PlayStation 5 v Xbox Scarlett: the next system war begins in 2020

Search engines want websites to deliver excellent and relevant content. Although it is not an exact science, the web hosting services you choose can affect your SEO.

Web hosting elements that influence SEO

1.Server type

There are primarily two types of servers, Nginx and Apache. Majority of web hosting services hosted their client’s websites using Apache servers. Apache is great, it has power and flexibility – in addition, it has a large community behind it and supports a broad range of software errors like cPanel for website hosting.

However, Ngnix is better at some other important things – majorly, it is faster. This doesn’t seem like much when there’s there is low server traffic bit when the traffic load increases, it makes all the difference. To leverage on the strengths of both types of servers, the best web hosting services use both Apache and Nginx. They would typically offer web hosting plans, hosted on Apache servers but also Nginx as a reserve proxy to optimise how fast web page requests are handled.

If you are currently on a shared hosting plan, chances are your traffic isn’t at the point where this would make much of the difference. However, if you are currently on a web hosting plan like VPS , going with web host who uses Nginx and Apache, can make a huge difference in your SEO

2.Data Loss

Although it is not a pleasant thought, the truth is, your website would most likely encounter problems at some point . It could be that your site gets hacked, a huge problem occurs at the data centre of your web host, or your site unexpectedly crashes -this things can happen.

To protect your websites and ranking in the event of data loss, you will need to have some sort of backup. A good web host will have in place, backup systems that would help you backup your data – and quickly recover it when you need to.

3.User experience and page load time

Most search engines like Google, use page load time as a Matrix for determining SEO ranking. This should come as no surprise , Google prioritises user experience and slow web page loading times = bad user experience.

Page load speed is predominantly determined by two things – hosting server and your website’s contents. To improve the load speed of your webpage, we recommend you optimising your website’s content -for example, small pages with fewer scripts (like JavaScript), will load much faster than larger pages.

4.Server downtime

This is entirely up to your web host. It is often what separates the reputable and reliable web hosting providers,from the not so great. If your website suffers from frequent website downtime, it means that your web host is not reliable.

Downtime affects the overall performance of your website and as well as your SEO strategy and SERP ranking. When your website is down, it doesn’t show up on search engines. When search engines get a query of a relevant content on your website, what happens? The search engine won’t find your website and which reduce your website’s rank. In addition, it also leads to increased bounce rate, which directly impacts a website’s credibility.

Therefore, it is best to avoid downtime-aim for 99.9% uptime for your website. To do this, you would need to choose a web host based on their server uptime reputation.

5.The location of the hosting server

Google takes into account the load speed of your website in order to rank it high in its SERPs. This means, your website needs to be fast. One of the easiest ways to ensure the optimal speed of your webpages is going with web host that is as close to your location as possible.

For example, hosting your website in the same country as your target audience. However, this is not applicable for websites that target visitors from countries across the world. Matt Cutts, the former search quality expert for Google, had this to say when asked if hosting service location affects page ranking, “we do absolutely try to return the most relevant results to each user in each country. And several locations in terms of IP address is a factor in that.”.

6.Google’s crawl limit

There is a specific crawl limit that Google places on indexing a single server IP. If you are in a shared hosting plan, and a website on the same server as yours is consuming a lot of resources(crawling), chances are your website would be affected – Slow indexing or search engine bots won’t crawling your website.

This is why so many web hosting providers offer a service plan called ‘SEO hosting’, where they provide website owners with Private IP addresses, even on a shared hosting plan – with this ,it appears like your website is hosted on a different system – as a result, it would not be affected by the activities of other websites on the same server.

7.Website security

If server hosting your website is not secured secured, chances are you’d get attacked or hacked and this would have a negative impact on your SEO. When a hacker breaches your website, they can easily alter contents to the point where it affects SEO.

In addition, if your web hosting provider’s server is insecure, it is open to a DoS attack. Which would make the server unresponsive. When this happens, your website will be offline.

Pro tip: we recommend, you get a web hosting provider that has built- in server security and is and take measures to also secure your website.

In conclusion

A website that is hosted on a bad host’s server is going to be dogged by a lot of security risks and threats. To avoid this, we recommend that you pick the best hosting option, from the get go, especially if you are going with a shared hosting plan. This way, your website doesn’t suddenly go offline and leave you scrambling.