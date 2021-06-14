I still remember my grandpa handed over only 2 photos to my dad as the camera were not in everybody’s approach! Then we got Digital Camera and camcorders invented and started capturing memories. Now, every smartphone has got the best of the camera and we can capture memories on the go. As every advantage comes with some disadvantages, the lure of clicking the best of selfies may make you run out of storage.

The smartest way that we figured out is to take a backup of our photos on a PC and make room for more upcoming memories. What if all of a sudden, our PC crashes and we lose all the saved photos and videos on our hard drive? It was a horrible experience a few years back but now there is a lot of intuitive photo recovery software for Windows that can bring back your deleted memories. We have researched, tested, reviewed, compared and listed a lot of data recovery software for PC and here is a detailed review of one of the best photo recovery software for PC.

Photos Recovery

Price: $39.95

Download Link: Get it Here

Supported File System: FAT, FAT 32, NTFS, etc.

Supported OS: Windows 10/8.1/8/7 (32-bit & 64-bit)

RAM: Min 1 GB RAM (2 GB recommended)

Free Hard Drive Space: 200 MB or more

Processor: Pentium IV and above

Photos Recovery by Systweak is specially designed for Windows photos recovery. It is one of the best photos recovery software for Windows to recover deleted photos from internal/external hard drives, SSD, SD Cards, USB Drives, Digital Camera, 4K Hard Drives, and other storage devices that connects to your computer.

Right now, it’s only compatible with Windows 10/8.1/8/7 (both 32-bit and 64-bit) versions but it will be available for MacOS by the end of 2021. Photos Recovery supports FAT, FAT32, NTFS, ReFS, HFS, APFS, RAW formatted hard drives and file systems. You can perform a quick scan, deep scan, or custom scan as per your requirements. This photo recovery software for PC is lightweight software and doesn’t consume much of your system resources. The user interface is easy to navigate and offers a lot of filter options and features.

Photos Recovery Features

· Customizable search modes with advanced user interface

· Supports different image formats including RAW image format

· Compatible with a multiple file system like FAT, FAT16, FAT32, NTFS, etc.

· Recover photos from internal/external HDD, SSD, SD Card, USB Stick, and other drives

· Recovers permanently deleted photos from crashed, formatted, corrupt drives

· Compatible with Windows 10/8.1/8/7 (both 32-bit and 64-bit) versions

· Preview photos before recovering from different media files

· Advanced search algorithm for faster recovery

How Photos Recovery Works

Photos Recovery is an easy-to-use software with multiple advanced features that work well with a novice to a professional user. The simplicity yet effectiveness makes it the best photo recovery software for PC.

Step 1. Download and install Photos Recovery software from its official site.

Step 2. Open the console and navigate to the settings option to enable the searching RAW image files. By default, this option comes disabled.

Step 3. Drag and drop or select the target file location or the hard drive partition from where you want to recover deleted images.

Step 4. Select the scan type from Quick Scan, Deep Scan, or customize the filters and search for a specific image file format. Quick Scan searches on the current file system while the Deep Scan is for a thorough scanning process on the previous file allocation mainly to work on formatted, crashed or corrupt drives.

Step 5. Once you get the scan results, double-click on the recoverable images to get a preview. Switch the view options by List view or Tree view to gain clear visibility on this photo recovery software for PC.

Step 6. Once you are select recoverable media, click on the Recover button. The photo recovery software will ask you for the destination location to save recoverable media and will initiate the recovery process.

Final Verdict

We have handpicked this amazing photo recovery for Windows after reviewing a dozen of photo recovery software for PCs. Photos Recovery has come up with an advanced search algorithm to perform Deep Scans and custom scans to dig out RAW image formats from digital cameras or camcorders. The versatility of searching multiple image file formats from different storage devices makes it the best photo recovery software for PC. Always keep a backup of your most important files and photos on the Cloud Drive, Google Photos or on different storage devices to ensure you have proper backups.