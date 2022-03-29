Tech
Revolutionary, chaotic, or stagnating? The future of digital tech in health and care in the UK
Despite significant investment and well over a decade of different transformation plans and initiatives, there’s still much to do before the health and care system has truly gone through a digital revolution.
It is inarguable that the change process has already started, and the seeds we are planting now will determine the future of digital health and care. It’s difficult, perhaps impossible, to predict the future, especially considering the health and care system is complex. I’ve been wrestling with some questions to look deeper at the seeds being sown and understand where digital health and care is heading.
Is the development of digital tools being driven by the needs of staff and patients?
Suppose users (staff and patients) don’t drive the selection and use of new digital tools. In that case, these tools will likely not solve the fundamental problems facing the health and care system, and they may not fit workflows, creating inefficiencies and duplication. At best, a small subset of users is currently selecting new digital tools. This means only a subset of user priorities drives technology selection, making it unlikely solutions will fully address user needs. If the technology selected does not work for users, time and effort go into developing workarounds, adding more complexity to workflows and cognitive burden.
Are we developing digital tools that make life easier, better, and more effective for patients and staff?
For digital technologies to be the go-to solution, they need to work well for all staff and patients. This also creates a culture more readily accepting of the increased use of digital technologies. Currently, persistent fundamental problems mean high levels of continued dissatisfaction with digital technology. This can perpetuate a reluctance to engage in digital change.
The design and implementation of technology have a decisive determining factor in how it affects staff. Research shows electronic health records (EHRs), a key technology for the digitalization of health and care, can have below acceptable useability. This is linked to increased cognitive burden and burnout due to non-intuitive implementation into pathways. But we also know digital tools like EHRs can drive improvements in patient safety, safeguarding, and medicines optimization. Similarly, data-driven systems can improve population health and resource allocation, while AI can improve accuracy, reproducibility, and speed of services. But the technology also has knock-on implications by placing new demands on staff, with data-driven care meaning a need for higher quantities and quality of data but the limitations of digital systems risk highly skilled clinical teams becoming data clerks.
NHS Digital Academy and local training programs create a digitally competent workforce, increasing staff confidence to use and engage with the development of digital tools and pathways. However, the tools supplied need to work for digitally qualified staff without becoming technical experts.
Is technology helping or hindering greater equality in outcomes and access?
How technology and digital healthcare information are designed and implemented can exclude or include different groups of people based on the complex interplay of numerous variables, such as device access, skills, culture, and language. For example, a patient portal gives patients access to their health and care information but is often designed with a narrowly defined user. Instead of empowering people, they exclude many. Researchers of data-driven tools are concerned that their effectiveness depends on data quantity and diversity, which can be highly non-representative. This means it’s doubtful that a single solution will work effectively for each individual within a diverse community.
However, providers and services commonly prefer a single tool for a specific task. It’s likely the combination of procurement approaches and scarce resources incentivize this. National procurement sets a price cap but allows for local purchasing agreements, so the price can be negotiated locally often for exclusivity, locking in selecting a single tool. A diverse range of tools for various patients and staff could lead to better outcomes. Incentivizing using a single digital device and the difficulty of interchanging tools means settling for a digital agency with an unequal performance from one demographic to the next. This could mean unequal care services, risking worsening inequalities and unequal care.
Is there a sustainable supply of good value digital technologies?
The Secretary of State recently highlighted the financial sustainability of the NHS as a challenge, and in the long-term, we need to consider the role technology has to play. The common assumption is digitalization will cut healthcare costs, but this is only true if specific criteria can be met, including benefitting from consumer technologies, interchangeable tools, and preventing incumbent legacy tools. One of the many drivers of digital health transformation is the consumer technology boom. But consumer technology develops faster than medical and health technologies – robust regulation and evidence are essential to ensure safety, efficacy, and value, but this takes time. The military and defense sector invests heavily in technology and has been caught by the increasing cost of trying to maintain legacy technology. A long-term strategy for digital health needs to ensure the health and care system can have a vibrant supply chain at national and global levels to keep costs competitive and encourage innovation while avoiding embedding incumbents.
A dynamic implementation environment must complement a vibrant supply of digital tools – arguably, one cannot exist without the other – but the NHS struggles with scale, spread and adoption. The digital health technology ecosystem is incredibly fragmented and consolidated in different parts. Historical approaches to digitalizing in siloes and by tasks have created a health and care system beset with siloed technologies with varying degrees of overlapping functionality. This constrains the supplier market dynamics as the incumbent systems grow in complexity and capability, becoming more challenging to replace. New entrants have higher barriers to entry which stifles innovation and reduces the leverage alternative solutions enable. This creates a supply chain where suppliers face significant challenges becoming established or scaling.
Today’s seeds turn into the fruits of tomorrow.
The vision for digital health and care is compelling. We’ve seen and experienced how transformative it can be in each digitalization sector; sectors are as diverse as banking, media, and transport. We’ve learned about its potential in health and care, and while it’s yet to be realized, there’s been tantalizing glimmers of potential.
However, in our rush to digitalize, the seeds we are planting today are not necessarily the ones that will grow the fruit we aspire to have in the future. Instead, we may have tools that poorly suit the problems we seek to solve, add burden on staff, become increasingly expensive while increasing inequalities. Focusing on achieving digitalization isn’t enough; there’s an equal need to scrutinize the future state of digital health and have a more active role in shaping how digital tools are developed, supplied, and implemented.
Twitter is committed to expanding its tech teams in India Twitter says Twitter.
To expand its reach and create an experience that is genuinely designed for Indians and built by Indians, Twitter is committed to expanding its technical team in India. It has developed unique products specifically designed for audiences in India, Apurva Dalal, the lead of engineering for Twitter India said to ET. In 2021, the tech team of Twitter India had increased by 150% in 2020. beyond engineering, it’s growing its tech staff with the most senior employees in revenue science, product management, and product management.
“Our decentralized model has been core to this growth allowing anyone to work for Twitter from anywhere opening up more opportunities for people at a pan India level. The hires across verticals are a testimony of our commitment to growing our team in India and building a service that is made in India, for Indians. In India, we have teams across all three global engineering lines of business- Revenues/ ads, consumer and core technology platform teams,” He said.
Dalal claimed that Twitter has a strategy to grow that is in line with its overall target that it will reach the 315 million mark (number of daily active monetizable Twitter users) by the end of quarter four, 2023. Local teams and their expertise could assist in achieving this goal faster.
“Some of our teams at Twitter in India are working on developing global solutions. We believe that learnings and innovation from India would be a key lever to better serve Twitter audiences in similar Android-first markets. Our goal is to innovate in India for our audiences here and take those solutions to the world,” He added.
Shirish Andhare, the director of products and product management for Twitter India, said fans love to use Twitter to follow cricket, and the company is currently experimenting by introducing a cricket-specific tab to provide a dedicated and engaging cricket experience’ on Twitter.
Beginning this week, Twitter has already started testing cricket on its Explore page, introducing the test to a small portion of people living in India that use Twitter using Android.
“Earlier in January, we also started testing a revamped, more personalized explore page to make it easier for people to unwind, find new interests, and see what’s happening. In February, we integrated Paytm as an additional payment provider for Twitter’s Tips feature. With the addition of Paytm as a payment provider, people will be able to make payments using UPI, credit and debit cards, and net banking, among other options,” the official added.
Andhare stated that the platform is also developing across a wide variety of content available in a range of formats and languages specific to India’s demands and leisure activities and interests. “We will be innovating in media-rich content and creators across a diverse range of topics and languages while doubling down on creating the best experiences for India’s passions like cricket,” Andhare added.
According to the company, the number of monetizable daily user accounts in India was up 74% over the year in the fourth quarter of 2020. In a separate interview at the”What’s Happening 2022″ India gathering, Dalal said the Indian tech industry has never been more robust than it is today. India is a hub for innovation, with open source technology at its heart
“Today there are close to 6 million developers in India. Twitter too has strong aspirations for India, a priority market for us. We are constantly piloting new features and learning from people’s experiences with the service. We are available in 11 Indic languages. In fact, almost 50% of tweets in India are now in languages other than English,” said the CEO.
Andhare added that the company is looking to make it easier for the new people joining Twitter to participate in the conversations that matter to them and have control over their experience and awareness of the most effective ways to participate and promote positive discussions through the site.
“Next, we want them to get to the interests, the connections, and the content they care about as quickly as possible and without the barriers of language. We are continuing to make rapid innovations in our language experience and infrastructure. Globally, 280 million accounts follow at least one topic with more than 14,500 topics available across 11 international languages including Hindi,” He added.
“Our third focus area recognizes that people on Twitter in India have a diverse local set of interests. But that there are also some very universal passions that bind them together. We plan to focus on fostering online communities and bringing them even closer while enabling everyone to discover information, learn, be entertained, and grow together,” he said.
