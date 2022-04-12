Business
More brands are tapping into the power of TikTok in the MEA region.
The paradigm shift in content creation has occurred over the last few years. It is now more simple and accessible for everyone and anyone, according to Shant Oknayan (head of Global Business Solutions at TikTok, Eastern Europe, Middle East, and Africa).
According to Khaleej Times, this paradigm shift has led to content libraries expanding exponentially and new content genres flourishing. We expect this trend to continue as the consumer is back in control of the content they consume.
He said that TikTok serves content to its users based on their interests and consumption patterns. This contrasts with what they might be looking for or what their friends or family are sharing. People consume content that they find interesting, educational, and engaging. The possibilities for content on TikTok are endless.
He said that TikTok had essentially made it easy to create content. It put a studio with music and effects in everyone’s pocket, which allowed them to become content creators. Our consumers from content-driven communities allow for the evolution of content to be as diverse as these communities. We are witnessing a new type of word-of-mouth. This results in different content and movements on the platform and has real-world business impact.
The platform’s simplicity in content creation and consumption is another factor that makes it stand out. Any content can be viral depending on how many people engage with it. Our algorithm is fair and gives every piece of content the same chance of being discovered as celebrity content. Okay, said that any creator, regardless of their size, can instantly go viral if they are engaging with the audience. This gives brands a wide range of talent to choose from.
Okay was asked about the increasing number of brands using the platform to market their products and services. He said that TikTok is “a shopper’s paradise” that caters to all businesses.
He stated that TikTok for Business was launched in 2020 to enable businesses of all sizes to harness the power of TikTok and grow their brands. We also created tools to assess native advertising’s impact and value. The number of international, regional, and local brands that have explored the platform’s capabilities has grown steadily over the past two years. All these brands are using TikTok to gain insight into the culture and connect with the conversations taking place in their communities.
Okay also highlighted the incredible power of TikTok’s community to increase discoverability, which in many cases has led brands to become overnight success stories. He revealed that the secret to success is “Community Commerce,” where consumers seek validation before making a purchase. The TikTok community can be trusted as a source of peer review and word-of-mouth recommendations.
“You may be familiar with #TikTokMadeMeBuyIt, which resulted in a variety of products, including Feta cheese, Sunset lamps, and KVD cosmetics, selling out in stores and continuing to have real business impact. Community Commerce is our vision of the future of marketing and is what TikTok stands for. He said that brands could achieve amazing results when advertising messaging is presented as an advertisement but enjoyed like entertainment.
TikTok’s annual “What’s Next Trend” Report was released earlier. It revealed that 67% of users in the region believed that TikTok had inspired them to shop, even though they weren’t shopping, and that 78% believe that brands that interact with users are the best.
It also identified content that experienced significant growth in 2021 or remained one of the most popular topics for Arab audiences. This report promises to have an impact on brands in 2022. In the GCC, Tech content consumption grew by 302 percent in 2021. Fashion content grew by 287 percent, Food & Beverage content rose by 197 percent, and Beauty content rose by 16%.
Oknayan stated that while these categories will continue to thrive, many other categories and subcategories are popping up every day. This reflects the community’s diversity and provides brands with the opportunity to reach out to relevant communities authentically.
When asked if the platform would see more collaboration between brands, content creators, and brands, he replied. Brands can not only speak to their audiences on TikTok, but they can also speak through them. To present authenticity and realness, brands can tap into the creator communities and consumer culture built on TikTok. This can be done seamlessly through the Creator Marketplace.
He said that brands realize the benefits of utilizing the platform to unleash their creativity, particularly when they work with our talented content creators and give them creative freedom to do what is best for them: to engage with communities authentically with them TikTok.
Business
Selling Green Press Juice and Some Business Ideas to Get More Profit
Today,Green Press Juice or cold press juice is popular since people love to live a healthy lifestyle. People love their bodies and don’t want to get sick because they never enjoy their lives. For all new businessmen, you need to see this opportunity for your new business. There are some ideas for new businesses. Sometimes people lack information, so they can’t start their new business. Some people also feel a fear of starting something new with new people too.
Selling cold-pressed juice
The best idea for this year is to sell cold-pressed juice. Why do you need to offer this kind of juice? It is not a simple and common juice. This juice is known to cleanse your body. You can do exercises in your home and then combine them with healthy menus such as acai bowls, salads, fruit smoothies, healthy snacks, and other things. Why is selling cold-pressed juice profitable for you? Today, people like to clean their bodies of toxic substances most simply. When they choose juice cleanses, you can get health benefits. What you need to do is just take the car off of your body so there is no more toxicity in your life. Cleansing is an essential way to get rid of toxins, but there are other uses for juice cleanses, such as controlling and eliminating cravings. This juice cleanse will assist you in increasing your metabolism, mental focus, and clarity. It helps to boost immunity for people who drink this juice cleanser.
The Travel and Tour Industry
The next profitable business idea that you can try is the travel and tour business. People will all love to go on holiday to a new place. Today, people will think about going outside of their homes for a long time. As we know, people suffered from corona for a long time. They cancel their holiday plans because of some travel policies. How about you, do you enjoy traveling to new places? You can use it as an idea to get money. You can offer a holiday package to attractive destinations in the world. You can also offer hotels, accommodation and other things. It is good to offer a special price for airplane tickets or tourist attractions tickets. For those of you who like to sell tickets and manage all things in a good way, you need to use special software. You need the best software to help with your job. By using the right software, you can use it to manage all kinds of things, such as flash sales for tickets, special prices for tickets, and some others. How to get the best software to help you handle all things in your business? Where to find the best software to support your business? What you need to do is contact your Zoho consulting partner. They offer you powerful software and, of course, they help you set up all things related to ticketing, registration, feedback, and so on. You had better contact them now and they will help you grow your business.
There are some other benefits that you will get when you get help from this consulting partner. There are some other business ideas that you can do to help you get more profit. If you are the owner of a travel and tour company, you must know where to go to find the best price for an airplane ticket. For all of you who are interested in buying a lower-priced ticket, you can check out Planeahead. co. This site will allow you to buy tickets directly from airlines. There are some benefits that you will get when you order tickets from that place. You will be able to save more money when you access the site. You don’t need to compare airline tickets on some sites because all the best prices will be on this site only. You don’t need to spend more time searching for the best price on a ticket. You can get all of the tickets quickly and easily.
Car Wash Business
The last profitable business idea that you can choose is a modern car wash. Today, most people drive cars to all places. They are busy with their job, and they don’t have enough time to wash their car. That is why car washes are profitable businesses. If you are interested in starting a car wash business, you will need professional and high-tech equipment. Before you start your car wash business, you need to choose the best location for your car wash. The location should be easily accessible. You can choose a location that is near your home or office. You must be able to give good service to all who come to your place. Giving an interesting price for all car wash services will make people love to come to your place. You can now select a profitable business idea that aligns with your skills and interests.
