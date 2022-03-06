BANGKOK — Many tired residents are departing Hong Kong every day as the city battles the worst outbreak from the pandemic COVID-19.

However, an exodus from Hong Kong residents has been happening for the past few years, according to data.

Residents are leaving due to recent political tensions and continuing restrictions resulting from the pandemic.

Recent data

According to data from immigration that show over 94,000 Hong Kong residents have departed the city through Hong Kong International Airport in 2022, and 26,000 arriving. It’s not known if these departures are temporary or permanent.

Hong Kong has required lengthy restrictions for both professionals and residents who are visiting the city, making it a difficult prospect for people who live there to travel to other countries.

Vera Yuen, a business lecturer at the Hong Kong University (HKU) She said the duration of the departures will depend on two elements.

“Regarding the current wave of exodus there are two primary motives, one of which is related to the current political situation that are taking place in Hong Kong, and the second is related to the increasing restrictions on travel and social distancing rules as a result of COVID-19. This first will likely become a lasting change and the other is likely to be temporary.”

“If the restrictions on travel and quarantine restrictions continue for a long time the temporary restrictions could turn into permanently,” she said.

COVID-19

Hong Kong is facing its highest coronavirus infection rate to date. Due to an increase in the spread rate of transmissible Omicron variant Hong Kong has seen more instances in 2022 than the previous two years.

Hong Kong Chief Executive Carrie Lam has ordered mandatory testing for the entire 7.4 million people living in the city in March. Rumours of lockdowns have shaken the people of Hong Kong, with residents in a frenzy to find food and other sources, leaving some of the shelves in supermarkets empty.

Julius is a former landscape director of Hong Kong, told VOA that he’s thinking of going back to Hong Kong.

“We were once home to many non-governmental organizations, civil societies or even elected district and legislative councillors to help neighborhood residents. However, since the introduction of the National Security Law, the disqualification of councillors and the dissolution social organizations, this is just one of the main reasons why Hong Kong people are now stocking up on food and other necessities.”

“It’s difficult to find job opportunities. There are no comparable positions and because of the aforementioned epidemic that’s sweeping across the globe, other industries are streamlining their workforces also,” he added.

(2/3) FILE – Residents line up to get tested for the coronavirus at a temporary testing center despite the rain in Hong Kong, Feb. 22, 2022.

In the wake of the protests against the government in the year 2019, Beijing adopted an act of national security to Hong Kong. It prohibits all acts that are classified as secession, subversion or foreign collusion as well as terror, and carries a sentence of up to a year of life imprisonment. The street protests have been stopped as civil societies or independent outlets for media have been been shut down. Around 150 dissidents have been detained as well as several democratic legislators.

The discontent of living within Hong Kong under the new conditions was evident in the Hong Kong election to the legislative council in December, with just 30.2 percent of Hong Kong’s people casting votes.

Population decline 2020

According to the data published from the Census and Statistics Department, Hong Kong recorded a population decrease of 1.2 percent in 2020. This is around 89,200 people. This was in the same year that the law on security came into effect.

An Hong Kong government representative denied that the decline in population could be due to the laws.

However, Yuen stated that the recent decrease is not a surprise to the pro-democracy wing of the opposition, many of whom are currently in prison and facing charges under the security law due to their involvement in the protests that took place two and a half years ago.

“[It does not] come as a shocking for the opposition. The only surprise is that it happened in such a short time.”

Yuen declared that the current trend of people leaving Hong Kong would continue amid recent political tensions within the capital city. She was referring to the Tiananmen Square police crackdown that took place in Beijing the year 1989 in which China’s military killed unidentified numbers of protesters in large-scale demonstrations.

“Estimates suggest that, following Tiananmen approximately half a million Hong Kongers left the city over the next few years.”

(3/3) The ‘Pillar of Shame’ statue, a memorial to those killed in the 1989 Tiananmen crackdown, is removed from the University of Hong Kong, Dec. 23, 2021.

“It will continue. There’s plenty to do in preparation for the to make it easier for. Early adopters cause people who have been late adopters to think about the possibility of leaving. The nature of what Hong Kong society will become and how Hong Kong’s government will rule will impact the decision-making process to either leave or remain.”

BNO, Cheng

Hong Kong was a British colony up until 1997, when the city was handed back to China.

After the enactment of the law on security in 2020 Britain gave a free lifeboat to million of Hong Kong residents.

British National Overseas (BNO) passport holders who reside in Hong Kong now can work and study in Britain for five years, and are eligible to apply for citizenship later on. A recent change by British legislators has expanded the program up to Hong Kong residents 18 to 25 years old.

According to the data provided by the British government, as of December the end of December, according to the British government’s statistics, 103,900 BNO requests had been accepted.

“The U.K. has been the top choice by Hong Kong people who plan to move out,” Joseph Cheng, an analyst in the field of politics who was previously from Hong Kong, told VOA.

“The worsening pandemic within Hong Kong has become a another factor that is causing small enterprises fail, and job losses grow.”

“Given the belief the China’s Hong Kong policy will be continued, the momentum of the exodus is likely to slow down for at most 1 or 2 years.” Cheng added.

Economy

However, Yuen believes that Hong Kong is still an attractive destination for professionals. In the year 2019 the economy of Hong Kong fell into a recession for two years before returning in the last year with 6.4 percent growth.

“If the pandemic measures is lowered and businesses are still flourishing within Hong Kong, top talents will return.”

“For the top talent from home however, the tax-free and competitive salary that is available in Hong Kong is quite attractive. If they decide to move to another country the city, they’ll likely have to make a significant financial sacrifices along with having to leave their family and friends. It’s not easy.”