“We wrote at the beginning of January that we believed our decision was both necessary and appropriate, and we’re happy that the board has acknowledged that the extraordinary circumstances justify the unusual step we adopted.” Facebook vice president of global affairs, as well as communications Nick Clegg, said in a written statement. “We are now evaluating the board’s decision and deciding the best action, which is transparent and proportional. In the meantime, Mr. Trump’s accounts are still suspended.”
The board’s decision contained a variety of suggestions for Facebook, calling for more transparency in its decisions. The first suggestion was that the political content of “highly prominent individuals” should be swiftly transferred to experienced, skilled human reviewers who are acquainted with the content and language. The staff members should be “insulated from economic and political influence and undue influences,” the board suggests.
The board also asks Facebook to clarify in its policies how it comes to these decisions, what it stores and distributes information, and what its strike and sanctions procedures are, and include more details in its transparency reports regularly. Facebook should “undertake an extensive examination” of how its presence and design have been a factor in the spread of false information about electoral fraud. The board stated: “This should be an open examination of the policy and design decisions that Facebook has made which could let its platform be used to extort.”
Ultimately, the board stressed that the decision was not solely about Trump. However, it was for everyone in an “ad-hockery” in Facebook’s guidelines in the manner McConnell said.
“Anyone concerned about Facebook’s exaggerated concentration of power must be happy with this announcement by the Oversight Board telling Facebook that they can’t invent new rules without a written document whenever they want,” board chair Helle Thorning-Schmidt who was the former Danish Premier, spoke to reporters.
However, this decision could have significant consequences for Trump. After his abrupt removal of Facebook, Twitter, and YouTube, Trump has lost access to his most potent weapon – social media. Although he’s still a frequent guest appearance on Fox News and has given prominent speeches at Republican events, his profile has decreased significantly since leaving the presidency. The decision of the board to exclude Trump from the platform at most for a while is a severe challenge to the legitimacy of Trump’s plan of running for the presidency in 2024. It also raises the possibility that Facebook could be forced to investigate other global leaders who violate its policies.
Although many have dismissed the Oversight Board as a Facebook PR stunt, there’s no doubt that an extended suspension could impact the coming races in the U.S. and abroad. If polls are and they are to be believed, Trump is still the preferred candidate to become the Republican presidential candidate within the next four years. Facebook has tried to show its political neutrality throughout the years and may soon find itself preventing a prominent contender for an American president from using the site. At the same time, everyone else is granted access to Facebook’s three billion users and its hyper-targeted advertising tools. Even if Trump does not run for the next election, his deplatforming efforts could hinder his ability to be the role of kingmaker in Republican politics at large.
The repercussions of the board’s decision or inability to make it — were overwhelming. “Instead of dealing with the primary problems with its platform, the company took advantage of this fragile moment in our history to convince us of the fanciful story of this oversight committee. I don’t believe it. They’re now kicking the can further down the road once more,” said Media Matters for America president Angelo Carusone.
“Unless Facebook permanently bans Trump immediately, we’ll have this spectacular sideshow for six months.”
The decision to keep the ban also confirms the unsubstantiated claim made by circles of Right-wing circles that Facebook has been biased toward conservatives for years. “Facebook’s decision to keep its ban on President Donald Trump is extremely disappointing. It’s evident that Mark Zuckerberg views himself as the ultimate arbiter of freedom of speech,” Republican Sen. Marsha Blackburn stated in an announcement.
The board’s decision is close to advise from the vast majority of civil rights groups and certain ex-Facebook employees who advocated against the possibility of letting Trump come back to Facebook in their comments to the committee. “There is no doubt that there could be some close calls with a policy that allows for the de-platforming of leaders from political parties under extreme situations,” read one letter that was signed by several academics, including Alex Stamos, Facebook’s former security chief and the current director at the Stanford Internet Observatory. “This is not one of the cases.”
Business
Small Business Trends You Need to Beware of to Prepare Your Business for 2022.
The year 2021 revolutionized business in an unprecedented way. Companies needed to adapt to changing working environments and the new demands of customers. Specific industries, such as travel and events, were hit hard, while other industries, like eCommerce, witnessed a surge in growth.
As we enter 2022, it is time to learn from last year’s experience and prepare for the upcoming business landscape patterns.
Although having a solid eCommerce presence isn’t an issue, 2022 proved just how crucial eCommerce could be to companies. Over the next year, the offerings will need to keep up with evolving technology, such as mobile and voice recognition.
2022 is also expected to concentrate on relations with employees and customers. It is essential to establish strong relationships with customers and increase employee health to ensure that every business stays in the game and ahead of the industry’s standards.
Learn more about the Outlook for 2022 and the best way to prepare. Trends include:
- The pace of eCommerce technology requires
- Prioritizing employee wellbeing
- A shift online for employees and customers.
- Building relationships with customers
A Higher Baseline for Technology
As more businesses are conducted on the internet, there’s a myriad of technology standards your company must meet that you should keep a watch for shortly.
With the growth of mobile shopping, also called m-commerce, your website must be able to cater to mobile users. Making apps (apps) could be more beneficial for your customers.
Voice search should also be integrated into your website or app when it is popular with consumers.
Even the payment method is evolving, with more and more people using digital payment methods. According to the Visa Back to Business Study 2021, Outlook finds that 65 percent of people prefer payments made via contactless. 74% believe it will remain that way regardless of when a vaccine will be released.
Be aware of other business trends that are likely to gain more prominence, like artificial intelligence and virtual reality.
Instead of trying to stay track of all the new advancements, determine which ones are the most beneficial. You could focus on developing a comprehensive app for mobile instead of investing a lot of money into virtual reality.
Employee Well-Being is a Non-Negotiable Factor
Following the devastating 2021 year, which forced businesses to confront an ongoing health crisis, Employee wellness has been an essential issue for many companies.
Employee wellbeing could involve offering:
- Physical and mental health benefits
- Social help
- Opportunities for team building
- Flexibility at work
The future legislation will help awareness about the significance of employees’ health and wellbeing, such as the proposed increase of the federal minimum wage or federal paid time off.
The workplace is an essential aspect of our lives, and 2022 was a turbulent year that proved that happiness and compassion in the workplace could go far. Let your employees know you value them by implementing supportive programs within your business.
The wellbeing of employees can boost your company too. A study from Oxford University found happier employees are 3% more productive.
The shift is happening for Employees and Customers
eCommerce has seen substantial growth in recent years. However, 2022 will accelerate the development of eCommerce by about five years. Smaller businesses must provide customers on the internet, no matter the field.
Suppose your business moves away from bricks and mortar or continues to conduct business face-to-face. In that case, you must ensure that your online presence is robust and that customers can interact with your company online.
Although the epidemic still needs to be finished, continue providing virtual events and meeting customers’ needs, such as delivery and pickup. Also, think about the future to see whether you’ll need to change your business to work with online marketplaces.
Remote Work is Now Here To Stay
Remote work was necessary for many people who stayed home during the outbreak. However, the workforce is making remote work a longer-lasting option. A Gartner survey found that 82% of companies will allow, at a minimum remote work in the aftermath of the pandemic.
Examine your current workspace and determine how you can reduce your workspace or if you’re required to master the art of managing your remote workforce better.
Customer Relations are the Main Focus
Customer retention is an essential factor to success in 2022. Keep your eye on your customers during the coming year.
If the economy is bleak due to the pandemic, people will be more cautious about shopping. They’ll seek out high-quality products from brands that they are confident in. Do everything you can to keep your customers satisfied and loyal.
Develop a strategy to serve your loyal clients with suggestions, like:
- Incentivizing customer reviews
- Engaging with social media through amplification
- Incorporating a loyalty or reward program
- Promos and discounts are available.
- Improved customer service
The year 2021 consolidated the practices of business that were years ahead of time. In 2022, you must make sure you know how the current trends could impact your business.
An increase in eCommerce and the necessity for flexibility in working locations are only a few instances of the brand-new standard gaining traction. Stay ahead of the market’s demands as technology such as voice recognition becomes more prevalent.
Remember, the core of any company is people. Ensure you strengthen relationships with your clients and ensure that your employees have a safe workplace.
