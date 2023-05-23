A business owner wants to establish an enterprise of a smaller size. Therefore, they create either a company or a limited-liability business online because they know this is how to go about it. This way, the personal assets of your clients aren’t expected to be at risk should the company fail. This is a great insurance plan.

An upcoming New York case once demonstrated that the insurance for corporate structures policy might not be as adequate.

A person identified as Yuan Sheng Situ (or maybe Su Hua Situ) was reportedly the owner and creator of the company, which signed an agreement as a tenant. The tenant claimed possession of the leased property but has not paid rent. The landlord then sued the tenant over the lease, of course, but they also sought to sue the business proprietor (the “individual the defendant”) to recover the unpaid rent.

The defendant in question could have claimed (or argued) that the sole occupant of the lease was a company and that there was no personal guarantee that the landlord could choose to work with a corporation. The landlord should have understood what a company was in the first place, so the landlord shouldn’t be legally able to sue the company even though the company had no assets, regardless of whether, based on the solid arguments or other points, the individual defendant pleaded to be excluded from landlord’s suit.

The initial court hearing did not take the topic to the appellate court. The court of appeals agreed. On the other hand, two courts embraced the notion that the landlord could “pierce the veil of corporate governance” and turn the legal claim against the corporate entity into a claim for the particular defendant. This could be because the defendant in question somehow lost the protection the corporate document should give.

What precisely did the single defendant do to expose themselves to the danger? The appellate court said that, according to it was the case that the individual defendant had negotiated the lease for the corporation tenant. The landlord contacted the defendant virtually every day to discuss the lease. The defendant lived in the space “on an almost everyday basis.”

The above are, nevertheless, precisely what occurs when someone creates the company of their choice and oversees its affairs. These everyday actions of the company’s owner are the same way the company operates. That the company’s owners carry out their duties as corporate officers should not result in personal risk. How do corporations are supposed to do their business?

The court took a step back slightly and said that the lease “resulted in inequitable results” since the tenant failed to pay rent. Also, the particular defendant “conspired to commit a crime through the creation of a judgment-proof company” to get around paying rent. If the landlord was not satisfied with the business’s credit standing, even if it was, it ought to have demanded the personal guarantee of a higher security deposit or an alternative tenant entity. However, the fact that it did not make those demands isn’t a reason to think that the landlord shouldn’t be able to assert a claim against the company owner. The landlord decided to work with the company.

These are excellent arguments, naturally. The individual defendant, however, remains at the center of this dispute, having to deal with claims that could be substantial. A corporation was designed to safeguard the defendant’s rights from lawsuits.

The owner of a small company can avoid this problem by ensuring that the company always pays its debts. Sometimes, however, that’s not the case. The primary purpose of corporate forms is to shield the company’s business owner. If the circumstances in this instance are sufficient to persuade a judge to take away that protection, the owner of a small-sized business should not rely on a corporate structure to protect the other assets of the business owner.