Canada and other Western countries are seeing a growing demand for fundamental changes in the role of business in society. But in making their case for reform, prominent business leaders and intellectuals often misrepresent the status quo, minimize the power of markets to deliver broad prosperity–including environmental improvements and social progress–and present their proposals as costless. However, such drastic recommendations to socialize businesses will not achieve their goals and entail huge costs.

This new frontier in top-down socialism, also known as stakeholder capitalism or environmental social and governance (ESG), requires businesses to prioritize loosely defined goals, including social and ecological objectives, over business-related goals. If these activities were beneficial for profit, firms would choose to engage in them. Advocates claim that such actions increase profits and make it unnecessary for governments to enforce laws and regulations.

Stakeholder capitalism, or ESG, promotes fundamental changes in the role of business and society. The firm’s resources are diverted from priorities like research and development, supply chain improvements, and worker training to other endeavors unrelated to running businesses. This will ultimately reduce firm profitability.

Since their inception, businesses have sought to profit by producing the goods and services that the public needs and wants. Competition forces companies to think about their customers and find innovative ways to deliver goods and services. Businesses must secure government protection or preferential treatment to avoid this market discipline. They also need to provide support after the sale to encourage future business.

It is also not clear why ESG and stakeholder capitalism advocates assume that business owners, executives, managers, and other stakeholders can identify and achieve environmental and social goals more effectively than non-profits and democratically elected governments. In their paper, “The Illusory Promise Of Stakeholder Governance,” Harvard law professors Bebchuk & Tallarita conclude that stakeholder capitalism will not achieve its stated goals and diminish the accountability of corporate leaders due to its opaque and subjective nature. (A recent analysis revealed more than 600 ESG reporting frames, many conflicting with each other).

The most important fact is that these so-called reforms do not make sense. Historical evidence shows that societies that are more dependent on individuals, families, and entrepreneurs to make bottom-up rather than top-down decisions enjoy better living standards, higher quality of life, and more peaceful societies, which are the stated goals of ESG and stakeholder capitalism are.

It seems absurd that businesses will ignore their local communities or mistreat employees. Think about how companies go to great lengths to keep and attract employees. Local companies sponsor many youths, cultural, and sporting events.

This push for increased spending by businesses on non-business-related priorities comes when Canadian investment is falling. Numerous prominent economists, including the Governor of the Bank of Canada, have pointed out that economic recovery and rising living standards cannot be sustained without increasing business investment.

The decline in business investment, excluding residential housing, was 4.0 percent between 2015-2019 (previous to the COVID recession), compared with a 30.8 percent increase between 2004 and 2008. This is the same period as the last recession. Only factories, plants, machinery, and equipment saw a decrease of 6.5 percent between 2015 and 2019, compared with a 33.9 percent increase in investment (2004-2008). Jack Mintz, a prominent economist, recently stated that improving and recovering business investment should be the federal government’s top priority. Yet it was not mentioned in the recent speech to the throne.

Advocates for stakeholder capitalism or ESG believe that businesses should reallocate more resources to activities not directly related to increasing profitability. This will further discourage investment. Contrary to popular belief, firms can incur costs if they divert resources from profitable activities. These ideas would be embraced by firms voluntarily if they were thriving.

It is unlikely that this new form of top-down socialism will have better economic or social outcomes, regardless of its name. History has shown that we can achieve many of today’s reformers’ goals while also benefiting from a strong economy when we do this. The answer to many of the current problems in society is not more government but less. Individuals, families, entrepreneurs, and businesses should be able to direct society’s resources more than we need.