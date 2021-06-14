Tech
Photos Recovery App for Windows – Review
I still remember my grandpa handed over only 2 photos to my dad as the camera were not in everybody’s approach! Then we got Digital Camera and camcorders invented and started capturing memories. Now, every smartphone has got the best of the camera and we can capture memories on the go. As every advantage comes with some disadvantages, the lure of clicking the best of selfies may make you run out of storage.
The smartest way that we figured out is to take a backup of our photos on a PC and make room for more upcoming memories. What if all of a sudden, our PC crashes and we lose all the saved photos and videos on our hard drive? It was a horrible experience a few years back but now there is a lot of intuitive photo recovery software for Windows that can bring back your deleted memories. We have researched, tested, reviewed, compared and listed a lot of data recovery software for PC and here is a detailed review of one of the best photo recovery software for PC.
Photos Recovery
Price: $39.95
Download Link: Get it Here
Supported File System: FAT, FAT 32, NTFS, etc.
Supported OS: Windows 10/8.1/8/7 (32-bit & 64-bit)
RAM: Min 1 GB RAM (2 GB recommended)
Free Hard Drive Space: 200 MB or more
Processor: Pentium IV and above
Photos Recovery by Systweak is specially designed for Windows photos recovery. It is one of the best photos recovery software for Windows to recover deleted photos from internal/external hard drives, SSD, SD Cards, USB Drives, Digital Camera, 4K Hard Drives, and other storage devices that connects to your computer.
Right now, it’s only compatible with Windows 10/8.1/8/7 (both 32-bit and 64-bit) versions but it will be available for MacOS by the end of 2021. Photos Recovery supports FAT, FAT32, NTFS, ReFS, HFS, APFS, RAW formatted hard drives and file systems. You can perform a quick scan, deep scan, or custom scan as per your requirements. This photo recovery software for PC is lightweight software and doesn’t consume much of your system resources. The user interface is easy to navigate and offers a lot of filter options and features.
Photos Recovery Features
· Customizable search modes with advanced user interface
· Supports different image formats including RAW image format
· Compatible with a multiple file system like FAT, FAT16, FAT32, NTFS, etc.
· Recover photos from internal/external HDD, SSD, SD Card, USB Stick, and other drives
· Recovers permanently deleted photos from crashed, formatted, corrupt drives
· Compatible with Windows 10/8.1/8/7 (both 32-bit and 64-bit) versions
· Preview photos before recovering from different media files
· Advanced search algorithm for faster recovery
How Photos Recovery Works
Photos Recovery is an easy-to-use software with multiple advanced features that work well with a novice to a professional user. The simplicity yet effectiveness makes it the best photo recovery software for PC.
Step 1. Download and install Photos Recovery software from its official site.
Step 2. Open the console and navigate to the settings option to enable the searching RAW image files. By default, this option comes disabled.
Step 3. Drag and drop or select the target file location or the hard drive partition from where you want to recover deleted images.
Step 4. Select the scan type from Quick Scan, Deep Scan, or customize the filters and search for a specific image file format. Quick Scan searches on the current file system while the Deep Scan is for a thorough scanning process on the previous file allocation mainly to work on formatted, crashed or corrupt drives.
Step 5. Once you get the scan results, double-click on the recoverable images to get a preview. Switch the view options by List view or Tree view to gain clear visibility on this photo recovery software for PC.
Step 6. Once you are select recoverable media, click on the Recover button. The photo recovery software will ask you for the destination location to save recoverable media and will initiate the recovery process.
Final Verdict
We have handpicked this amazing photo recovery for Windows after reviewing a dozen of photo recovery software for PCs. Photos Recovery has come up with an advanced search algorithm to perform Deep Scans and custom scans to dig out RAW image formats from digital cameras or camcorders. The versatility of searching multiple image file formats from different storage devices makes it the best photo recovery software for PC. Always keep a backup of your most important files and photos on the Cloud Drive, Google Photos or on different storage devices to ensure you have proper backups.
Tech
Best Junk Cleaner Software for Windows
Every gadget requires maintenance to perform as good as new! Regardless of Windows PC or a Mac, both accumulate a lot of junk files, temporary internet files, cache, cookies and other clutter on a regular basis. Cleaning this clutter manually is a tiresome and tedious job as it takes time and a lot of steps and requires a routine job after a certain interval.
To furnish this task in a much better fashion, we make use of the best junk cleaner software that automatically takes care of the accumulated junk files and other clutter. The best junk cleaner for Windows also offers other intuitive utilities that take overall good care of the PC and make it as good as new. We have tested, reviewed, compared and listed numerous junk cleaner software however all the attributes of the best junk cleaner for Windows are not available in every software. Here is a compilation of the best junk cleaners for PC.
1. Advanced PC Cleanup
Compatible OS: Windows 10, 8.1, 8, 7
Price: $35.95
Download Link: Get it Here
Advanced PC Cleanup is a one-stop solution with multiple advanced utilities to clean your PC and get the best performance. It cleans all the redundant files, clutter, and accumulated junk files on the system. Apart from cleaning, Advanced PC Cleanup also safeguards your data, identity, and privacy with its inbuilt security centre. Disable startup items or optimize the PC to deliver the best using this all-in-one tool.
Advanced PC Cleanup Features
- One of the best junk cleaners for Windows
- Clean junk files, cache, cookies, temp files, browser history and other clutter
- Clean registry, recycle bin, uninstall apps, old downloads and optimize startup manager
- Secure from potential virus, malware, adware, spyware, and other malicious threats
- Organize, optimize, Manage, or Protect your system
2. Iolo System Mechanic
Compatible OS: Windows 10, 8.1, 8, 7, Vista, XP
Price: $14.98 onwards
Download Link: Get it Here
Iolo System Mechanic was one of the most trending system optimizers of 2020 when the entire world was working from home. It has an easy-to-use console with performance, total protection and privacy options. Safeguard your computer with inbuilt antivirus software and a malware removal tool.
Iolo System Mechanic Features
- Optimize your computer startup to boost your PC performance
- Performance improvement benchmarking for enhanced CPU speed and Graphics
- Manage your Backup and Restore options for file recovery and hard drive protection
- Enhance your hard drive performance with faster download and faster startup
- Secure your passwords, browsing history and other credentials
3. Avira Prime
Compatible OS: Windows 10, 8.1, 8, 7, Vista, XP, Mac, Android, iOS
Price: $99.99 onwards
Download Link: Get it Here
Avira is popular for Antivirus services to safeguard your computer from privacy threats, malware, virus, spyware, and other potential threats however it also offers one of the best junk cleaners for PC. Avira helps you optimize system performance and clean junk files, temp files, cache, cookies, browser temp files and other clutter from your system.
Avira Prime Features
- Fine-tune your PC and clear residual junk files and system clutter
- Password manager for al in one password management and security
- Offers VPN to go anonymous and safeguard your PC while connecting to a public Wi-Fi
- Performance booster, hard drive cleaner with a virus scanner that quarantines threats
- Real-time protection for all your online and offline activities on PC
4. iObit Advanced System Care Pro
Compatible OS: Windows 10, 8.1, 8, 7, Vista, XP
Price: $16.77 onwards
Download Link: Get it Here
Advanced System Care Pro is a professional all-in-one utility that takes care of the overall health of your computer. It uses an AI-based algorithm to free up disk space, speed up your PC and protect you from data theft and other malicious infections. It smartly scans directories and subdirectories of your PC to look for files that can potentially harm or slow down your computer. It performs Deep Clean and Quick Clean modules for enhanced security and advanced care.
iObit Advanced System Care Pro Features
- Automatically erases online traces and blocks access to untrusted sites
- Optimize browser and startup to accelerate performance for up to 300% faster
- Internet booster, spyware removal, shortcut fixer and other services on your fingertips
- Registry cleaning, disk defragmentation and disk cleanup options in Pro version
- Uninstaller to uninstall applications and remove residual files & folders
5. CCleaner
Compatible OS: Windows 10, 8.1, 8, 7, Vista, XP, Mac
Price: $19.95 onwards
Download Link: Get it Here
CCleaner is a professional PC optimization tool that is known worldwide for its ultimate cleaning and security. Erase all your cache, cookies, traces, browsing history, temp files, clutter and residual files with a single click. It has the highest number of downloads compared to every other PC Cleanup software as it offers the perfect cloud-based solution for small, medium business and home users. Its multi-utility features make it the best junk cleaner software for Windows.
CCleaner Features
- Securely erase tracking cookies, history, and privacy traces
- Securely uninstall apps and analyze computer to clean up leftover files
- Perform registry cleaning, browser cleaning and clean residual system log files
- Best junk cleaner app for browser optimization and Windows optimization
- Offers real-time monitoring to safeguard your PC
Summing Up
Cleaning accumulated clutter and leftover files manually can be tedious however making use of the best junk cleaner software can ease up everyday cleaning and safeguard the device on a real-time basis. Every home user or small, medium, enterprise-level users should have the best junk cleaner for Windows. It is suggested to register for a trial version before enrolling for a year subscription. All the best junk cleaners for PC are tested, compared and listed for 2021.
