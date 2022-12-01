Kyliegence, a highly advanced and future-generation startup in big data analytics, has raised $70 Million in its latest Series D funding round. The announcement was made on Wednesday.

Kyligence, a San Jose company, offers an AI-powered analytical platform. It can deliver sub-second query responses against petabytes. It was initially called Kylin Technology by the founders of Kyligence, an eBay company based in Shanghai, China. It was later donated to the Apache Software Foundation in 2021.

Kylin then launched Kyligence in 2021 to provide a commercial version of open-source technology. It also offers additional capabilities and features to help businesses. The core OLAP functionality of the system (online analytical processing) allows for great speed in data analysis and queries.

The firm also launched Kyligence Cloud 4 in January 2022. This is the first cloud-native release of the Kylin platform.

The Kyligence business model is built on Apache Kylin. This distributed analytics engine allows for the multi-dimensional analysis of large datasets.

The company said it would integrate the funds raised to improve its global expansion and customer adoption. The company used the funding to fund its research and development in building machine learning and cloud-native technology.

Luke Han, co-founder, and CEO, expressed excitement about the market. They stated that “today’s cloud-native data warehouses and data lake analytics are struggling to deliver cost-effective analytics as a user and data volumes explode.” He said that Kyligence could significantly improve the economics and profitability of these platforms through its cloud-native architecture, AI-augmented operations, and other features.

He added that Kyligence customers could expect unparalleled performance and concurrency combined with a unified semantic layer. “Our investors know that we are moving in the right direction because of our commitment to innovation, customer focus, and cost control for cloud analytics.