To expand its reach and create an experience that is genuinely designed for Indians and built by Indians, Twitter is committed to expanding its technical team in India. It has developed unique products specifically designed for audiences in India, Apurva Dalal, the lead of engineering for Twitter India said to ET. In 2021, the tech team of Twitter India had increased by 150% in 2020. beyond engineering, it’s growing its tech staff with the most senior employees in revenue science, product management, and product management.

“Our decentralized model has been core to this growth allowing anyone to work for Twitter from anywhere opening up more opportunities for people at a pan India level. The hires across verticals are a testimony of our commitment to growing our team in India and building a service that is made in India, for Indians. In India, we have teams across all three global engineering lines of business- Revenues/ ads, consumer and core technology platform teams,” He said.

Dalal claimed that Twitter has a strategy to grow that is in line with its overall target that it will reach the 315 million mark (number of daily active monetizable Twitter users) by the end of quarter four, 2023. Local teams and their expertise could assist in achieving this goal faster.

“Some of our teams at Twitter in India are working on developing global solutions. We believe that learnings and innovation from India would be a key lever to better serve Twitter audiences in similar Android-first markets. Our goal is to innovate in India for our audiences here and take those solutions to the world,” He added.

Shirish Andhare, the director of products and product management for Twitter India, said fans love to use Twitter to follow cricket, and the company is currently experimenting by introducing a cricket-specific tab to provide a dedicated and engaging cricket experience’ on Twitter.

Beginning this week, Twitter has already started testing cricket on its Explore page, introducing the test to a small portion of people living in India that use Twitter using Android.

“Earlier in January, we also started testing a revamped, more personalized explore page to make it easier for people to unwind, find new interests, and see what’s happening. In February, we integrated Paytm as an additional payment provider for Twitter’s Tips feature. With the addition of Paytm as a payment provider, people will be able to make payments using UPI, credit and debit cards, and net banking, among other options,” the official added.

Andhare stated that the platform is also developing across a wide variety of content available in a range of formats and languages specific to India’s demands and leisure activities and interests. “We will be innovating in media-rich content and creators across a diverse range of topics and languages while doubling down on creating the best experiences for India’s passions like cricket,” Andhare added.

According to the company, the number of monetizable daily user accounts in India was up 74% over the year in the fourth quarter of 2020. In a separate interview at the”What’s Happening 2022″ India gathering, Dalal said the Indian tech industry has never been more robust than it is today. India is a hub for innovation, with open source technology at its heart

“Today there are close to 6 million developers in India. Twitter too has strong aspirations for India, a priority market for us. We are constantly piloting new features and learning from people’s experiences with the service. We are available in 11 Indic languages. In fact, almost 50% of tweets in India are now in languages other than English,” said the CEO.

Andhare added that the company is looking to make it easier for the new people joining Twitter to participate in the conversations that matter to them and have control over their experience and awareness of the most effective ways to participate and promote positive discussions through the site.

“Next, we want them to get to the interests, the connections, and the content they care about as quickly as possible and without the barriers of language. We are continuing to make rapid innovations in our language experience and infrastructure. Globally, 280 million accounts follow at least one topic with more than 14,500 topics available across 11 international languages including Hindi,” He added.

“Our third focus area recognizes that people on Twitter in India have a diverse local set of interests. But that there are also some very universal passions that bind them together. We plan to focus on fostering online communities and bringing them even closer while enabling everyone to discover information, learn, be entertained, and grow together,” he said.