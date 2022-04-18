This visit comes days after Tuesday’s announcement by the finance ministry that it would suspend repayments of foreign loans.

On Sunday, a delegation from Sri Lanka will travel to the United States to meet with IMF officials to discuss a $4 billion package. This is as the government desperately attempts to save the country’s struggling economy that a severe forex crisis has ravaged.

Between April 19 and 24, Finance Minister Ali Sabry’s delegation will meet with representatives from the International Monetary Fund.

After having previously resisted requests to obtain a facility from the international lender, Mr Sabry stated that Sri Lanka wants a $4 billion bailout package from the IMF.

The visit is taking place days after the finance ministry announced that it is suspending repayments of foreign debt, including bonds and government-to-government borrowing, pending the completion of a loan restructuring programme with the International Monetary Fund (IMF). This year, Sri Lanka was required to pay $7 billion in debt payments.

This was Sri Lanka’s first debt default since 1948. The country’s 22million inhabitants are now facing 12-hour power outages and severe shortages of fuel, food and medicines.

The Securities and Exchange Commission of Sri Lanka (SEC) announced Saturday that the Colombo Stock Exchange would remain temporarily closed from Monday to give investors “more clarity and understanding” of current economic conditions in crisis-hit Sri Lanka. This will allow them to make informed investment decisions.

Sri Lanka was currently facing the worst economic crisis since 1948, when it gained independence from the UK. The financial crisis triggered political turmoil in Sri Lanka, with residents staging nationwide protests over prolonged power cuts, fuel shortages, and the demand for the ouster of President Gotabaya Rajapaksa.

After thousands of protestors defied the country’s state of emergency and curfew, all of Sri Lanka’s Cabinet resigned earlier this month except President Gotabaya and Prime Minister Mahinda Rajapaksa.

Sources claim that President Gotabaya has made arrangements for the swearing-in of a smaller Cabinet. Other than Prime Minister Mahinda, it will not include any Rajapaksa member.

President Gotabaya fired Basil Rajapaksa, his brother and finance minister, earlier. He invited the Opposition parties into a unity cabinet to address the public’s anger against the economic crisis. The Opposition turned down the invitation to form a unity Cabinet. Next week, the Opposition will move a no-confidence against the government.

An Indian credit line of $500,000,000 for fuel imports was created to help the country’s dire financial situation.

India announced recently that it would extend Sri Lanka a $1Billion line of credit as part of its financial aid to the country to address the economic crisis. This follows a previously $500B line of credit in February, used to purchase petroleum products.

President Rajapaksa defended his government’s actions by stating that the foreign exchange crisis wasn’t his fault. The economic downturn was largely caused by pandemics, with the island nation’s tourism revenue declining and its inward remittances decreasing.