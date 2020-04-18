With high-definition and 4k formats recently hitting the mainstream, video recorders – including smartphones – have to accommodate bigger files than ever before. Although next-gen formats like HD and 4k are more detailed and eye-catching than previous formats, they also require a lot more storage space. But what happens when something goes wrong? What if you need to recover a lost video file, either due to an accidental erasure or data corruption? Thankfully, there are many options when it comes to recovering video files.

The first step is to determine the type of media you are trying to recover from. A computer’s hard drive, for example, is much different than an SD card or USB thumb drive. In the case of an internal hard drive, you should always check your computer’s Recycling Bin before doing anything else. If the file has been accidentally deleted, there’s a good chance it will end up there.

If the lost file is not in your Recycling Bin, or if it was erased from a memory card or USB drive, you might have no other choice than to resort to third-party software. Thankfully, there are plenty of free services and solutions out there that specialize in data recovery from SD cards,microSDHC, and even USB drives.

However, there are a number of caveats to keep in mind when choosing a third-party data recovery solution, this includes:

The format of your original file: Today’s digital videos are saved in many different formats. MP4 and AVI are amongst the most popular, but they’re not the only ones. Make sure your data recovery software supports the specific file type you are trying to recover – or else you might be wasting your time and money.

Storage medium: Make sure your chosen software supports the specific storage medium you are trying to recover from. Some programs are meant specifically for hard drives while others focus solely on SD cards. Taking the time to ensure that your software is compatible with the storage medium will save you a lot of headaches and hassle in the end.

Downloadable trial versions: Many of the paid data recovery solutions actually offer free downloads. In most cases, these are trial versions to come with stringent limitations. However, they let you get a feel for the software before committing to a purchase and many of them will let you know if your lost data is recoverable through their app.

Your recovery destination: Finally, make sure your software supports data recovery to your chosen destination. Most software solutions are inherently designed to restore lost data back to its original location, but this isn’t always ideal. If you’d rather restore the contents of an SD card to your computer’s hard drive, for example, make sure to find a recovery solution that supports it.

While there are many different third-party services and software solutions available, some are far more reliable than others. Use the above caveats to ensure that you’re using the right tool for the job and to maximize your chances of a successful data recovery!