Politics
Its Politics and the Capitol Insurrection is spreading across the Country.
The far-right groups who swarmed at the Capitol now focus on local, and sometimes even political or even electoral, issues.
At the time of the Capitol insurrection, there was a feeling that violence from white American Trumpism was at its highest point. However, the next day, it was clear that the insurrection had not ended. Republican lawmakers and media leaders began to rewrite history on the spot–claiming that Antifa did commit the crime and that the insurrectionists took self-guided tours around the Capitol and “took selfies” depicting the white mob as victims — it became apparent that the earlier day’s act of sedition was not the last swath of white supremacist anti-democracy, but rather the precursor to the white supremacist anti-democracy that was to come. The people who back and defend it are trying to give the anti-democratic violence of the uprising a veneer of legitimacy by covering it up with the language of integrity in elections.
Since the Capitol attack, Republican lawmakers have continued their attack on democracy, not by allowing violent public violence but by codifying laws that are not democratic. GOP lawmakers have passed 34 laws that block voting in 19 states, implemented extreme gerrymandering to guarantee the preservation of conservative white political power; and killed federal voting rights legislation, with assistance with help from Democrats Kyrsten Sinema as well as Joe Manchin, unwavering supporters of filibusters that are used to oppose multiracial democratic systems; and, in a variety of states, they are trying to make it legal to thwart the right to free and fair voting. Florida governor Ron DeSantis and Georgia gubernatorial candidate David Perdue have proposed forming law enforcement teams to monitor elections and, indeed, to intimidate the types of voters who are less likely to be Republican. “History will judge people based on how they behave,” the old saw is said to be. However, this is not the case in this case, as GOP lawmakers have also banned the right way to teach the history of a dozen states.
In other places, the members of the groups who have occupied the Capitol continue to alter our political system. Instead of attracting being viewed as a threat to national security, Many organizations have shifted their focus and are incorporating their members into issues at the local or local level. The majority of the “political” involvement is physical intimidation. They are branded “patriots” or “martyrs” by the establishment Republicans.
The ultraviolent Proud Boys, who have collectively been mentioned in three federal lawsuits brought in the name of Capitol Police officers, the NAACP and 10 Democratic members of Congress, and The city of Washington, D.C., all alleging that the group was responsible for encouraging violence on the 6th of January. They have been particularly active. Before that, they were known for provoking street fights, so if they outnumber their adversaries, Proud Boys members have become regular guests in school boards meetings as well as other public gatherings all over the nation and are often seen to serve as “muscle” to support their right-wing counterparts or intimidate opposition politicians. According to local news reports, in July, Proud Boys “carrying guns, bats, and body armor” served as “security” for anti-reproductive-justice demonstrators in Salem, Ore. At a Chicago-area school board meeting in November, students who opposed the removal of a graphic novel by a nonbinary author were “jeered” and called “pedophiles” by local Proud Boys in attendance. In addition, Proud Boys told a school board in Orange County, N.C. One member remarked, “someone should tie rocks around our necks, and we’re supposed to plunge ourselves into the river.” A minimum of three dozen Proud Boys members face Federal charges for their participation in that incident. This sudden surge of community “activism” from Proud Boys will continue for an extended period, as the national organization instructed its members to “stand down” following the Capitol protests.
“The Proud Boys don’t have to be the sole one. In October of last year, there were representatives of Colorado’s militia United American Defense Force who attended an education board meeting to denounce the school’s mandate to wear masks are called “agitated,” “angry,” “combative,” and “intimidating” by an administrator of the school and others who attended. In the months preceding this incident, two individuals dressed in UADF equipment showed up at an education board meeting to protest against the teaching that conservatives wrongly referred to as “critical race theories.” Patriot Prayer, the militia group that is frequently linked to known as the Proud Boys, reportedly played a part in the closure of the school located in Vancouver, Wash., after its members circulated the rumor that students who did not wear masks were arrested and staged a protest in the vicinity of the school.
These groups are also stepping into local political local politics. In Eatonville, a small rural town just outside Seattle, The members of the Three Percent, a national militia organization with several members indicted for their involvement in the Capitol breach — now hold two seats on the school’s five-person local board. One of them was won right before the start of the year began. The Washington Post notes that “the Washington Three Percent claims representatives in numerous positions in the state including the mayor, county commissioner, and at least five board members.”
In addition, prompted by Trump advisor turned podcaster Steve Bannon and micro-influencers on the QAnon message boards, there are at least 57 individuals “who were involved” during the events that took place at the Capitol, “either by attending the Save America rally that preceded the riots or gathering on the Capitol steps, or even attempting to break into the Capitol itself,” are now candidates for office as per Politico. Of these, at most three (though the number may rise) face charges for their involvement on the 6th of January. It isn’t easy to imagine that one or two of them will be elected.
This is the result of the growing trend of anti-democracy that was as a component of the GOP initiative, but intensified through Trump and the Capitol overthrow, has brought to us. This isn’t only negative for our political system. Every attack is a tear in the democratic fabric. If history provides any indication of what’s to come, We’re not even close to the conclusion of this attack on democratic norms and values. The initial effort from white conservatives to deny Black voters has since been embraced by a more significant number of people who will also see their rights to vote eroded and their children’s schools being stuffed with historical curriculum, their legislatures deferring to the wishes that the vast majority of citizens. Perhaps, when that is made more precise, the severe threat we are facing will become more apparent to the general public, and a more significant action will be undertaken to stop the deterioration. Let’s hope that in the future the time it’s too late.
Politics
Moosewala, a rapper, tries to get into Punjab politics.
Causing behind his celebrated draw of a top Punjabi reputation artist with fans across the world, singer-turned-actor-politician Sidhu Moosewala, who had been booked for apparently selling weapon tradition and violence, requires pride in crediting his mother Charan Kaur, sarpanch of his indigenous Moosa community, to make his electoral debut as a Congress prospect from Mansa for the March 20 Assembly polls.
He does not hesitate when he campaigns to get votes for the party.
The 27-year old singer is also a troubled criminal who broke many records. However, he doesn’t mind singing a few songs and taking countless selfies with his electorate of primarily first-timers.
“I am not in politics to be famous. Shubhdeep Singh, also known as Sidhu Mogeswala, stated to IANS that he wants to serve his people by creating employment and developing infrastructure.
He has a special relationship with his fans. My songs reflect their deepest emotions and their love for their music. They wait to hear my new songs and sing along with me when they request them. They trust me,” said Moosewala, who is upbeat and calls Toronto his second home.
He believes that his songs help build a rapport with voters, particularly in rural areas where there is not much access to modern culture.
Dilraj Singh, an octogenarian from Joga village, says, “That’s power,” pointing towards a public meeting with Moosewala. “If he can harness this much energy to raise local issues, concerns, then I’m sure Moosewala will win hearts.”
Behind the scenes, a social media sharing and creating a mass connection for Moosewala via his Facebook page “Sidhu Moose Wala,” which has a 1.1million fan following.
Prem Arora is compared to Vijay Singla (AAP) of Shiromani Akali Da (SAD). The singer, wearing blue jeans and a sweatshirt and a hoodie sweatshirt and mingling with children and women, is pitted against Vijay Singla (SAD).
With assets of Rs 7.87 crore as per his nomination affidavit, the singer-turned-politician, who loves to ride on an open jeep, faces four criminal cases, including two for obscene scenes.
Moosewala is not immune to controversy. In his song ‘Jatti Jeonay Morh Di Bandook Wargi, he allegedly misused the name of 18th-century Sikh warrior Mai Bhago. Panthic bodies then criticized him for demanding his arrest for hurting Sikh sentiments. Later, he apologized.
Moosewala was challenged by Chuspinderbir Singh Chahal, president of Mansa Youth Congress, to take a dope test just days before he announced his candidacy. Moosewala responded that he didn’t have the time to make such malicious accusations.
His candidacy was met with outrage by Congressmen. According to his Instagram account, there are many posts where he has guns.
Moosewala is being accused of promoting violence, gun culture, and songwriting in “Sanju.” He joined Congress on December 3, 2021.
Navjot Singh Sidhu, the state party president, described Moosewala during the induction ceremony as a youth icon.
“Not just young people, but all age groups can enjoy Moosewala. Sidhu said that he has a unique style and is a youth icon.
Charanjit Channi, Chief Minister of India, described Moosewala as a “big artiste” and said that he had won the hearts of millions through his hard work.
After attending the party, Moosewala met Rahul Gandhi in Delhi.
Moosewala is a rap artist who has created a niche with his unique style. His hits include ‘Legend,’ Devil, & ‘Just Listen,’ Jatt da Muqabala, & ‘Hathyar,’ among others.
He is the protagonist of the Punjabi film Moosa Jatt. His movie, “Yes I Am a Student,” is another he has made. It focuses on the difficulties of international students and inspires them never to lose heart.
Many of his songs were featured on the Billboard Canadian Hot 100 chart.
“I’m not in politics to gain fame or status. I want to be a part of the system’s transformation. To raise the voice and representation of the people, I joined Congress. “I am joining Congress because the party has leaders from common families,” Moosewala said, an international student who came to Canada in 2016 to join the politics.
