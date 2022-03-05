News
U.S. Army Corps works in partnership with tribes to improve the quality of wild rice
WATERSMEET U.S. Army Corps of Engineers researchers collaborate with the Lac Vieux Desert Band of Lake Superior Chippewa Indians and other Native American tribes to simply help improve the yield of wild rice, The Corps announced.
This is the work done by the U.S. Army Engineer Research and Development Center, located within Vicksburg, Mississippi, which is helping an additional two years of USACE Detroit District planning Studies of Assistance to States.
Wild rice, also known as “manoomin” from the Anishinaabe or Ojibwe language, can be found in riparian and fringe water bodies along rivers and lakes within the Great Lakes region. According to the Corps, it is a significant cultural element and a substantial source of food in the Great Lakes region Native American tribes. It is a crucial part of the traditional rituals of religion for the tribes.
There are Native American tribes that harvest wild rice with traditional methods. It is called “knocking the rice” harvesters gently steer a canoe through the rice, using “knockers” to cautiously push or brush the rice in the canoe with great care to not harm the plants, as per the Corps. This method, which dates back to the 1800s, helps preserve wild rice plants.
According to the Corps, the knowledge of wild rice is passed through oral traditions. ERDC researchers discovered the Native American tribes to be an excellent repository of information about the ecology of wild rice and cultural knowledge.
Alongside its significance in the context of a culture and its cultural significance, wild rice is crucial to the ecology of the region, according to the Corps. Wild rice is a perennial plant with no Rhizome, and its seeds sprout after prolonged submergence under cold temperatures. In the ecosystems where it’s present, wild rice is used as an aquatic habitat and a food source.
Massive stands of wild rice suggest an ecologically healthy and functioning ecosystem. However, fantastic rice production has drastically decreased over the past couple of decades. The mentioned in the Corps is susceptible to changes to the ecosystem.
Numerous factors, such as the quality of water, precipitation water temperature, plant the soil’s properties, and hydrology, affect the wild rice crop.
“Current ERDC research focuses on 12 lakes located in the Upper Peninsula of Michigan,” said Jacob Berkowitz, a research soil scientist from the ERDC’s Environmental Laboratory, in a news announcement. “There are various levels of the productivity of wild rice within these study lakes.”
ERDC research on the lakes, as per the Corps, focuses on three parts essential to sustain the wild rice crop: the concentration of nutrients throughout the water column, in the porewater of sediment, soil physical properties, and hydrology.
“The ERDC continues to work in partnership with Native American tribes of the upper Great Lakes region to identify the ecological risks to wild rice,” Berkowitz said. “Researchers are creating monitoring and mapping tools that assist the tribes in improving their wild rice management.”
According to the Corps, the benefits of these new management techniques include improving the quality of water while reducing the risk of flooding and ensuring the long-term viability that wild rice can provide in this area.
Opinion
US politicians urge Biden to exert pressure on Saied to bring back “democratic rule” in Tunisia.
US lawmakers and researchers have urged president Joe Biden to pressure Tunisian President Kais Saied to reinstate “democratic rule” in the country.
Fifty-one people comprising diplomats, ex-representatives, and academics, have sent an open letter to the US president published on the Project on Middle East Democracy website. The letter highlights their increasing concern over the current situation in Tunisia that they claim is going through the “rapid decline back to an authoritarian system.”
The letter said: “Since President Kais Saied’s power grab on the 25th of July 2021, he’s effectively established a one-man-rule over Tunisia by establishing unchecked authority over the legislative, executive, and judicial branches of the government. The president has unlawfully frozen the parliament and closed up the independent National Anti-Corruption Authority, dissolved the Supreme Judicial Council, side-lined the Independent High Authority for Elections (ISIE), and has ignored the country’s highly acclaimed 2014 democratic constitution.”
“In December, as a reaction to international and domestic tensions, Saied finally announced a road map for Tunisia’s politics for the coming months. The plan, however, did not provide sufficient details and was developed unilaterally without input or transparency from other Tunisian civil and political players. While it is not a route towards democracy, the plan extends Saied’s power without any checks until, at minimum, the end of this year. Saied’s other anti-democratic actions include bringing people to court–some in military trials for criticizing the government, employing police violence on peaceful demonstrators, and even drafting an unconstitutional new law for NGOs,” continued the letter.
The letter also said, “While some Tunisians initially supported Saied’s power grab with the hope that he could end the country’s economic crisis and a growing dysfunction in the political system. However, support for him has steadily declined as time has passed. Saved has not offered a good plan to tackle the current economic crisis and has refused to collaborate with Tunisia’s ruling civil society or political parties (including that of the Nobel Peace Prize winner National Dialogue Quartet) to tackle the challenges facing Tunisia. A survey conducted in January 2022 indicates that optimism for the country’s prospects has nearly doubled since July.”
The letter’s authors believe: “The absence of a significant US response to Saied’s attack on democracy could have pushed Saied to continue on his destructive course.”
