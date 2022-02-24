World News
The rumbling continues to grow. In the meantime, Hong Kong sticks with a zero-COVID policy.
Hong Kong (AP) — Hong Kong residents are becoming increasingly irritated by the government’s insisting on sticking with China’s “zero-COVID” strategy, as Hong Kong reported a record-breaking number of cases on Wednesday and sneering at ever-more stringent guidelines and a plan that will check all people for the virus.
Schools have already shifted to online education, and the summer vacations are moving ahead so that the schools could be used for testing for isolation, vaccination, and testing. Hong Kong says it will follow through with its plan to conduct tests on each 7.5 million inhabitants three times in March.
According to the “zero-COVID-19” policy, each person with positive test results must be kept within a health facility, hospital, or another government-run facility for 14 days, regardless of the symptoms. This is in stark contrast to many countries that reduce restrictions and permit people with no symptoms or mild signs to stay at home.
“The entire world knows that we must live with the disease, but those in the Hong Kong government do not know about it,” claimed Taxi driver Chan Taiman. “It’s not like they do not know. They follow what the Chinese government says to them.”
The hospitals located in Hong Kong are already overwhelmed; construction teams of mainland China are being deployed to construct new isolation units. Hong Kong Chief Executive Carrie Lam said that the city is preparing to convert hotels halls, indoor stadiums, halls, and other quarantine sites.
Chinese medical teams also built mobile laboratories to prepare Hong Kong for the launch of massive testing.
“Everybody is anticipating that we will be able to identify a significant number of people infected by COVID-19 Hong Kong, so hopefully, with the help of a wide-ranging test, we can identify those who are infected and then put them in isolation,” Lam told reporters Tuesday evening.
“To make sure that success is achieved the success, we will require isolation equipment.”
Leung Chun-kit, who works in the kitchen, said he wasn’t sure the government was ready for universal testing or dealing with the findings.
“I believe that the government should look at increasing the number of hospital staff and facilities to assist health professionals better,” he said.
In the presentation of the city’s budget Wednesday afternoon, Finance Secretary Paul Chan announced a series of measures to provide relief for residents and small companies and aid in fighting the epidemic.
After keeping the coronavirus in check with highly stringent rules on travel abroad and restrictions within the country, Hong Kong has seen an unprecedented number of cases triggered by the highly infectious Omicron variant.
The number of cases reported daily increased to over 6000 confirmed cases for the first time. It then climbed to over 7000 earlier in the week. The following Wednesday, Hong Kong said 8,674 points.
The tests of sewage samples suggest the actual number could be much higher Experts predict that citywide tests could uncover 300,000 cases.
“We likely haven’t experienced the peak of this storm, and how we handle the next two to three months is crucial and vital to containing the tidal wave; however, there is no guarantee,” Lam said.
Presently, 68 percent of Hong Kong’s inhabitants are completely vaccinated, and another 10% have had one shot, as per Our World in Data.
China’s zero-tolerance policy has locked down whole cities, keeping residents locked in their homes and giving them food and food items during the extensive testing and contact tracer.
Lockdowns of smaller buildings and city blocks have drawn fierce critique. Hong Kong, a former British colony and semi-autonomous zone of China have insufficient resources for a total lockdown. Still, residents have a growing sense that it’s moving in the direction.
Hong Kong operates under the “one country two systems” principle in China However, and mainland China is gaining more authority.
Lam insists that “there is no directive by Lam’s Central People’s Government on a lockdown” and added that the present outbreak was “entirely an issue” that her administration had to deal with.
“Our motherland is providing us with all the help is needed at this crucial phase,” she said. “But ultimately, I am accountable under the “one country two system.'”
China has reported on Wednesday the discovery of 90 cases of transmission in the domestic environment, nearly half of them in the northern Inner Mongolia region and 10 in Beijing. Shenzhen, located in Guangdong Province, which Hong Kong borders, reported seven new cases.
Guangdong also reported 38 import cases, all coming from Hong Kong, despite strict frontier controls that have stopped movement across Hong Kong and the mainland.
With the influx of people on the rise in Hong Kong on Monday, China’s top epidemiologist Zhong Nanshan said strict control measures are needed to avoid the higher rate of death among those who are elderly.
Mainland China has lifted lockdowns for millions of citizens living in cities in the northern and central regions of the country. However, it remains in the process of requiring mass testing and quarantines in areas where outbreaks have been confirmed.
Practically speaking for Lam and his family, easing the zero-COVID-19 policy would also hinder trael between Hong Kong and the mainland, in which the authorities demand three weeks’ quarantine or more. Beijing will not allow Hong Kong’s frontier with mainland China until the city has zero cases.
Since the outbreak started, Hong Kong has already been operating under the strictest restrictions on business, travel, and public activities. The regulations have been in place since February. Ten also prohibit gatherings that involve more than two families. Hair salons, restaurants, and places of worship were banned from the premises.
These restrictions are expected to be tightened even more on Thursday, which is when the government launches an app to manage access to certain places.
The app will include the details of vaccinations for the user. Only those who have received at least one vaccination, or those with certain exceptions to medical treatment, can access places such as restaurants, malls, and supermarkets.
“If Hong Kong still has to adhere to the zero-COVID principle and fails to achieve it in the future, then Hong Kong would become an island as it would be isolated to the entire world, which includes China, and we already see an increase in the prices for vegetable products,” stated Francis Lun who is the chief executive officer for Geo Securities in Hong Kong.
“In out of the blue, its status in Hong Kong as an international financial center would be impacted.”
Food & Drink
Coca-Cola Is Introducing These 4 New Beverages.
The beverage giant is making big moves in 2022.
Big things are on the method from Coca-Cola this year.
In 2022, the beverage giant is upgrading its lineup with four brand-new drinks to come. From alcohol to brand-new tastes, Coke uses consumers’ new ways to appease their thirst.
Hold examining to discover more regarding the brand’s newest offerings– and then have a look at 6 Points You’ll See at Costco This Year.
Coca-Cola Starlight
This space-inspired soft drink is the latest addition to Coke’s lineup with the launch day of February 21. Although the flavour notes are presently unidentified, a Twitter customer who currently tried the beverage stated the new flavours like “soft cream drink, caramel taste” with a cotton candy smell. It will undoubtedly be easily obtainable for purchasing individual 20-ounce containers and 10-packs of 7.5-ounce mini canisters. Starlight will certainly also be available in a sugar-free variation.
The brand name’s summary of the brand-new drink is somewhat ethereal.
” Influenced by space, Starlight was produced with the vision that– in a world of boundless possibilities– someplace in our world, an additional kind of Coca-Cola, an additional way of getting in touch with each other may exist,” the brand name said in a press release. “It aims to bring a room to life via an easy sip, capturing a few of the enigma and significance of what we like regarding what exists beyond our environment.”
So just what does the area taste like? A 2009 post published in The Guardian specifies that astronomers anticipate that the galaxy’s centre might taste like raspberries and odour like rum. Seems tasty to us.
Merely Spiked Lemonade
Get ready for a summer season drink that’s both refreshing and alcoholic. The Just juice brand name, had by Coca-Cola has partnered with Molson Coors for a spiked lemonade concoction made with real fruit juice.
Available in 4 flavours (lemonade, strawberry lemonade, watermelon lemonade, and blueberry lemonade), the selection pack of this brand-new product will undoubtedly hit the supermarket racks this summer season. The spiked beverages will be available in 12-ounce slim containers containing 170 calories, each with an alcohol material of 5% by quantity.
” We are delighted to broaden our relationship with items inspired by one more one of our most useful brands: Merely,” Dan White, Principal of New Income Streams, Coca-Cola North America Operating Device, said in a news release. “Our team believes people will be excited to try this scrumptious drink when it arrives on racks later this year.”
Coca-Cola with Coffee Mocha
Coca-Cola has released a mocha flavour of its famous ready-to-drink line of coffee-infused sodas. Joining the currently offered dark mix, vanilla, sugar, and vanilla zero-sugar, the mocha taste “drinks like a Coke and finishes like a coffee,” the brand name says.
All Coca-Cola with Coffee flavours is available in single-serve 12-ounce canisters. Dark mix and vanilla are likewise offered in 12-ounce four-packs. Each can have 69 milligrams of caffeine, which is less than a regular mug of coffee; however, more than the 34 milligrams found in a regular Coca-Cola.
” We set out to grow celebrations for the Coke brand during the mid-afternoon time-out when we desire a pick-me-up,” Brandan Strickland, brand name director for Coca-Cola Hallmark, claimed in a news release. “Because we know that while there’s absolutely nothing far better than a 3 p.m. ice-cold Coke, we are taking on coffee throughout these break moments. Our company believe Coca-Cola with Coffee is the excellent choice for those that want the uplifting and revitalizing preference of a Coke with the acquainted flavour of the coffee. The most effective of both worlds.”
Topo Chico Cattle Ranch Water Hard Seltzer
Coca-Cola is partnering with Molson Coors once again for another alcohol this year. Inspired by the style of the Ranch mixed drink recipe made famous by Texas bartenders, this hard seltzer features real lime juice and a “crisp, rejuvenating preference,” according to the brand name.
The product is currently readily available in stores throughout Alabama, Arizona, California, Colorado, Georgia, New Mexico, Oklahoma, Tennessee, and Texas. The launch introduces the Topo Chico Hard Seltzer range pack, including flavours such as strawberry guava, pineapple, lemon-lime and mango.
Topo Chico Cattle Ranch Water Hard Seltzer is available in 12-packs of 12-ounce slim cans. Each has 100 calories as well as 4.7% alcohol by quantity.
” There’s no mixed drink in Texas a lot more fabulous than Cattle ranch Water,” Matt Escalante, elderly director of tough seltzers for Molson Coors Drink Firm, claimed in a press release. “Given the love Texans have shown for Topo Chico Hard Seltzer. It’s only all-natural for the brand to refresh the taste of the timeless Texas beverage like only we can. “
You must be logged in to post a comment Login