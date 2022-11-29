Tech
Dailypay 175m Series Borrononline.
In this article, I’ll talk about Ylona Garcia’s smash hit song “Entertain Me,” her behavior, and Schon! Magazine’s influencers. It’s a lighthearted, fun review of the song’s video and lyrics. You’ll get a glimpse of the person behind the music and maybe some insight into her sexual lifestyle and motivations. Ylona Garcia’s “Entertain Me”
Ylona Garcia recently released her latest track, “Entertain Me,” via Spotify. The way is about a guy who’s confident enough to entice her. The song could be targeted at a guy who’s attracted to her romantically.
“Entertain Me” is Ylona Garcia’s debut single for 2022. The song was written and produced by the Sydney duo of songwriting DNA. “Entertain Me” was also included in the Agent trailer for the coming FPS video game VALIANT.
The antics of Ylona
I’ve been a big fan of Ylona Cruz since she began uploading videos to YouTube when she was just 12 years old. In the following years, she returned to her roots in music and became a world-renowned star. “Don’t Go Changing” from her latest album is a huge success, even a Riot Games collaboration on it!
The song of Ylona
Ylona Garcia has released her latest single, “Entertain Me,” from her latest album. The lyrics are cute and suggest romance. However, I’m not sure to whom she’s speaking. The good thing is that she’s received plenty of support from her followers.
The popularity of Ylona is increasing rapidly, and she’s making waves in the international and local music scene. Her music has garnered over 2 million viewers on YouTube in just months, and she has a massive following on social media with 4.1 million Instagram followers, more than 1 million TikTok followers, and over 170,000 users for the YouTube channel. The single will be featured on the 88rising “Head In the Clouds’ III ” compilation album. The release date of the album is yet to be confirmed.
Big Data Analytics Startup Kyligence Secures $70 Million to Power Cloud and AI Innovations.
Kyliegence, a highly advanced and future-generation startup in big data analytics, has raised $70 Million in its latest Series D funding round. The announcement was made on Wednesday.
Kyligence, a San Jose company, offers an AI-powered analytical platform. It can deliver sub-second query responses against petabytes. It was initially called Kylin Technology by the founders of Kyligence, an eBay company based in Shanghai, China. It was later donated to the Apache Software Foundation in 2021.
Kylin then launched Kyligence in 2021 to provide a commercial version of open-source technology. It also offers additional capabilities and features to help businesses. The core OLAP functionality of the system (online analytical processing) allows for great speed in data analysis and queries.
The firm also launched Kyligence Cloud 4 in January 2022. This is the first cloud-native release of the Kylin platform.
The Kyligence business model is built on Apache Kylin. This distributed analytics engine allows for the multi-dimensional analysis of large datasets.
The company said it would integrate the funds raised to improve its global expansion and customer adoption. The company used the funding to fund its research and development in building machine learning and cloud-native technology.
Luke Han, co-founder, and CEO, expressed excitement about the market. They stated that “today’s cloud-native data warehouses and data lake analytics are struggling to deliver cost-effective analytics as a user and data volumes explode.” He said that Kyligence could significantly improve the economics and profitability of these platforms through its cloud-native architecture, AI-augmented operations, and other features.
He added that Kyligence customers could expect unparalleled performance and concurrency combined with a unified semantic layer. “Our investors know that we are moving in the right direction because of our commitment to innovation, customer focus, and cost control for cloud analytics.
