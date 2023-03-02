Racing games are among the most popular video game genres that have been around for decades. They offer thrilling gameplay that challenges your driving skills, reflexes, and strategic thinking. Whether you’re a casual player or a seasoned pro, racing games provide hours of entertainment and excitement.

However, mastering a racing game can be quite challenging, especially for new players. You need to know how to control your car, navigate through the tracks, and use various strategies to win races. Fortunately, most racing games offer tutorials that can help you get started and improve your gameplay.

In this article, we’ll explore the best racing game tutorials that cover everything from cars, tracks, and strategies. We’ll also provide some tips and tricks that can help you become a better racer and dominate the competition.

Cars Tutorials

One of the most important aspects of any racing game is the cars. Each car has unique attributes such as speed, handling, acceleration, and braking, which can affect your performance on the track. Understanding how to control and customize your car is crucial to winning races.

Forza Motorsport 7

Forza Motorsport 7 is a racing game that features over 700 cars from various manufacturers. The game offers a detailed tutorial that covers the basics of car control, including acceleration, braking, and steering. The tutorial also teaches you how to use the game’s driving assists such as traction control, stability control, and braking assist.

In addition, Forza Motorsport 7 allows you to customize your car’s performance and appearance. The game’s tutorial walks you through the process of upgrading your car’s engine, tires, suspension, and brakes. You can also personalize your car with custom paint jobs and decals.

Gran Turismo Sport

Gran Turismo Sport is another popular racing game that features over 170 cars from top manufacturers such as Ferrari, Lamborghini, and Porsche. The game’s tutorial covers the basics of car control and offers a comprehensive guide to tuning your car for optimal performance.

The tuning process includes adjusting your car’s tire pressure, camber angle, gear ratios, and suspension settings. These adjustments can significantly improve your car’s speed, handling, and cornering abilities.

Tracks Tutorials

Knowing how to navigate through different tracks is essential to winning races. Each track has its unique features such as elevation changes, tight corners, and long straights that can affect your driving style. Understanding the tracks can help you find the fastest racing line and avoid crashing.

Project Cars 2

Project Cars 2 is a racing game that features over 140 tracks from around the world. The game’s tutorial offers a detailed guide to each track, including the layout, corners, and braking points. The tutorial also provides tips on how to take the fastest racing line and avoid collisions with other cars.

Project Cars 2 also allows you to customize the weather and time of day for each race, which can affect the track conditions. The tutorial covers how to adjust your driving style to different weather conditions such as rain, snow, and fog.

Assetto Corsa

Assetto Corsa is another popular racing game that features over 80 tracks from around the world. The game’s tutorial covers the basics of track navigation, including racing lines, braking points, and cornering techniques. The tutorial also provides tips on how to adjust your driving style to different track surfaces such as tarmac, gravel, and grass.

Assetto Corsa also offers a practice mode that allows you to drive around each track and experiment with different strategies. This mode is an excellent way to familiarize yourself with the tracks and improve your lap times.