Microsoft Outlook is one of the most popular email applications. It helps you in managing your business and personal emails.

However, sometimes it may display some errors like pii_email_a37aeab4f52a36cfec65. This error is caused due to incorrect parameters in the SMTP server configuration.

The most common cause of this error is the absence of a POP before SMTP setting in the mail server’s configuration file. To fix this, add the setting and restart the server.

1. Change the value of the key

One of the most common solutions is to change the value of the key. This is because the key and code are used to identify a specific character on the keyboard, and if they don’t match, it can cause the error to appear.

To change the value of the key, click on the menu bar and click on Outlook > Preferences. On the left side of the Preferences window, click on Accounts and then select your account from the drop-down menu. Alternatively, you can also choose your default account from the drop-down menu in the Accounts pane. Once you’ve changed your default account, you should be able to send and receive emails without any problems.

2. Change the value of the code

This error can be easily fixed by changing the value of the code on pii_email_a37aeab4f52a36cfec65. To do this, simply go to the Microsoft Outlook settings and click on the “Advanced” tab. Once there, you can select the “SMTP Outgoing Server Port” and change it to 587. This will solve the problem. If the problem still persists, then it could be due to corrupted cache or cookies files in your browser.

3. Clear the cache

The data saved by a website or app are called “caches.” Clearing them can improve the user’s experience by speeding up loading time. In addition, it can help prevent personal data from being compromised or stolen.

To clear the cache on pii_email_a37aeab4f52a36cfec65, open the Microsoft Edge browser and click on the three dots in the upper right-hand corner to pull up a menu. Select “Privacy, search, and services.” It should be the second option below the search bar.

You can choose how long you want to empty the cache by selecting “All time,” or you can choose an hour, day, or week. Once you have selected the time range, click on the blue “Clear now” button.

4. Reinstall the software

If the Pii code errors on MS Outlook continue to occur, you might want to reinstall the software. This is generally a good idea, as it can help you avoid future problems and keep your data safe.

One of the most common causes of the PII code error is an incorrectly configured mail server setting. These settings include the IMAP/POP and SMTP protocols that govern the sending, receiving and other operations of email.

Incorrectly configured settings can cause a lot of problems for users. For example, they can lead to various SMTP errors, like the [pii_email_1cf21730c5de8e3e27ea] error in Outlook.

If you are using a browser, such as Google Chrome or Mozilla Firefox, you can try clearing your browser’s cache. You can do this by going to Settings, then Security and Privacy, and then clicking on the Clear browsing data tab. You can also remove cookies and other site data by specifying a specific time range.