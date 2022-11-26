Vikings offer the defensive backup Mar’Sean Diggs a look during camp for rookies.

Mar’Sean Diggs still needs to pin down his favorite moment from being a kid with Vikings’ top player, Minneapolis Miracle man, and Big brother Stefon.

“There are just so many,” said Mar’Sean, One of the rookies who were not drafted who are vying for spots on the roster at the Vikings’ three-day minicamp for rookies this weekend.

Of course,e, the numerous football memories came from watching Stefon as the team had the honor of being Rivals.com’s No. 2 wide receiver in the nation in Our Lady of Good Counsel High School in Montgomery County, Md.

“He was lights-out great,” Mar’Sean told reporters. “The most impressive thing was when they played with an all-red team. I’m not sure of the name. There was a team from Florida during his senior year. He swore at them and took the game.”

There’s also a particular memory of the first time they got to know each other. Their parents, Aron, brought them together. Stefon was 13, and Mar’Sean was 11.

“My dad bought me a pair of shoes,” Mar’Sean told me. “He brought Stef along and made Stef present me with the shoes. He said to Stef, “This is my little brother.’ ”

Mar’Sean is smiling at the image. He then jots down his full memories of Stefon. An emotional one happened just a few days after they were introduced when Stefon had turned 14 years old and Mar’Sean was 12.

It was 2008. Aron, the imposing figure at 6-4, 260lbs, and 39 years old, was just old. However, he knew he would not get much time to live because he battled an insufficiency of a congestive heart.

“It was up to Stefon to be the father figure,” Mar’Sean said.

When he passed away, Aron told Stefon it was his responsibility to assist his mother, Stephanie, look after his sister Dalaini and the younger brothers. Trevon Diggs, the other, more youthful brother, is a defensive defender at Alabama.

“The best thing I can say about Stefon is when our father passed, Stefon took on that father role from then on,” Mar’Sean told me. “He’s been as a brother and a parent for us.

“He accepted us as his own, aware we didn’t have an adult figure to look up to. Then he took on that responsibility. We had him as our guide, taking care of us and being there for us whenever we needed him. Everything. We were a brother and father. That’s tough. It’s a lot from someone that young.”

The similarities between Mar’Sean as well as Stefon are evident. They have the exact facial expressions and laughter. According to Mar’Sean …

“The same hands,” he stated. “People claim I can catch the ball extremely well for a DB. I believe I can do it very well for any player. I was just a bit in the position of receiver in high school.”

Little brother laughed with laughter when asked if Stefon is faster than Stefon.

“He’s faster,” Mar’Sean declared.

However, Mar’Sean is better at 6-1 and 199.

He was a strong safety at UAB. In his 26 games, he made 99 tackles with three interceptions, 3 1/2 tackles for loss, and a forced fumble.

He didn’t hope to be selected but stated, “I knew somebody would give me a chance to prove I belong in the NFL.”

The first team to be on that list was Stefon’s employer. The Vikings, searching for the depth they need at safety, tried Mar’Sean as a free safety the other day.

“When my agent told me the Vikings wanted to try me out, that’s all I ever wanted was a chance,” the player said. “This is my football highlight because my dream is to play in the NFL.”

The Vikings held two practice sessions on Friday. There were 12 draftees and 10 undrafted rookies signed following being drafted. There were seven new veterans and 37 rookies trying out.

Of all those players, Mar’Sean and Marshall forward Anthony Anderson, a fellow attempt-out hopeful in the rookie class, were the final players to leave the field early Friday.

The older brother would be proud.

“He told me, ‘Just keep your head down and work,’ ” Mar’Sean told me. “He stated that I was here for business. At the moment, this is a corporate trip.”