The software for construction estimating can help solve many issues for subcontractors as well as general contractors since the estimation of construction is an essential step in the construction process. To be able to get a clear estimation of the costs of the construction work, contractors and project owners need to develop a comprehensive plan, budget estimates, and plans for the construction. There is plenty of software that can assist in getting an accurate estimate. In this blog, we’re going discuss some of the top construction estimating software that is used in understanding bidding for construction, along with cost estimation. Let’s get started:

Understanding Construction Bidding

Bidding for construction is a procedure that requires contractors and suppliers must submit their bids or proposals to the owners of the project. Bids provide a list of the cost that the supplier or contractor is expected to cover to construct the infrastructure or structure. Be aware that for major construction projects, businesses and government agencies will be receiving bids from a variety of contractors, and they will select the one that will complete the project.

The process starts with the project’s owner, sponsor, and the creation of bid documents, which together are known as the bid package. The bid package will comprise condensing the essential details of the project to provide all the necessary information to contractors to make an accurate estimate of the construction costs. Additionally, the bid package will include a draft budget and schedule overview for the work. The documents will include the blueprints for the project as well as insurance requirements, the restrictions on schedule or location, and additional information.

What Is Construction Estimating?

Construction estimating can also be referred to as construction cost estimation or simply estimate. It’s the process of finding the approximate cost for the construction of a project. For smaller projects, a skilled contractor will have to create an estimate quickly within his head. However, for large-scale projects, it is necessary for bids that are detailed so that a precise cost estimation is possible. To create these estimates, the contractors, as well as their subcontractors, must determine the quantity and price of all materials, equipment, and labor required to complete their task. This begins with the creation of the takeoff list based on the information contained in the bid document.

Construction takeoff is the quantity and amount of work required to finish a construction job. This information will be collected through a process where the estimators make use of blueprints of the project to determine the amount and type of each material, as well as the amount of labor required for each part that the work. Then the takeoff lists are utilized to prepare estimates of cost and project bids.

Construction Estimating Vs. Takeoff Vs. Bidding Software

Bidding Software

This is primarily focused on the preparation of proposals, bids for projects, client management, subcontractor scheduling, project management bid analysis, as well as reporting.

Takeoff Software

This is an expert in extracting blueprints and other information from digital documents and specifications sheets. Utilizing this data can lead to the creation of estimations of costs.

Estimating Tools

This will assist estimators, who are usually subcontractors and contractors, to develop estimates for the price and quantity of the materials as well as the materials. These tools typically include price summary forms, templates for cost summaries, added formulas, cost databases for material, and calculations. Sometimes, the term “estimating software” can refer to products that cover all aspects of bidding, takeoff, and estimation.

Bid Management Software

It is quite like the bidding software. However, it’s the tools required by contractors to manage the bids of subcontractors. It is important to note that these tools enable contractors to create their bid proposals. This is the goal of bidding software, but this is not the main purpose of these tools.

List of the Best Construction Estimating Software

You are now having an understanding of construction estimators. Let’s examine the top software available:

1-Sage

Sage Estimating software is the ideal solution for construction companies, regardless of size. It offers the flexibility and capability to improve the process of estimation. This program will assist you in creating more efficient and precise bids. It has already-equipped cost databases as well as takeoff, as well as other options.

Key Highlights of Sage

Cut & Fill can help you determine precise quantities that are typically difficult to measure using manual takeoff procedures. This means less money is wasted.

Database Editor: It offers a suite of tools to facilitate a simpler installation and better maintaining databases. It allows you to add records in a short time and will update multiple fields across multiple fields at the same time.

It offers a suite of tools to facilitate a simpler installation and better maintaining databases. It allows you to add records in a short time and will update multiple fields across multiple fields at the same time. The Estimating : Standard feature was designed to accommodate the expansion of a business and is a base for what has been proven.

: Standard feature was designed to accommodate the expansion of a business and is a base for what has been proven. Estimating Databases : The following are the databases that are already built, but you’ll need to make your own. They will contain the latest price of parts, the prices for parts, and assemblies, among other items that are listed.

: The following are the databases that are already built, but you’ll need to make your own. They will contain the latest price of parts, the prices for parts, and assemblies, among other items that are listed. Takeoff Solutions: Let you manage risks, reduce time and increase profits by automatizing the takeoff and estimation process through pricing databases that are specific to the industry.

2-Causeway

The causeway was constructed to aid contractors to reduce the usual costs associated with tendering by up to 50. It helps them increase the value of their bids and make the cost more apparent. The program has an extensive client base of over 5,000 and is ideal for contractors and specialists for designing, building, or civil engineering.

Key Highlights Of Causeway

Control of Bids Allows us to choose the most appropriate bid amount.

Invoicing and Billing: Create invoices and billing receipts for various bids which have been offered and accepted.

Create invoices and billing receipts for various bids which have been offered and accepted. Cost Database Cost Database: It’s an array of databases that contain the latest industry-specific pricing for components, materials, and assemblies.

It’s an array of databases that contain the latest industry-specific pricing for components, materials, and assemblies. Quote: Management permits users to evaluate the price quotes for different bids and give the best quote that is possible to win bids.

3-Viewpoint For Estimating

Viewpoint for Estimating software which is ideal for contractors of small and medium sizes who want to use the latest technology to eliminate the concerns associated with traditional and costly scheduling.

Key Highlights Of Viewpoint For Estimating

A cost Database can help you estimate the cost of any job by taking into consideration factors such as weather conditions, seasonal work full time, as well as ability levels.

Quote : Management will allow you to incorporate all negotiation issues and assist you in determining the most effective Estimate to be given to the owner after the winner of bids.

: Management will allow you to incorporate all negotiation issues and assist you in determining the most effective Estimate to be given to the owner after the winner of bids. Project Estimation: It enables you to quickly determine the required materials, labor tools, equipment, and other materials for any construction project.

It enables you to quickly determine the required materials, labor tools, equipment, and other materials for any construction project. Changes to Manage: Sheets help contractors to compare the old plans to new ones to quickly analyze the modifications that may cause additional expenses.

Form Recognition can make the count more efficient by searching the plans by interpreting the shapes and symbols to improve the accuracy of the count and reduce time.

4-HCSS Heavy Bid

HCSS Heavy Bid is an estimating and bidding software created to meet the demands of construction companies. It has assisted more than 35,000 estimators every day in creating flexible estimates and managing bids with efficiency.

Key Highlights Of HCSS Heavy Bid

Quick Estimates: The program uses data from various sources to aid you in making estimates quicker.

The program uses data from various sources to aid you in making estimates quicker. Flexible estimates in the building process: Estimates will be independent that will allow users to modify their estimates when creating.

Estimates will be independent that will allow users to modify their estimates when creating. Automated: Identification of Errors This program can detect the possibility of errors in estimates and inform you of the corrective actions to take to fix those mistakes.

Identification of Errors This program can detect the possibility of errors in estimates and inform you of the corrective actions to take to fix those mistakes. Multi-level Breakdown: It can aid the user in subdividing the complicated tasks into smaller and more specific pieces to make them easier to manage.

It can aid the user in subdividing the complicated tasks into smaller and more specific pieces to make them easier to manage. Subcontractor Management: It’ll tell users to evaluate the subcontractors’ and suppliers’ quotes quickly.

5-B2W Estimate

This is a price estimation and bidding program that was specifically designed for construction companies with a large number of employees or contractors. A B2W Estimate is a tool to calculate material and labor costs. It tracks suppliers and subcontractors, as well as the management of quotations and bids. It also offers Excel integration service and allows you to integrate it with other accounting and project management software, such as Oracle, Dexter + Chaney, Maxwell Systems, and other systems. This program is intended to be used for earthwork, highway utility pavement, as well as other construction work that requires heavy lifting.

Key Highlights Of B2W Estimate

Simple deployment: It’s extremely user-friendly and deploys it with an intuitive interface and construction estimation algorithm.

It’s extremely user-friendly and deploys it with an intuitive interface and construction estimation algorithm. Databases: The company will offer a collection of databases with a specialized function for the development of bids.

The company will offer a collection of databases with a specialized function for the development of bids. Capabilities for Exports: The system is able to be integrated with other systems, and it supports exports to the tracking field as well as accounting or project-management systems.

The system is able to be integrated with other systems, and it supports exports to the tracking field as well as accounting or project-management systems. Automated DOT : Bidding This will enable bidding with pre-populated bid forms.

: Bidding This will enable bidding with pre-populated bid forms. Robust Performance: It’s constructed using .NET and SQL to offer the highest performance and capacity for the demanding features and allowing future expansions.

Bidding on Work Breakdown Structure It will enable companies to develop and organize estimates using unlimited top-down forms.

6-ProEst

Pro Est is well known as a creator of software for construction estimation that has 40 years of experience in the industry. The software will integrate the cost estimation along with digital takeoff and bid analysis into one bundle. It was created by using the .NET platform as well as the Microsoft SQL database.

Key Highlights Of ProEst

Cost Management gives users the capability to fine-tune every bid and then conduct a “what if” analysis to make sure that estimates are successful and competitive.

Complete Materials Database: It provides cost update services like Rs Means along with All Priser.

It provides cost update services like Rs Means along with All Priser. Intuitive Interface: It’s created with style as and feels Microsoft Office for a simple-to-learn curve and ease of use.

It’s created with style as and feels Microsoft Office for a simple-to-learn curve and ease of use. Digital takeoff integrated The software allows users to have the flexibility to perform takeoffs on the screen using only the mouse and electronic blueprints. It also supports the various file formats that are AutoCAD, TIF, and PDF.

Customizable Database It is a good fit for all sizes of contractors.

7-STACK Estimating

STACK Estimating is produced by STACK Construction Technologies. It’s a takeoff-based estimation system that is suitable for contractors of all kinds of sizes and in diverse sectors.

The construction estimating software will permit users to make bids that have prices set by the user. It will allow for accurate cost estimation. Users can also perform takeoffs by themselves or make a request to STACK to handle the job via STACK To-Go. STACK To-Go option. The STACK will offer pre-built catalogs that include equipment, materials, and labor depths lists.

Key Highlights Of STACK Estimating

Reporting : The reporting module will enable the organization of data to be based on divisions, area, places of business, or trade.

: The reporting module will enable the organization of data to be based on divisions, area, places of business, or trade. Cost: Estimates have coverage rate calculators to aid in determining the type and quantity of items required for the project.

Estimates have coverage rate calculators to aid in determining the type and quantity of items required for the project. Pre-built Catalogs: They will be accessible for specific trades as well as an in-depth list of the equipment, materials, and labour.

They will be accessible for specific trades as well as an in-depth list of the equipment, materials, and labour. Cost Database: It is a tool to find the most accurate cost estimates for your project using labor, material, and equipment prices of the various industries.

It is a tool to find the most accurate cost estimates for your project using labor, material, and equipment prices of the various industries. Wide Platform Access: It is accessible by computers as well as on mobile devices.

It is accessible by computers as well as on mobile devices. Takeoff: It’ll provide a more accurate and reliable base for the project takeoff.

8. On-Center Software

On Center Software is a construction estimating software that includes the Quick Bid along with On-Screen takeoff. It is utilized by a variety of businesses around the world.

It is appropriate for residential and commercial contractors of various trade types. On-Center Software will be effective in serving large and medium construction companies. It does not place any limitations on the number of customers who are added to the system.

Conclusion:

To find the most effective estimation software, consider the features and budget that will be suited to your needs in construction. A majority of this software is appropriate for contractors of various sectors and sizes. Additionally, you must ensure that the program is solving your issue with regard to estimates of cost. You can employ professional construction estimators to help with your needs for the project. Certain estimation companies offer specific construction experts to their customers according to their needs and budget. World Estimating is working on several CSI divisions to offer the best advantages to all customers. You can find precise estimates at affordable prices. Therefore, don’t be afraid to seek solutions within 24-48 hours.