Unexpected Liability For Owners Of Small-Sized Businesses.
A business owner wants to establish an enterprise of a smaller size. Therefore, they create either a company or a limited-liability business online because they know this is how to go about it. This way, the personal assets of your clients aren’t expected to be at risk should the company fail. This is a great insurance plan.
An upcoming New York case once demonstrated that the insurance for corporate structures policy might not be as adequate.
A person identified as Yuan Sheng Situ (or maybe Su Hua Situ) was reportedly the owner and creator of the company, which signed an agreement as a tenant. The tenant claimed possession of the leased property but has not paid rent. The landlord then sued the tenant over the lease, of course, but they also sought to sue the business proprietor (the “individual the defendant”) to recover the unpaid rent.
The defendant in question could have claimed (or argued) that the sole occupant of the lease was a company and that there was no personal guarantee that the landlord could choose to work with a corporation. The landlord should have understood what a company was in the first place, so the landlord shouldn’t be legally able to sue the company even though the company had no assets, regardless of whether, based on the solid arguments or other points, the individual defendant pleaded to be excluded from landlord’s suit.
The initial court hearing did not take the topic to the appellate court. The court of appeals agreed. On the other hand, two courts embraced the notion that the landlord could “pierce the veil of corporate governance” and turn the legal claim against the corporate entity into a claim for the particular defendant. This could be because the defendant in question somehow lost the protection the corporate document should give.
What precisely did the single defendant do to expose themselves to the danger? The appellate court said that, according to it was the case that the individual defendant had negotiated the lease for the corporation tenant. The landlord contacted the defendant virtually every day to discuss the lease. The defendant lived in the space “on an almost everyday basis.”
The above are, nevertheless, precisely what occurs when someone creates the company of their choice and oversees its affairs. These everyday actions of the company’s owner are the same way the company operates. That the company’s owners carry out their duties as corporate officers should not result in personal risk. How do corporations are supposed to do their business?
The court took a step back slightly and said that the lease “resulted in inequitable results” since the tenant failed to pay rent. Also, the particular defendant “conspired to commit a crime through the creation of a judgment-proof company” to get around paying rent. If the landlord was not satisfied with the business’s credit standing, even if it was, it ought to have demanded the personal guarantee of a higher security deposit or an alternative tenant entity. However, the fact that it did not make those demands isn’t a reason to think that the landlord shouldn’t be able to assert a claim against the company owner. The landlord decided to work with the company.
These are excellent arguments, naturally. The individual defendant, however, remains at the center of this dispute, having to deal with claims that could be substantial. A corporation was designed to safeguard the defendant’s rights from lawsuits.
The owner of a small company can avoid this problem by ensuring that the company always pays its debts. Sometimes, however, that’s not the case. The primary purpose of corporate forms is to shield the company’s business owner. If the circumstances in this instance are sufficient to persuade a judge to take away that protection, the owner of a small-sized business should not rely on a corporate structure to protect the other assets of the business owner.
The Cost Of Living Impact On Small Businesses
We all are unaffected by the current price of living crisis and its effects on our family’s financial situation. The rising energy cost, ongoing war in Ukraine, soaring taxes, and inflation are all factors in our current economic climate.
Businesses always feel the squeeze to a degree, and the living cost crisis (sometimes called “the cost of doing business‘) forces suppliers to raise prices, and customers have to cut their budgets.
Small Businesses and the Cost of living crisis
Our 5.5 million small-scale businesses are the foundation of the UK economy. They account for nearly 99% of the small-scale business community. Although incredibly flexible, resilient, and resourceful, they face many challenges, including more often with price increases than their bigger counterparts.
Indeed, research from Novuna Business Finance suggests that an overwhelming 92% of small-sized businesses are concerned about how the cost of living expenses will impact their business. Most are worried about how their company will be able to absorb the additional fees caused by rising energy costs, supplier price increases, and increasing worker wages, with 38% of businesses feeling they cannot transmit these expenses to the customer.
What are alternatives if you’re not willing to raise your costs? What other options can you adjust to the rising cost of living?
1. Scrutinise your spending
It may appear like a simple option; however, examining your expenditure is an excellent approach to finding the areas in which you can save cash. For instance, are you paying for subscriptions that are no longer required? Do you have the energy to add efficiency to the office you are in? You could cut the cost of operating or shift to a less expensive, local provider (which will likely save you cash in the cost of shipping and imports and reduce the carbon footprint! ).
2. Encourage hybrid or remote working
Many businesses believe that”hybrid working” is the way of the future. It can aid in cutting energy consumption in the workplace while also encouraging the healthiest work-life balance of your employees, thereby increasing their productivity while reducing commute costs. If this is a feasible option for your business is worth considering, then it’s worth looking into.
3. Use technology to your advantage
Technological solutions can assist you in solving any problem you may have, From payroll, accounting management, bookkeeping and HR to creating content, social media, and many more. Check out how you can streamline your procedures and help them be efficient and more cost-effective by automation using the use of digital software.
4. Reward your customers
When purchasing is at a trough, and customers are not spending as much, rewarding them with loyalty points can provide a fantastic incentive to bring them back to your shop. The store may consider trying an incentive program, rewards scheme, or payment scheme to let customers spread out the costs of their purchases.
5. Make use of government support
The Energy Bill Relief Scheme is in place in place up to the close of March, and the government has recently announced that it is preparing to launch the Energy Bills Discount Scheme will be in place in April and will run through March 2024. To learn more about the scheme, go to the official website.
If you’d like additional advice or help with your company and its finances, or need information on online bookkeeping software, contact us today in contact with our accountants. We offer various Accounting services for businesses that can be tailored to meet the requirements of your business.
