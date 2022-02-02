In awe, Americans looking from afar might be uninterested in what is happening in London. According to the article, the premier minister is reported at risk of being evicted from his home at 10 Downing Street because he lied. Astonishing.

Prime Minister Boris Johnson might survive, due to various reasons, including the fact that he, along with two of the five recent U.S. presidents (Bill Clinton and Donald Trump), has an incredible power that stems from his inability to embarrass. In addition, when his opponents criticize him, Johnson can efficiently respond, “What did you expect?”

He has never concealed his conviction that in any circumstance, honesty is just one option in a sea of others alternatives and is not preferentially over better or even more enjoyable alternatives. According to Winston Churchill, another politician (evidently the Prime Secretary Stanley Baldwin), he “occasionally had stumbled over the truth, but hastily picked himself up and hurried on as if nothing had happened.”

With his well-maintained hair, which appears to look like the barber was using pruning shears. His erratic method of bed-walking and his extravagant lifestyle, Alexander Boris de Pfeffel Johnson — Eton; Balliol College, Oxford University — brings to mind the quip of Dolly Parton “You’d be surprised how much it costs to look this cheap.” An amount of thought appears to have been put into Johnson’s self-presentation of himself as unaffected by appearances, an average-looking man with worn-out shoes, a style that is rooted in grassroots. A naturally populist, he’s mastered the art of what Alexander Hamilton deplored (in Federalist 68) as “the little arts of popularity.”

Johnson’s current predicament is a result of pandemics. There were parties at his home, including his office, the basement, and the garden, all while the British citizens were suffering from strict lockdowns and stern scoldings and penalties and fines for evading their authorities.

There has been a lot of anger with Johnson’s rainbow of reactions has, include: No, there weren’t events (although the invitees were advised that they should “bring your own booze”). There were events, but Johnson didn’t have any idea about them. He was unaware that any of them counted as events. One party, perhaps, he stated: “Those people were at work talking about work.” In another instance party, the man “believed implicitly that this was a work event.”

Sixty years ago, in the scandal of Profumo (a Secretary of State for War had lied during the House of Commons about an affair with a young lady), This doggerel was in vogue: “To lie in the nude / Maybe rude / But to lie in the House is obscene.”

The Economist declares Johnson “possibly the biggest cynic ever to become prime minister.” He was dismissed from a prominent position in journalism after he invented the phrase. An ex-conservative leader fired him from a post in the government because he lay. His rise up to Downing Street was propelled by his efforts to promote Brexit, Britain’s departure from the European Union. He posed with smoking a smoked kipper and slammed at the European Union for the regulation that requires such fish to be shipped using firm pillows — a law drafted in the hands of government officials from the British government. He warned bizarrely that Turkey is set to be joining the European Union. He said that withdrawing from this European Union would free 350 million pounds ($480 million) per week for the National Health Service. A fact gleaned from the same source from which Trump was able to get his pledge to end his U.S. national debt in eight years.

In The Financial Times, Rory Stewart is, an ex-Conservative cabinet minister, who is now a professor at Yale University, says Johnson “is an awful prime minister and is a rotten human being. However, he’s not an unnatural creature that has sprung up from the gap between this globe and the following.” Most Conservative MPs have voted to make Johnson the prime minister following “thirty years of fame has made him famous for his sexiness, indifference to details, incompetence in administration and the utter disregard for any personal pledge.” The reason for this, Stewart says, is because British culture “remains bound by the notion that politics is an art form.”

Mortality is a social animal, and Americans can take comfort from saying that British counterparts have produced the same type of leader who was as reckless and incompetent as the current and possibly likely president. However, there is an informative contrast.

Simon Kuper notes in the Financial Times that Johnson’s net score for favorability fell from 29 percent in April of 2020 to just -52% by January 2022. “Here, in microcosm,” Kuper writes, “is the uniqueness of American polarisation” That is, those who are in favor of Trump are tied to him like the hoops made of steel no matter whatever. The complete disregard for facts is today’s “American exceptionalism.”