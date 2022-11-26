Sports
Vikings offer Stefon Diggs, his younger brother. A peek at camp for rookies.
Vikings offer the defensive backup Mar’Sean Diggs a look during camp for rookies.
Mar’Sean Diggs still needs to pin down his favorite moment from being a kid with Vikings’ top player, Minneapolis Miracle man, and Big brother Stefon.
“There are just so many,” said Mar’Sean, One of the rookies who were not drafted who are vying for spots on the roster at the Vikings’ three-day minicamp for rookies this weekend.
Of course,e, the numerous football memories came from watching Stefon as the team had the honor of being Rivals.com’s No. 2 wide receiver in the nation in Our Lady of Good Counsel High School in Montgomery County, Md.
“He was lights-out great,” Mar’Sean told reporters. “The most impressive thing was when they played with an all-red team. I’m not sure of the name. There was a team from Florida during his senior year. He swore at them and took the game.”
There’s also a particular memory of the first time they got to know each other. Their parents, Aron, brought them together. Stefon was 13, and Mar’Sean was 11.
“My dad bought me a pair of shoes,” Mar’Sean told me. “He brought Stef along and made Stef present me with the shoes. He said to Stef, “This is my little brother.’ ”
Mar’Sean is smiling at the image. He then jots down his full memories of Stefon. An emotional one happened just a few days after they were introduced when Stefon had turned 14 years old and Mar’Sean was 12.
It was 2008. Aron, the imposing figure at 6-4, 260lbs, and 39 years old, was just old. However, he knew he would not get much time to live because he battled an insufficiency of a congestive heart.
“It was up to Stefon to be the father figure,” Mar’Sean said.
When he passed away, Aron told Stefon it was his responsibility to assist his mother, Stephanie, look after his sister Dalaini and the younger brothers. Trevon Diggs, the other, more youthful brother, is a defensive defender at Alabama.
“The best thing I can say about Stefon is when our father passed, Stefon took on that father role from then on,” Mar’Sean told me. “He’s been as a brother and a parent for us.
“He accepted us as his own, aware we didn’t have an adult figure to look up to. Then he took on that responsibility. We had him as our guide, taking care of us and being there for us whenever we needed him. Everything. We were a brother and father. That’s tough. It’s a lot from someone that young.”
The similarities between Mar’Sean as well as Stefon are evident. They have the exact facial expressions and laughter. According to Mar’Sean …
“The same hands,” he stated. “People claim I can catch the ball extremely well for a DB. I believe I can do it very well for any player. I was just a bit in the position of receiver in high school.”
Little brother laughed with laughter when asked if Stefon is faster than Stefon.
“He’s faster,” Mar’Sean declared.
However, Mar’Sean is better at 6-1 and 199.
He was a strong safety at UAB. In his 26 games, he made 99 tackles with three interceptions, 3 1/2 tackles for loss, and a forced fumble.
He didn’t hope to be selected but stated, “I knew somebody would give me a chance to prove I belong in the NFL.”
The first team to be on that list was Stefon’s employer. The Vikings, searching for the depth they need at safety, tried Mar’Sean as a free safety the other day.
“When my agent told me the Vikings wanted to try me out, that’s all I ever wanted was a chance,” the player said. “This is my football highlight because my dream is to play in the NFL.”
The Vikings held two practice sessions on Friday. There were 12 draftees and 10 undrafted rookies signed following being drafted. There were seven new veterans and 37 rookies trying out.
Of all those players, Mar’Sean and Marshall forward Anthony Anderson, a fellow attempt-out hopeful in the rookie class, were the final players to leave the field early Friday.
The older brother would be proud.
“He told me, ‘Just keep your head down and work,’ ” Mar’Sean told me. “He stated that I was here for business. At the moment, this is a corporate trip.”
Health
Pathologies of the knee are very common and affect not only those who practice sports.
From small disturbances that are not disabling to osteoarthritis, there are many reasons that may be indicating the knee pain, so it is necessary to pay attention and consult.
“Within traumatology, knee pain should be of the most frequent pathologies along with the suffering of the spinal column and shoulde .common healtr”, he pointed out to The Country, the traumatologist and orthopedist Daniel Acevedo, who is primarily dedicated to the arthroscopic surgery of the knee, shoulder and hip, basic app for sports injuries.
The specialist clarified that all depends on the stage of life in which the person and the activity.
“For example, in young adults, between the ages of 15 and 40 years of age, that you have a lot of sporting activity, it appears a lot of traumatic injury: cross ligaments sprains or knee can be injured cross ligaments or meniscus,” he said.
But even within the sports activities, there are differences. Among those who made a contact activity is very frequent trauma, while among those who develop an activity of the impact, as it is jogging or running, are the most frequent lesions of inflammation due to overuse, or wear.
“Sometimes in the veterans, aged 60 years, is a very common suffering for osteoarthritis, and it may be that the original cause are sports injuries that were young or overuse in middle age,” said Acevedo.
People who do not do sports activity, therefore, likely to have less knee problems in the initial stages of your life. “But the one that has the genetics to make a osteoarthritis, long-term, you can do it,” warned the doctor.
Calls overuse injuries or wear and tear are degenerative lesions that appear with the age and also by the time that you practiced the sport of impact.
“If you have 20 years and corrés for 20 years in a hard surface, such as la rambla, 40 many times that running it starts to take a toll. Then you can see wear and tear in the meniscal injuries or meniscal secondary to impact and injury from wear and tear, or injury of cartilage, which are due to wear and friction of cartilage or impact on the cartilage,” explained the specialist.
It also depends on the frequency with which it is practiced that cumshot. “If entrenás three times a week, it is a thing, and if corrés every day 15 kilometers, descansás a day and the weekend corrés 35 kilometres away, is another. At some point in time will begin to produce lesions that are many times not for the 42-kilometre rushed over in a marathon, but for all the miles that you ran over to train her,” he said.
Osteoarthritis (oa).
The reumatóloga Mercedes Gimenez, president of the Uruguayan Society of Rheumatology, explained that the knee can be affected in their different structures: joint involvement (by injury to the cartilage, bone, meniscus, or the tissue that lines the joint capsule) or periarticular (ligaments, tendons, or muscles).
The most common disease affecting the knee is osteoarthritis. “It is a degenerative joint disease that affects all structures of the joint and in a very specific way the articular cartilage. It can affect any joint, but especially knees, hips, hands, and columns” said Gimenez to The Country.
It occupies the second place in the chronic disease after cardiovascular disease and is the leading cause of disability in people over 65 years. Although 70% to 90% of those older than 75 years have oa and the incidence increases with age, should not be considered part of aging.
“The high incidence generates high costs for the health systems, as well as direct and indirect costs to the individual who suffers and your family, hence the importance of recognizing it early and treat it appropriately in order to avoid limitations in activities of daily living and a commitment to the quality of life,” noted the reumatóloga.
In this sense identified as risk factors for overweight and obesity, which increase from 6 to 8 times the onset of osteoarthritis, in addition to aggravate the already existing; the sedentary lifestyle, which needs to be prevented with regular physical activity adapted to each individual (hike, bike, aquafit, tai chi, pilates, etc), and harmful habits, especially smoking.
He further pointed out that to fix the axes of the legs if there is a warping and the instabilities of the joints, such as when you feel that your knees “go out” when you walk.
In terms of the symptoms of osteoarthritis, the specialist recommended to be attentive to the knee pain that appears during the use of the joint, or after prolonged bed rest; the inflammation in the area; the increase in the size of the joint, and cracks and chafing with the movement of flexion and extension. In degrees evolved there may be difficulties in activities of daily living.
In all cases it is essential to consult the doctor, who will determine the eventual pass to a rheumatologist. The same thing in terms of another type of pain, that according to the orthopedic surgeon Acevedo can be sporadic or passengers, and not really serious, but they can also be permanent and respond to injuries that may go complicated.
Both Acevedo as Giménez, were highlighted as fundamental that the people do not practice physical activity. “There is a motto of the traumatology and sports medicine of the sport that says ‘keep moving’, keep on moving. Physical activity can not stop, it is health for the individual, for the head, for the physical… for everything. The issue is that not all physicists have the same capabilities, and sometimes not all sports are for everyone. You need to be well advised,” said Acevedo.
