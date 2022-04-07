Politics
Explained: The Rajapaksa clan in Sri Lankan politics.
No other political dynasty in South Asia has been so confidently nepotistic. In addition to the cabinet, Mahinda Rajapaksa was said to have had more than 40 Rajapaksa relatives in government positions during his second term as President, 2010-15.
The Rajapaksa family includes the President and Prime Minister of Sri Lanka. They hail from Hambantota in the south. President Gotabaya Rajapaksa is a third-generation politician. His brothers Chamal, PM Mahinda, and Basil are his brothers, while Mahinda’s and Chamal’s sons Namal and Yositha are the fourth generation.
No other political dynasty in South Asia has been so confidently nepotistic. In addition to the cabinet, Mahinda Rajapaksa was said to have had more than 40 Rajapaksa relatives in government positions during his second term as President, 2010-15. After Mahinda’s government was defeated, many were questioned about financial fraud. Basil, who is also a US citizen, was taken into custody. His wife and eldest child were also interrogated.
The Rajapaksa clan took over 11 ministries under the direction of Gotabaya & Mahinda. Additional family members are accommodated at the President’s and PM’s secretariat. In addition, Los Angeles has at least one consul general who holds a diplomatic position.
Two Rajapaksas were present in Sri Lanka’s first parliament. These elections were held in the months before Sri Lanka’s independence in February 1948. One of them was the father of the current President and Prime Minister. Don Alwin Rajapaksa, a founding member of the Sri Lanka Freedom Party (SFLP), was a two-time legislator. However, the party was under the control of another founding member, S W R D Bandaranaike (an Oxford-educated scion from a wealthy family on the outskirts of Colombo). His wife, Sirimavo, assumed control of the party after his assassination on May 29, 1959.
Mahinda & Gotabaya
Mahinda Rajapaksa had been in politics for more than two decades when Chandrika Kumaratunga took over the leadership of SLFP in 1994 from Sirimavo Bandaranaike. He was not a threat to Kumaratunga’s leadership, and he served as a cabinet Minister during her two terms as President. Others in the family were also involved in politics, including elder brother Chamal and cousin Nirupama.
After Kumaratunga had retired from politics, Mahinda was able to run for the presidency in 2005. Gotabaya, Mahinda’s defense secretary, led his determined effort to defeat the LTTE militarily. The Rajapaksas could not look back after the 2009 victory, in which thousands of Tamil civilians died or were missing. The brothers led Sri Lanka’s militarization of the Sinhalese/Buddhist majority. This was also when Mahinda inducted more than a dozen family members into different positions. Large-scale corruption was prevalent. After Lasantha Wickrematunge’s murder, journalists began to fear for the safety of their lives.
This was also when Rajapaksas welcomed China — Beijing had been a friend since Sirimavo’s days — and launched a massive infrastructure push. In 2011, Hambantota was opened. The country was connected via new Chinese-built expressways. In 2014, a Chinese submarine visited Colombo port. This alarm sounded in New Delhi.
India’s insistent on a political solution to the Tamils did not gain much traction in Colombo. The presence of the DMK in the UPA also meant that the government at the UN Human Rights Council took a hostile stand. Mahinda would blame Mahinda’s defeat in 2015’s presidential elections on India’s R & R&AW. His attempt to become PM was thwarted when the SLFP, a fractured party, lost the parliamentary elections.
The return and now
Mahinda made his return to politics in 2018 with local elections. Fearful of Mahinda returning, President Mathripala Sirisena fired PM Ranil Wickremesinghe and replaced him with Mahinda. After the new arrangement failed, Wickremesinghe was forced to resign a few months later. Mahinda created a caretaker government.
Gotabaya was the clear winner of the 2019 presidential election. Mahinda was elected to the parliamentary assembly in mid-2020 with a majority of two-thirds. Their government was unable to predict the severity of the crisis. The Rajapaksas, who rose to great popularity, are now at the bottom of their political careers.
Crypto
Cryptocurrencies Can’t Remain Far from Politics.
With a sharp fall within the weekend, Bitcoin wiped out the first regular gains, giving bears top of the hand for the third right week. There have been drawdowns to $34K on the low-liquid industry on Saturday and Sunday. Therefore the charge of the very first cryptocurrency dropped to $38K with a 3.8% loss. But, over the past 24 hours, BTC has achieved $39,000 while Ethereum has missed 4.5%. Other leading altcoins from the top ten fall from 2% (XRP) to 6.8% (LUNA).
According to Coin Market Cap, the total capitalization of the crypto industry lowered by 3.8%, to $1.71 trillion. The bitcoin dominance index sank from 42.9% on Friday to 42.3% because of the sale of bitcoin within the weekend.
The cryptocurrency concern and greed index reaches 23 now, outstanding in a state of “serious fear&rdquo. Seeking straight back, the index had a moment in the short position amid the week.
The revenue was triggered by reports that the BTC.com share banned the enrollment of Russian users. Cryptocurrencies don’t remain aloof from politics, hardly confirming the position of an alternative to the banking system now, supporting EU and US sanctions against Russia, and featuring their initiative. The news appeared that Switzerland could freeze the crypto assets of the Russians who fall underneath the sanctions.
In the second half of the week, bitcoin missed almost all the growth from the background of a fall in stock indices. Even though the other day started on a confident wave: BTC added nearly $8,000 (21%) because of the previous Friday but could not overcome the solid resistance of mid-February highs at around $45,000 and the 100-day moving average. Talking about the prospects, pressure on all risky assets will remain exerted by the situation around Ukraine, where hostilities have been using the area for two weeks.
Price mentioned that the world-famous investor and writer Robert Kiyosaki said that the US is “ruining the dollar” and required investing in silver and bitcoin.
At once, the founder of the investment business SkyBridge Money (Anthony Scaramucci) is confident that bitcoin will reach $100,000 by 2024. Today, he’s spent about $1 billion in BTC. Plus, a small grouping of American senators advances a statement that starts using the crypto industry for institutional investors. And yet another piece of news to take into account: the city of Lugano in Switzerland has recognized bitcoin and the leading stable coin Tether (USDT) as appropriate tender.
