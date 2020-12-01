When it comes to the maintenance, we cannot compare a typical lawn or park with a golf course. Whether it is about area size or perfection in work, golf courses require more attention as compared to any other turf. This is not just about turf maintenance but also the overall look of around 70 hectares of land. No other sport occupies such a huge land mass. Therefore, high maintenance cost is also one of the reasons why golf is so expensive. Just for turf maintenance, you need around 7-8 different types of equipment. Mower is of course the most important equipment but you cannot choose any random model because of the following requirements:-

High precision in cutting grass

Adequate comfort for user

Powerful engine to work faster

Feasible design to serve multiple purposes

In order to get all these features, you have to invest in more than one mower. For different types of areas including tee box, fairway, greens, rough and hazards, two kinds of mowing equipment are necessary i.e.

Reel mower

Rotary mower

Let’s elaborate on both of these equipment in detail.

Reel mower

Reel mower is the most commonly available equipment we can see at homes and lawns. The basic version of the mower is manually operated and capable of handling domestic tasks. A set of blades is equipped in front of a reel mower that revolve horizontally for trimming grass. As we move the mower forward, blades cut down the tips of grass according to your pre specified height.

The advanced versions of reel mowers are specifically designed for areas of golf course where you need high precision. Instead of manual operation, a powerful engine is equipped to work faster with multiple sets of blades. The largest real movers are available with up to 11 sets of different reels. However, the options of customising them in 3, 5,7 and 9 numbers are also available.

Each reel comes with 7, 9 or 11 sets of blades. We need golf course mowers with reel blades for working in areas like tee box and fairway. They can work efficiently at the lowest possible profile but consume a lot of time. Also, there is a high risk of getting damaged due to small pebbles in the ground. Therefore, we cannot use a reel mower everywhere.

Rotary mower

Where reel mowers can’t work feasibly, rotary mowers can serve the purpose. Unlike the reel mower model, this kind of mower comes with blades that work like a chopper. Exactly opposite to the reel blades, rotary blades work vertically. You can equip multiple rotary blades at a time to occupy the maximum possible area. These golf mowers work faster than reel blades but cannot give you results as satisfactory as reel mowers. You cannot trim grass from low height with these blades otherwise they damage the roots. However, the models are perfectly suitable for areas like roughs and greens. They work faster and are also more durable.

While searching for golf course mowers, make sure that you have enough budget to buy both of these models.