Pets
Popular Dog Training Methods
Therefore, you’ll find several popular pet teaching methods available, so it can be frustrating to discover which can be which and what method will probably be best for both your pet and you as a puppy parent.
If you learn it overwhelming and confusing, you’re not alone. There is a lot of disagreement within the professional dog training community about which methods are effective and ethical. Several methods overlap or are found in tandem to discover the best results.
Here are the most used types of dog training today and who might benefit most from using them.
Positive Reinforcement
This training method begins with rewarding an ideal behavior immediately, within a few minutes after it happens. Like that, your dog comes to associate the behavior with the reward.
Some trainers combine this process with clicker training (see number 3 below). Thus giving your dog a definite sign of the actual moment the behavior was completed. Commands also have to be small and to the point. Sit. Stay. Come.
Positive reinforcement requires consistency. Thus, everyone in your household needs to use the same instructions and reward system.
Begin with continuous rewards each time your pet does the proper thing. Then, gradually move to intermittent rewards since the behavior becomes consistent. Sometimes beginner trainers accidentally reward bad behavior. For example, they may let your dog outside once they start barking at a squirrel or another dog.
Only wanted behaviors get rewards that may include treats, toys, praise, and pets. It may also be simple to overfeed as soon as your dog is learning, so use small treats if you are rewarded with food.
Clicker Training
Clicker training can also be predicated on operant conditioning and relies heavily on a fancy passing principle as positive reinforcement. Clicker training might be grouped as a positive reinforcement technique rather than as a unique kind of training.
It relies on utilizing a tool to make a quick, sharp noise, such as a whistle or, since the name suggests, a clicker to signal to your dog each time a wanted behavior is accomplished.
The advantage of using clicker training is, so it signals the actual moment the desired behavior is finished and exactly what is being rewarded. Trainers will then use the clicker to shape new behaviors and add verbal commands.
Electronic Training
Electronic training relies on utilizing an electric collar that delivers a surprise or even a spray of citronella each time a dog is not performing an ideal task. It’s mostly employed for training at a distance each time a leash can’t be used.
As an example, shock collars can train your pet to remain within the limits of an unfenced yard. Remote collars may show pets to perform in fields or do hunting work. People who use these items declare less danger of your dog getting hurt than with choke collars and other mechanical devices.
Model-Rival Or Mirror Training
The model-rival approach to training relies on the fact pets understand by observation. By providing a type of good behavior or possibly a competitor to compete for resources.
So a coach might have another human activity since the model, praising them for completing tasks on command or scolding them for unwanted behavior. The dog, being an observer, learns what to do correctly from the model.
How sports help the dog?
As a dog owner, you must know the importance of physical activities for your dog. They are not only important in term of fun but keeps the dog’s bones strong, boost immune system and metabolism. This is why the dog owners love to play sports with their dogs and dogs love it back more than their owners. As a dog owner, it is also important for you to know that you must take some time from your life on a daily basis and play dog sports with your dog.
There are so many ideas are available when it’s come to the dog sports. For example, you can play dock diving, land mushing with a cart, running, playing with a ball and much more. All of these sports can make your dog busy, help their all muscles to keep active and overall help in the health etc. Other than this, here are some other benefits which you dog enjoys”.
Do not forget about proper nutrition when playing sports.
Exercise:
Dog sports are wonderful for the dogs in term of exercise. Some dog sports required humans to get involved while there are other sports too which can be played by the dogs on their own. Some of the sports like cani cross, joring and agility required a dog owner to be there and play with the dog but if you do not have time, you can leave your dog alone for mashing and agility etc. These all are great sports which take energy and keep the muscles of dog active whole time.
In term of health, these physical activities can help to make your dog healthy, active, provide more energy, makes bones strong and joints more flexible etc.
Stronger bond:
Playing sports with the dog can help in building a stronger bond with the dog owner. But this also depends on the type of sports. If you are allowing your dog to play dog only sports, then this will not benefits at all in bonding. So, in building bonding with the dogs, you must play those sports which required your intention too and some teamwork. A dog sport which has constant communication, physical activities by human and dogs and a bit of trick to perform are ideal to build a strong bond.
Obedience:
Other than stronger bones and bond between you and dong, the dog sports have been a proven exercise to teach your dog reliable obedience. You can also teach many commands to the dogs like stay, come, sit and run etc. These types of commands have been used very often in different dog sports that’s why it makes easy for the dog to remember them.
Competition:
One of the other benefits of dog sports is to motivate your dog to fight back. For a human, the dog sport may be a time pass but dogs play every sport with full passion like humans too. This builds them the sense of competition, motivate them to stand back and much more. This automatically results in more fun for both; human and dog.
