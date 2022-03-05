WATERSMEET U.S. Army Corps of Engineers researchers collaborate with the Lac Vieux Desert Band of Lake Superior Chippewa Indians and other Native American tribes to simply help improve the yield of wild rice, The Corps announced.

This is the work done by the U.S. Army Engineer Research and Development Center, located within Vicksburg, Mississippi, which is helping an additional two years of USACE Detroit District planning Studies of Assistance to States.

Wild rice, also known as “manoomin” from the Anishinaabe or Ojibwe language, can be found in riparian and fringe water bodies along rivers and lakes within the Great Lakes region. According to the Corps, it is a significant cultural element and a substantial source of food in the Great Lakes region Native American tribes. It is a crucial part of the traditional rituals of religion for the tribes.

There are Native American tribes that harvest wild rice with traditional methods. It is called “knocking the rice” harvesters gently steer a canoe through the rice, using “knockers” to cautiously push or brush the rice in the canoe with great care to not harm the plants, as per the Corps. This method, which dates back to the 1800s, helps preserve wild rice plants.

According to the Corps, the knowledge of wild rice is passed through oral traditions. ERDC researchers discovered the Native American tribes to be an excellent repository of information about the ecology of wild rice and cultural knowledge.

Alongside its significance in the context of a culture and its cultural significance, wild rice is crucial to the ecology of the region, according to the Corps. Wild rice is a perennial plant with no Rhizome, and its seeds sprout after prolonged submergence under cold temperatures. In the ecosystems where it’s present, wild rice is used as an aquatic habitat and a food source.

Massive stands of wild rice suggest an ecologically healthy and functioning ecosystem. However, fantastic rice production has drastically decreased over the past couple of decades. The mentioned in the Corps is susceptible to changes to the ecosystem.

Numerous factors, such as the quality of water, precipitation water temperature, plant the soil’s properties, and hydrology, affect the wild rice crop.

“Current ERDC research focuses on 12 lakes located in the Upper Peninsula of Michigan,” said Jacob Berkowitz, a research soil scientist from the ERDC’s Environmental Laboratory, in a news announcement. “There are various levels of the productivity of wild rice within these study lakes.”

ERDC research on the lakes, as per the Corps, focuses on three parts essential to sustain the wild rice crop: the concentration of nutrients throughout the water column, in the porewater of sediment, soil physical properties, and hydrology.

“The ERDC continues to work in partnership with Native American tribes of the upper Great Lakes region to identify the ecological risks to wild rice,” Berkowitz said. “Researchers are creating monitoring and mapping tools that assist the tribes in improving their wild rice management.”

According to the Corps, the benefits of these new management techniques include improving the quality of water while reducing the risk of flooding and ensuring the long-term viability that wild rice can provide in this area.