They have aligned with forces they hate. Lefty anti-vaxxers can’t see the contradiction.

Media often portray conspiracists who deny the safety and efficacy of COVID-19 vaccines and other public-health mandates as right-wing. It’s not surprising that many of the most vocal conspiracists are strongly linked to President Donald Trump and his right-wing MAGA movement. Traditional media has been filled with videos of red-state protestors demonstrating against local authorities and school boards in public hearings and spreading outlandish and baseless misinformation.

These theories are also valid in the hills of Western Massachusetts and upstate New York’s neighboring areas, which have been traditionally left-leaning. It is where I was born and began my journalistic career. For more than a decade, I have been fighting with many residents about vaccines, many of which are my close friends. Despite my efforts and those of many others, there has been a persistent resistance to reality here that has only grown since the outbreak. Do We Need This? An anti-vaxxer and vaccine-mandate opponent, organized a “festival” in the region late last month. They asked for $20 donations for entry. They also shared the proceeds with other national anti-vaxxer groups like NY Stands Up! and the Informed Consent Action Network.

Anti-vaxxers in the Taconics-Berkshires region include local organic farmers, members of homeschooling and alternative-education communities, anti-war hippies, and the occasional alt-right conspiracist. This anti-vax group has its roots in Left-libertarian politics and the Back to the Land movement. It was founded in the 1970s and 1980s when the area was flooded with the disaffected urban upper class. The influx of students and hippies, many of them from New York City, brought with it a belief in naturopathy as well as mistrust for institutional authority.

These anti-vaxxers have formed a loose group to target COVID restrictions and health measures as a sign of government overreach and medical dictatorship. They are also falling into far-right rabbit holes, as is their natural tendency. Melissa Pourpak, a scientist-minded person who grew up in the region and held a doctorate in genetics and molecular biology, shared her dismaying stories with me. Pourpak stated, “It’s shocking and disturbing to me that such illogical statements can be heard in a region that used to be known as being a lot smarter than it is now.” “Did all of the progressives go?”

Of course, not all progressives left. Some have been drawn to ideas that are associated with conservatives by the national media. One example is Enid Futterman, who I met through Facebook and who is a local journalist. She also supports Bernie Sanders. She said that she believes the idea of COVID being caused by 5G towers is more plausible than the person–to–person transmission. Futterman stated, “I have read both sides, and that’s the right thing.” “I don’t claim to be right. I just say that it makes sense to me.”

Due to their views on vaccinations, I have cut contact with several people from the region. After more than a decade of believing in thinly sourced conspiracies, a former friend now lives in California and fully supports the anti-vax narrative. He posts on social media daily about “studies” that were never peer-reviewed and which he claims to prove his conspiracist beliefs to be correct. Others of my childhood friends have moved to the extreme right, with antivax rhetoric as a common theme to their ravings. One of my closest friends is anti-vax. He believes that the antibodies he received from COVID-19 earlier in the year will be more effective than vaccines. (I haven’t cut off contact).

However, it would be wrong to assume that antivaccine sentiment is a left-wing idea. Eric Ward, the senior fellow at Southern Poverty Law Center, said that the anti-vaccination movement was formed out of mistrust of government authority and a variety of conspiracy theories over the dangers of modern life. It shouldn’t be surprising that antivaccine conspiracy theories have a wider ideological appeal. Anti-vax fear and traditional left-wing concerns about corporate influence are well-matched by anti-vax worries that the pharmaceutical industry forced federal regulatory agencies into signing off on COVID-19 vaccines before the products were ready. Skepticism regarding the safety of genetically modified foods can easily be merged with concerns about mRNA vaccinations. A love for natural medicine and organic produce can be a strong argument against the industrialization of modern medicine as a shot.

Progressives who are vaccine-hesitant face a difficult decision as opposition to vaccines becomes more partisan. They can remain on the left even though the politics surrounding the conspiracy theories they believe in pushes them out of their ideological comfort zone. Do they abandon progressivism for a world where public health is subordinated to individual choice? The people who are caught in the middle of the contradictions are those from the hills where my family grew up.

Futterman said that there is no contradiction between her views about vaccines and public healthcare and her lefty Democrat political position. She cited the “open-minded approach” to liberalism. I asked Futterman if her politics could survive her rejection of vaccines, which a majority of progressive leaders and politicians have vocally supported. She said that it was a mistake to pigeonhole her ideology.

Futterman stated that she didn’t like the labels. “I support Bernie Sanders,” Futterman added that she didn’t see any disconnect between her support of progressive values and her acceptance of antivaccine conspiracy theories. “I see a disconnect between myself and a lot of Democrats. It’s kind of shocking, but it is true.”