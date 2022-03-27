A reexamination of nuclear security techniques is necessary due to increased cyber threats.

ISLAMABAD:

Many countries have created nuclear weapons that are far more powerful than those used against the Japanese city in the decades following 1945. However, governments have reached arms control agreements like the Nuclear-Test-Ban Treaty of 1962 and the Treaty on the Non-Proliferation of Nuclear Weapons of 1968 to address concerns about the terrible effects of these weapons. Cyber-based threats and cyber-based risks have been threatening nuclear weapons and related systems in various areas, including the financial and entertainment industries and the insurance and banking sectors. Cyber-attacks on their most critical systems pose a more significant threat to governments. Cyber-attacks on nuclear weapons and related systems, such as a delivery system, a nuclear weapon, or the Nuclear Command, Control, and Communications Systems (NC3), could lead to the entire world’s destruction. Cyber-attacks can cause misleading warnings, disrupt critical communications or information access, and threaten nuclear planning and delivery systems. They could even enable exploiting forces to control a nuclear weapon.

It is difficult to believe that any systems with digital components, such as nuclear weapons, will be affected by the global digitalization and rapid evolution of cyber threats. The delivery and nuclear weapons systems are constantly upgraded, which could include adding new components or systems to their digital strategies. Digital systems could be attacked by malware during fabrication. This is often done outside of the protected foundries. There are also a variety of dependencies that can be outside of the control of defense officials but have an impact on nuclear systems. Technology is used to communicate, control, upgrade, monitor, and monitor our defense system. Many terrorist organizations are using the dark web. What happens if terrorist groups hire hackers to take complete technical control over nuclear facilities in any country with a weaker security infrastructure?

What happens if hackers gain access to highly-enriched uranium necessary to build a bomb and then hack into a secure nuclear materials storage facility? What happens if hackers take over a nuclear power plant, causing a disaster the size of Fukushima? What if hackers fake a nuclear missile attack, leading to an ill-advised retaliatory strike that kills millions? Cyber threats can affect at least three things: they can use them to compromise nuclear command systems and control systems and weaken the security of nuclear materials operations and facility operations. Or, they may demand Ransome once they have control over atomic sites.

The traditional nuclear security methods have focused on physical attacks. This includes installing ‘guns and guards’ to stop the theft of bomb-making materials and sabotage atomic plants. Also, illegal access to nuclear command and control systems and communications systems has been prevented. Although significant progress has been made in this conventional area of nuclear security, the risk of cyber-assaults is increasing. Each country is at stake, and the nuclear cyber security procedures aren’t up to par.

Even in advanced countries with nuclear power or research programs, the technical capability to manage cyber threats is shallow. Cyber security measures to counter the cyber-nuclear menace are virtually non-existent in states with new or expanding nuclear programs. The International Atomic Energy Agency, which helps and trains countries in this field, is short of cyber-security expertise.

While governments are working to mitigate these risks, cyber-attacks are becoming more sophisticated. From legislators to military officers to facility operators to regulators, those in charge must be alert.

Cyber-attacks on nuclear power stations could also result in large-scale radioactive material leakage, leading to radiation sickness, psycho-trauma, property destruction, and economic disruption in worst-case scenarios.

Cyber-attacks today target many computer systems used for different purposes. Although no radioactive material has been released from nuclear power plants by cyber-attacks, the patterns are alarming.

Cyberattacks can be used to disrupt the operation of nuclear sites, inflict economic damage, disgrace government and utility executives, blackmail companies, get even or simply test one’s abilities or see what happens. Cyber-attacks on other targets could also spread to nuclear power stations, causing unpredicted damage. Stuxnet’s widespread spread has proven this possibility. A successful cyber-attack against a nuclear power plant could cause massive destruction. It would also undermine trust in the state’s ability as a responsible host and the ability of the owner and operator to maintain safety and security at the facility. While cyber-attacks might be limited to a small area, radioactive material from a failing reactor can have a global impact. Cyber-attacks may be carried out by foreign governments or organizations hostile to a particular state’s government.

All potential perpetrators need to be dealt with by mechanisms that deter and combat such threats. This includes the range of motivations mentioned above.

Modern nuclear power plants depend heavily on a wide range of computers to perform various tasks. A few computers can control or monitor the reactor’s operation or its auxiliary systems. Operators and technicians supporting nuclear power plants use computer networks regularly. Sometimes, these linkages are known or unknown. If the software or hard drives are not updated or replaced, the reactor could be subject to an accident.

Hacking is more common than ever, and so are attacks on computer systems that are supposedly protected. To prevent cyberattacks, all of these concerns require proactive and robust protection. Insufficient protection could lead to severe consequences.

Artificial intelligence, nuclear weapons, and cyberspace

There are many questions and answers regarding national security, artificial intelligence (AI), and cyberspace. These questions are essential because they address critical issues such as how countries can use more powerful technology while keeping their citizens safe. Nuclear security is one of the most technical national security topics. What might the impact of cyberspace and AI on the protection of atomic systems be?

The military escalation risk associated with emerging technology will increase, particularly unintentional or accidental, and the vulnerability of nuclear command and control and communication (NC3) systems to cyberattacks. Remote sensing technology, conventional precision weapons, hypersonic weapons, and autonomous vehicles present challenges. This development could further undermine the survival of nuclear forces in states.

India’s technology is vulnerable to missile misadventure.

India launched a high-level probe into the missile that crashed into Pakistan’s Mian Channu City in Punjab province on March 9. A technical error caused the launch of an unintentional rocket on March 9, 2022. This was a potentially disastrous episode. The Pakistani Armed Forces responded calmly to an Indian missile landing near Mian Channu and did not launch any military response.

This tragedy exposed India’s severe flaws in its safety and technology systems.

This is not a Pakistani problem. The international community must demand more transparency from India. It is concerning that a nuclear-armed nation’s technology and command and controller systems are so fragile. This should be cause for concern. All nuclear states must have established safety procedures for nuclear weapons and security processes to prevent any unwanted accidents.

This missile strike shows that India’s systems may be ineffective, compromised, or both. All relevant foreign agencies must insist on India’s systems being inspected to ensure that any vulnerabilities or breaches are fixed. Because any failure by India to manage its nuclear missiles is directly detrimental to Pakistan and poses a grave threat to lives, Pakistan has the right to this information. This incident sends a clear message to India and Pakistan about nuclear-armed South Asia. This incident must be treated with the severity it deserves and not as a minor error whose investigation is hidden from the public. As nuclear rivals, both Pakistan and India should ensure that communication channels remain open to prevent similar incidents from happening again.

Cyber-attacks against nuclear plants

Kudankulam was the target of a malware attack in India’s most giant nuclear reactors. The malware not only penetrated the firewalls but also stole data and other information.

Although the attack was restricted to the plant’s administrative network and not as severe as other malware attacks like Stuxnet–the sophisticated computer worm that attacked nuclear centrifuges at Iran’s Natanz facility–it raised serious concerns regarding atomic safety measures worldwide.

Although the attack was eventually traced to a North Korean gang, the uncertainty and speculation revealed the challenges in determining the source of cyber attacks and the potential for cyber threats that could increase regional tensions.

At Natanz’s centrifuge production facility, an explosion and fire broke out at around 2 a.m. on July 2, 2020. The “Cheetahs from the Homeland” group claimed responsibility for the attack. According to Iranian officials, cyber sabotage may have caused the tragedy. A cyber-attack on a German nuclear power plant was carried out in 2014. In March 2016, cyber-attacks were also possible on Belgium’s nuclear power stations.

International Coordination

International Community Meets to Reaffirm a Common Commitment to Strengthening Nuclear Security. The third International Conference on Nuclear Security (ICONS 2020) was held at the International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) headquarters in Vienna (Austria) from February 10-14, 2020.

More than 57 ministers, plus more than 2000 experts from over 130 countries and 35 international organizations, met at the IAEA headquarters to renew their commitment to nuclear security worldwide at the International Nuclear Security Conference. Participants also evaluated their efforts in ensuring atomic material and technology security. Experts stated that the goal of atomic safety was to identify and prevent terrorists from gaining access to radioactive or nuclear material or engaging in sabotage-related activities.

Participants adopted a declaration to improve global nuclear security and fight atomic terrorism. They also acknowledged that atomic security is essential for world peace and security.