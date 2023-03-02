The sporting goods retail sector has been consolidating, but one player has experienced increasing growth: Academy Sports + Outdoors.

Based in Katy, Texas, the retailer has over 240 stores across 16 US states.

Academy Sports: How to Save Money

Academy has been a leader in sports and recreation equipment. However, it also offers hunting and fishing gear, patio sets, and grills.

This is how you can save big online and in-store at Academy.

Look out for clearance items when you get in.

Like many other retailers, Academy Sports will have hot clearance items when you enter the store from the street.

Get 20% off a brand-new bat.

Academy will hold a bat trade event from now until March 31st.

Bring your old bat into the store to receive 20% off your purchase of a new Slugger.

This is the best time to avail of the 2018 youth baseball bat standards.

Look out for the red “HOT DEAL” tags.

If you see the words “HOT DEAL” below a price tag, it means a temporary discount on your favourite sporting gear!

We saw a 20-pound kettle ball during an Academy walk-through. It was reduced to $29.80 from $35.99.

You can also search online for “HOT DEALS”.

Look out for the blue-bottomed “PRICE DROP” tag.

When you see a blue tag with “PRICE DROOP” at the bottom, you’ll often find more significant price reductions on certain items.

We saw this deal: $10 off a pair of Skechers men’s sneakers.

Clearance racks in-store will make you see yellow

We were able to see several clearance sections in the Academy Sports.

It’s easy to find one. Because of their bright yellow signage, they are all easily visible.

Academy has an extraordinary clearance page for online shopping.

Get a discount on gift cards that you have previously purchased

CardPool.com or GiftCardGranny.com allow you to purchase unwanted cards at a discounted price from their face value. These cards are sold by people who received them as gifts but no longer want them. The sites charge a small percentage of the purchase price to facilitate the sale between you and the seller.

The going prices for unwaived Academy Sports gift cards were all over at the time of writing. We saw it all from a.05% discount up to nearly 20% off the face value.

If you want to save money, it is worth checking out these sites!

Cards usually work for 180 days after purchase. However, it is essential to verify the policy before you buy.

Online rebates available

The Academy website lists all current rebate offers for its products.

After you have made a purchase, make sure to visit this page. There could be money owed to you that you don’t even realize.