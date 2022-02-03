Opinion
Opinion: The focus of business must be on the people.
Canada and other Western countries are seeing a growing demand for fundamental changes in the role of business in society. But in making their case for reform, prominent business leaders and intellectuals often misrepresent the status quo, minimize the power of markets to deliver broad prosperity–including environmental improvements and social progress–and present their proposals as costless. However, such drastic recommendations to socialize businesses will not achieve their goals and entail huge costs.
This new frontier in top-down socialism, also known as stakeholder capitalism or environmental social and governance (ESG), requires businesses to prioritize loosely defined goals, including social and ecological objectives, over business-related goals. If these activities were beneficial for profit, firms would choose to engage in them. Advocates claim that such actions increase profits and make it unnecessary for governments to enforce laws and regulations.
Stakeholder capitalism, or ESG, promotes fundamental changes in the role of business and society. The firm’s resources are diverted from priorities like research and development, supply chain improvements, and worker training to other endeavors unrelated to running businesses. This will ultimately reduce firm profitability.
Since their inception, businesses have sought to profit by producing the goods and services that the public needs and wants. Competition forces companies to think about their customers and find innovative ways to deliver goods and services. Businesses must secure government protection or preferential treatment to avoid this market discipline. They also need to provide support after the sale to encourage future business.
It is also not clear why ESG and stakeholder capitalism advocates assume that business owners, executives, managers, and other stakeholders can identify and achieve environmental and social goals more effectively than non-profits and democratically elected governments. In their paper, “The Illusory Promise Of Stakeholder Governance,” Harvard law professors Bebchuk & Tallarita conclude that stakeholder capitalism will not achieve its stated goals and diminish the accountability of corporate leaders due to its opaque and subjective nature. (A recent analysis revealed more than 600 ESG reporting frames, many conflicting with each other).
The most important fact is that these so-called reforms do not make sense. Historical evidence shows that societies that are more dependent on individuals, families, and entrepreneurs to make bottom-up rather than top-down decisions enjoy better living standards, higher quality of life, and more peaceful societies, which are the stated goals of ESG and stakeholder capitalism are.
It seems absurd that businesses will ignore their local communities or mistreat employees. Think about how companies go to great lengths to keep and attract employees. Local companies sponsor many youths, cultural, and sporting events.
This push for increased spending by businesses on non-business-related priorities comes when Canadian investment is falling. Numerous prominent economists, including the Governor of the Bank of Canada, have pointed out that economic recovery and rising living standards cannot be sustained without increasing business investment.
The decline in business investment, excluding residential housing, was 4.0 percent between 2015-2019 (previous to the COVID recession), compared with a 30.8 percent increase between 2004 and 2008. This is the same period as the last recession. Only factories, plants, machinery, and equipment saw a decrease of 6.5 percent between 2015 and 2019, compared with a 33.9 percent increase in investment (2004-2008). Jack Mintz, a prominent economist, recently stated that improving and recovering business investment should be the federal government’s top priority. Yet it was not mentioned in the recent speech to the throne.
Advocates for stakeholder capitalism or ESG believe that businesses should reallocate more resources to activities not directly related to increasing profitability. This will further discourage investment. Contrary to popular belief, firms can incur costs if they divert resources from profitable activities. These ideas would be embraced by firms voluntarily if they were thriving.
It is unlikely that this new form of top-down socialism will have better economic or social outcomes, regardless of its name. History has shown that we can achieve many of today’s reformers’ goals while also benefiting from a strong economy when we do this. The answer to many of the current problems in society is not more government but less. Individuals, families, entrepreneurs, and businesses should be able to direct society’s resources more than we need.
Opinion
Commentary: Donald Trump and Boris Johnson have many things in common,
In awe, Americans looking from afar might be uninterested in what is happening in London. According to the article, the premier minister is reported at risk of being evicted from his home at 10 Downing Street because he lied. Astonishing.
Prime Minister Boris Johnson might survive, due to various reasons, including the fact that he, along with two of the five recent U.S. presidents (Bill Clinton and Donald Trump), has an incredible power that stems from his inability to embarrass. In addition, when his opponents criticize him, Johnson can efficiently respond, “What did you expect?”
He has never concealed his conviction that in any circumstance, honesty is just one option in a sea of others alternatives and is not preferentially over better or even more enjoyable alternatives. According to Winston Churchill, another politician (evidently the Prime Secretary Stanley Baldwin), he “occasionally had stumbled over the truth, but hastily picked himself up and hurried on as if nothing had happened.”
With his well-maintained hair, which appears to look like the barber was using pruning shears. His erratic method of bed-walking and his extravagant lifestyle, Alexander Boris de Pfeffel Johnson — Eton; Balliol College, Oxford University — brings to mind the quip of Dolly Parton “You’d be surprised how much it costs to look this cheap.” An amount of thought appears to have been put into Johnson’s self-presentation of himself as unaffected by appearances, an average-looking man with worn-out shoes, a style that is rooted in grassroots. A naturally populist, he’s mastered the art of what Alexander Hamilton deplored (in Federalist 68) as “the little arts of popularity.”
Johnson’s current predicament is a result of pandemics. There were parties at his home, including his office, the basement, and the garden, all while the British citizens were suffering from strict lockdowns and stern scoldings and penalties and fines for evading their authorities.
There has been a lot of anger with Johnson’s rainbow of reactions has, include: No, there weren’t events (although the invitees were advised that they should “bring your own booze”). There were events, but Johnson didn’t have any idea about them. He was unaware that any of them counted as events. One party, perhaps, he stated: “Those people were at work talking about work.” In another instance party, the man “believed implicitly that this was a work event.”
Sixty years ago, in the scandal of Profumo (a Secretary of State for War had lied during the House of Commons about an affair with a young lady), This doggerel was in vogue: “To lie in the nude / Maybe rude / But to lie in the House is obscene.”
The Economist declares Johnson “possibly the biggest cynic ever to become prime minister.” He was dismissed from a prominent position in journalism after he invented the phrase. An ex-conservative leader fired him from a post in the government because he lay. His rise up to Downing Street was propelled by his efforts to promote Brexit, Britain’s departure from the European Union. He posed with smoking a smoked kipper and slammed at the European Union for the regulation that requires such fish to be shipped using firm pillows — a law drafted in the hands of government officials from the British government. He warned bizarrely that Turkey is set to be joining the European Union. He said that withdrawing from this European Union would free 350 million pounds ($480 million) per week for the National Health Service. A fact gleaned from the same source from which Trump was able to get his pledge to end his U.S. national debt in eight years.
In The Financial Times, Rory Stewart is, an ex-Conservative cabinet minister, who is now a professor at Yale University, says Johnson “is an awful prime minister and is a rotten human being. However, he’s not an unnatural creature that has sprung up from the gap between this globe and the following.” Most Conservative MPs have voted to make Johnson the prime minister following “thirty years of fame has made him famous for his sexiness, indifference to details, incompetence in administration and the utter disregard for any personal pledge.” The reason for this, Stewart says, is because British culture “remains bound by the notion that politics is an art form.”
Mortality is a social animal, and Americans can take comfort from saying that British counterparts have produced the same type of leader who was as reckless and incompetent as the current and possibly likely president. However, there is an informative contrast.
Simon Kuper notes in the Financial Times that Johnson’s net score for favorability fell from 29 percent in April of 2020 to just -52% by January 2022. “Here, in microcosm,” Kuper writes, “is the uniqueness of American polarisation” That is, those who are in favor of Trump are tied to him like the hoops made of steel no matter whatever. The complete disregard for facts is today’s “American exceptionalism.”
