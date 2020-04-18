Tech
Recovering Video Files
With high-definition and 4k formats recently hitting the mainstream, video recorders – including smartphones – have to accommodate bigger files than ever before. Although next-gen formats like HD and 4k are more detailed and eye-catching than previous formats, they also require a lot more storage space. But what happens when something goes wrong? What if you need to recover a lost video file, either due to an accidental erasure or data corruption? Thankfully, there are many options when it comes to recovering video files.
The first step is to determine the type of media you are trying to recover from. A computer’s hard drive, for example, is much different than an SD card or USB thumb drive. In the case of an internal hard drive, you should always check your computer’s Recycling Bin before doing anything else. If the file has been accidentally deleted, there’s a good chance it will end up there.
If the lost file is not in your Recycling Bin, or if it was erased from a memory card or USB drive, you might have no other choice than to resort to third-party software. Thankfully, there are plenty of free services and solutions out there that specialize in data recovery from SD cards,microSDHC, and even USB drives.
However, there are a number of caveats to keep in mind when choosing a third-party data recovery solution, this includes:
- The format of your original file: Today’s digital videos are saved in many different formats. MP4 and AVI are amongst the most popular, but they’re not the only ones. Make sure your data recovery software supports the specific file type you are trying to recover – or else you might be wasting your time and money.
- Storage medium: Make sure your chosen software supports the specific storage medium you are trying to recover from. Some programs are meant specifically for hard drives while others focus solely on SD cards. Taking the time to ensure that your software is compatible with the storage medium will save you a lot of headaches and hassle in the end.
- Downloadable trial versions: Many of the paid data recovery solutions actually offer free downloads. In most cases, these are trial versions to come with stringent limitations. However, they let you get a feel for the software before committing to a purchase and many of them will let you know if your lost data is recoverable through their app.
- Your recovery destination: Finally, make sure your software supports data recovery to your chosen destination. Most software solutions are inherently designed to restore lost data back to its original location, but this isn’t always ideal. If you’d rather restore the contents of an SD card to your computer’s hard drive, for example, make sure to find a recovery solution that supports it.
While there are many different third-party services and software solutions available, some are far more reliable than others. Use the above caveats to ensure that you’re using the right tool for the job and to maximize your chances of a successful data recovery!
Tech
Netgear Router Setup
A wireless router tends to act as a gateway as well as a wireless access point responsible for connecting two devices over the network. At the same time, to be more specific the same Netgear wireless router setup also tends to act as a conduit between computers and a good range of other peripheral devices with a high-speed modem. So, as it ends up being the case configuration of a Netgear Wireless Router ends up allowing wireless devices to get connected over a network. Wherein, each router ends up boasting of a different range depending on the requirement of its clients.
Professionals treat configuration of a Netgear Router as a routine job:
To configure a Netgear router, one needs to ensure the router is set up with a network via an Ethernet cable. This step to a certain extent ensures all glitches about setting up a router are resolved with anything but a considerable degree of ease.
Steps involved in the way of a Netgear Router setup
Setup:
The Setup tab of a Netgear router interface allows one to select the basic Internet settings and from there on configuring the wired and wireless networks. The Setup tab all is again used towards setting up a LAN and WAN IP address, Mac Address, Domain Name, Host Name, and change the router’s username and password.
Content Filtering:
One is the initial setup done away with next in lines comes the Content Filtering aspect Myfiosgateway.com
. This is one of those features which the Netgear router interface provides to restrict Internet access to specific computers and devices on the network. PC users can also end up controlling the time when the Internet connection is active, which sites can be viewed, which programs can be run, and which Windows services can be used.
Maintenance:
The Netgear router interface’s maintenance tab allows users to perform routine updates and repairs on a router’s software. Further, the same tab is also used for updating a router’s firmware, change backup settings, and modify devices connected to the router either physically or wirelessly. The Maintenance tab is very important because it can be used for keeping the router in good condition, leading to a much faster and more reliable network.
Advanced:
An advanced tab allows experienced users to decide how the network will operate. The Advanced tab is used for blocking specific devices and computers, setting up port forwarding and controlling both static and dynamic routing.
You must be logged in to post a comment Login