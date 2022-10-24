Qualify Informatics Consulting focuses on helping medical personnel to learn new processes and adapt the technology for their current workflow. They offer options that best suit their needs.

What is eClinicalWorks EMR, and how can it help you? eClinicalWorks EMR works in the cloud for healthcare providers. The database provides practice management software as well as services for hospital staff. This software allows the team to streamline workflow and create custom documentation to meet any need.

Providers can exchange data with selected hospitals without additional cost via the CommonWell Health Alliance or Carequality frameworks.

The software also offers end-to-end revenue cycle management solutions that allow offices to manage patient eligibility, collect, and other billing options.

eClinicalWorks offers affordable access to TeleVisits for he allows, which is a fully HIPAA-compliant service that will enable providers to provide telehealth services. The service can be integrated seamlessly with clinical mobile (r) and touch (r), which work with any EHR.

Potential for eClinicalWorks Training and Software

The truth is most practices can’t keep up with the rapid pace of technological advancements in EHR in today’s fast-paced world.

Patients see providers spending more time dealing with administrative tasks than they visit patients. This is not only increasing wait times for patients but also increasing provider burnout and lowering the overall quality of medical care.

eClinicalWorks training is a great way to reduce the burdens on the medical sector and provide a solution that optimizes results.

Onsite and remote eClinicalWorks training

Our certified clinical works trainers can tailor training to your needs. Our training can be done remotely, one-on-one, or onsite. We will help you train your staff using best practices. Your team will feel confident using eclinicalworks software.

Productivity Boost

We can reduce the workload of the medical staff by implementing eclinicalworks automation and training. This will increase productivity and decrease patient wait times.

Physicians will be able to spend more time with their patients, as they will have less administrative work.

Increase Adoption

When switching to a new workflow, staff must adopt the new process. Staff can concentrate on their work with less downtime without feeling like they are losing their motivation or falling behind in their current workload.

When your practice transitions to new software, you will have access to eclinicalworks onsite, remote training, workflow consulting, and best practices documentation.

Optimize for the Future

eClinicalWorks is updated frequently to allow staff to become familiar with new features gradually instead of all at once.

Our team provides upgrade assistance and regular database reviews to identify areas for practice optimization as new updates roll out. This will help you get the most from your software every time it is upgraded.

Reduce Physician Burnout

Physicians are becoming less motivated to care for patients because of administrative tasks.

Our team analyzes the data to help create automated tasks and strategies that reduce manual administration and provider and staff burnout.

Optimize Patient Engagement

To ensure a positive patient experience, care, coordination, outreach, and communication are essential. Once the new workflow has been implemented, medical staff can care for patients differently.

Our team will work with you to identify areas that could improve patient engagement and help you create custom strategies to increase overall satisfaction with the care your patients receive.

Tailored Solutions to Your Practice

Quality Informatics Consulting provides solutions for next-generation medical training, consultation, and services.

We believe your success is our success. We provide all the training, tools, and support you need to cut IT costs, create new EHR systems, prioritize patient safety, and implement EHR systems.