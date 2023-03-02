Opinion
Best Racing Game Tutorials – Cars, Tracks, and Strategies.
Racing games are among the most popular video game genres that have been around for decades. They offer thrilling gameplay that challenges your driving skills, reflexes, and strategic thinking. Whether you’re a casual player or a seasoned pro, racing games provide hours of entertainment and excitement.
However, mastering a racing game can be quite challenging, especially for new players. You need to know how to control your car, navigate through the tracks, and use various strategies to win races. Fortunately, most racing games offer tutorials that can help you get started and improve your gameplay.
In this article, we’ll explore the best racing game tutorials that cover everything from cars, tracks, and strategies. We’ll also provide some tips and tricks that can help you become a better racer and dominate the competition.
Cars Tutorials
One of the most important aspects of any racing game is the cars. Each car has unique attributes such as speed, handling, acceleration, and braking, which can affect your performance on the track. Understanding how to control and customize your car is crucial to winning races.
Forza Motorsport 7
Forza Motorsport 7 is a racing game that features over 700 cars from various manufacturers. The game offers a detailed tutorial that covers the basics of car control, including acceleration, braking, and steering. The tutorial also teaches you how to use the game’s driving assists such as traction control, stability control, and braking assist.
In addition, Forza Motorsport 7 allows you to customize your car’s performance and appearance. The game’s tutorial walks you through the process of upgrading your car’s engine, tires, suspension, and brakes. You can also personalize your car with custom paint jobs and decals.
Gran Turismo Sport
Gran Turismo Sport is another popular racing game that features over 170 cars from top manufacturers such as Ferrari, Lamborghini, and Porsche. The game’s tutorial covers the basics of car control and offers a comprehensive guide to tuning your car for optimal performance.
The tuning process includes adjusting your car’s tire pressure, camber angle, gear ratios, and suspension settings. These adjustments can significantly improve your car’s speed, handling, and cornering abilities.
Tracks Tutorials
Knowing how to navigate through different tracks is essential to winning races. Each track has its unique features such as elevation changes, tight corners, and long straights that can affect your driving style. Understanding the tracks can help you find the fastest racing line and avoid crashing.
Project Cars 2
Project Cars 2 is a racing game that features over 140 tracks from around the world. The game’s tutorial offers a detailed guide to each track, including the layout, corners, and braking points. The tutorial also provides tips on how to take the fastest racing line and avoid collisions with other cars.
Project Cars 2 also allows you to customize the weather and time of day for each race, which can affect the track conditions. The tutorial covers how to adjust your driving style to different weather conditions such as rain, snow, and fog.
Assetto Corsa
Assetto Corsa is another popular racing game that features over 80 tracks from around the world. The game’s tutorial covers the basics of track navigation, including racing lines, braking points, and cornering techniques. The tutorial also provides tips on how to adjust your driving style to different track surfaces such as tarmac, gravel, and grass.
Assetto Corsa also offers a practice mode that allows you to drive around each track and experiment with different strategies. This mode is an excellent way to familiarize yourself with the tracks and improve your lap times.
Academy Sports: Saven ways to save big.
The sporting goods retail sector has been consolidating, but one player has experienced increasing growth: Academy Sports + Outdoors.
Based in Katy, Texas, the retailer has over 240 stores across 16 US states.
Academy Sports: How to Save Money
Academy has been a leader in sports and recreation equipment. However, it also offers hunting and fishing gear, patio sets, and grills.
This is how you can save big online and in-store at Academy.
Look out for clearance items when you get in.
Like many other retailers, Academy Sports will have hot clearance items when you enter the store from the street.
Get 20% off a brand-new bat.
Academy will hold a bat trade event from now until March 31st.
Bring your old bat into the store to receive 20% off your purchase of a new Slugger.
This is the best time to avail of the 2018 youth baseball bat standards.
Look out for the red “HOT DEAL” tags.
If you see the words “HOT DEAL” below a price tag, it means a temporary discount on your favourite sporting gear!
We saw a 20-pound kettle ball during an Academy walk-through. It was reduced to $29.80 from $35.99.
You can also search online for “HOT DEALS”.
Look out for the blue-bottomed “PRICE DROP” tag.
When you see a blue tag with “PRICE DROOP” at the bottom, you’ll often find more significant price reductions on certain items.
We saw this deal: $10 off a pair of Skechers men’s sneakers.
Clearance racks in-store will make you see yellow
We were able to see several clearance sections in the Academy Sports.
It’s easy to find one. Because of their bright yellow signage, they are all easily visible.
Academy has an extraordinary clearance page for online shopping.
Get a discount on gift cards that you have previously purchased
CardPool.com or GiftCardGranny.com allow you to purchase unwanted cards at a discounted price from their face value. These cards are sold by people who received them as gifts but no longer want them. The sites charge a small percentage of the purchase price to facilitate the sale between you and the seller.
The going prices for unwaived Academy Sports gift cards were all over at the time of writing. We saw it all from a.05% discount up to nearly 20% off the face value.
If you want to save money, it is worth checking out these sites!
Cards usually work for 180 days after purchase. However, it is essential to verify the policy before you buy.
Online rebates available
The Academy website lists all current rebate offers for its products.
After you have made a purchase, make sure to visit this page. There could be money owed to you that you don’t even realize.
