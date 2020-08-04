Tech
VPN Surf Review
Virtual Private Server or VPN is known as one of the secure ways to access the internet. It protects your online privacy by creating a private network within the public internet. VPN Surf is one of the trusted VPN services that are ready to provide secure and private access to the internet from any device or location. Learn the details below before using this VPN service.
The Benefits of Using VPN Surf
The first benefit you can get when you are using this service is that the system helps to hide your identity and location. The main function of using a VPN is that there will be no one knows about your vital information such as IP address and personal data. As a result, you can limit the risk of identity theft or other cybercrimes by using your identity. Moreover, others can’t monitor your online activities. The next great thing about using VPN Surf is that you can access the internet anywhere and anytime you want. You can even do it in countries that have region-restricted rules. Due to this benefit, you can use the service to stream your favorite videos, movies, sites, and social media anywhere. Indeed, VPN service gives a great benefit for travelers who visit different countries with different internet connection rules. It doesn’t matter the location, you will always feel that you are using the internet at home. This VPN service also gives a special offer in which you can try to use the VPN before buying it. The service allows you to feel the benefits, so you are sure it works for you when you buy it.
VPN Surf Services
The company offers you two different VPN services. The first service is a premium VPN service. Premium service is using a sophisticated system that protects your identity and network data. You can try this service for 7 days before purchasing it. The second service is a premium VPN software. This service is suitable for business owners who have to keep connecting and protecting some people or employees anytime and anywhere they are surfing the web. You also have a chance to try this package for 7 days for free before purchasing it.
Compatible with Any Devices and Operating Systems
You can use this VPN service in various devices and operating systems. The service is compatible with Windows, Mac, Linux, Android, and iOS. Windows users get unlimited data transfer, along with 3 connections simultaneously. You can use 11 different server locations. Windows VPN service protects your identity and network data with the 256-bit encryption. It helps to protect from advertisers that send ads you don’t need, hackers, and even the government. Furthermore, the service is using a no-log policy. It means that they don’t log your online activities. You will get a 30 days free trial before buying it.
Android users can also use a VPN. The service gives you a high level of encryption to protect your IP address maximally. You will be anonymous anywhere you browse. The system helps to bypass censorships and restricted sites. As a result, you can download, stream, and surf faster. Even if there is an interruption, the system will reconnect automatically.
iOS users will also get the same service from this VPN provider. The VPN works to protect your network data when you are using public Wi-Fi, along with military-grade encryption. The system limits the risk of DNS and IPv6 leakage. The system will not disturb the connection speed. You will get the same benefits if you are using Mac and Linux.
Pricing
VPN Surf offers a free VPN service for 3 months. You will get the same facilities and benefits just like the premium VPN service. Then, you can upgrade the service into premium service after 3 months. You only have to spend $5 per month and $15 per month for a business VPN. The premium VPN is suitable for up to 3 connections simultaneously whereas business VPN is suitable for up to 10 connections simultaneously. The premium version gives you a chance to try the service up to 30 days for free and 100 days free for the business VPN version. Both of them provide you with up to 10 servers in 5 different locations, including the USA, the United Kingdom, Germany, Canada, France, Romania, Australia, Denmark, Netherlands, Austria, and Singapore.
Conclusion
Nowadays, you don’t need to get confused about accessing the internet connection anywhere and anytime. It doesn’t matter your location even if the countries have geo-restricted rules. VPN Surf is a good solution to browse or stream your favorite sites, videos, movies, television shows, and other online services.
Tech
Advanced System Optimizer Review
Computers are one of the most essential gadgets that we use on a regular basis and for some of us, it is very precious as we store all our important data and precious memories in a computer. Maintaining the PC and performing regular PC Tune-up is very important to keep a healthy system.
Performing PC optimization manually on a regular basis can be a bit tiring and the jumbling steps are confusing enough to look for an automated pc optimization software. Advanced System Optimizer is one of the best PC tune-up software that has optimized millions of computers with happy smiling faces. We have tested and reviewed the product to find drawbacks and here’s what we found.
Advanced System Optimizer
Advanced System Optimizer is a one-stop solution for all your optimization needs. It’s a complete optimization suite to clean up and optimize your computer. It is a combination of system cleaners, malware protection and driver updater to clean optimize and protect your computer.
Advanced System Optimizer Features
- A Robust disk cleaner and optimizer to make your disk work faster.
- Disk explorer feature displays data along with sub-folder directories.
- Prevents system slowdown and system crashes caused by low disk space.
- Takes care of system security and privacy from spyware, malware and trojans.
- System cleaner that cleans junk files, internet cookies and clutter from the computer.
- Military-grade secure delete feature deletes files permanently that is non-recoverable.
- Driver updater feature updates all the outdated drivers and keeps the system modernized.
- Backup and recovery feature to take a backup of your vital files, videos, music and pictures.
- Secure Encrypt feature encrypts important files and folders to prevent unauthorized access.
- Memory optimizer feature frees up unwanted clutter on the RAM to boost performance.
- Efficiently recovers accidentally deleted files, folders, images, music or video files.
- Different options to scan and preview files that need to be backed up or deleted.
- Built-in app maintains and optimizes the computer for enhanced performance.
- Privacy protector feature deletes your browsing history and browser cookies.
- Game optimizer allows you to play distraction-free games in sandbox mode.
How it Works
Performing a PC optimization using Advanced System Optimizer software is absolutely easy. Anyone can install and optimize the system for its best performance using one of the best PC tune-up software.
Step 1. Download and install Advanced System Optimizer from the official website.
Step 2. Once the software is downloaded, follow the onscreen installation process.
Step 3. The free version is only active for 24 hours with limited functionality.
Step 4. Register Advanced System Optimizer to activate all the features by clicking on the ‘Register Now’ button.
Step 5. If you already have the license key, enter it in the text box and click on the ‘Activate Now’ button or click on the ‘Get License Key’ button.
Step 6. Click on the ‘Start Smart PC Care’ button to initiate a scan. You can select between ‘Quick Scan’, ‘Deep Scan’ or ‘Custom Scan’.
Step 7. Click on the ‘Fix Now’ button to finish optimization.
Step 8. Check all the features on the left-hand side panel and initiate scans. You can also schedule scans to automatically run on a weekly basis.
PROS
- Easy to use and user-friendly interface
- Avail 24 hours of the FREE diagnostic trial period
- One-click optimization for a clutter-free system
- Built-in Driver Updater utility to update all the drivers
- Compatible with Windows 10, 8.1, 8 and older versions
- A complete software with rich features for optimization
- Cohesive disk optimizer for improved Hard Drive function
- Game optimizer for an uninterrupted gaming experience
- Built-in Spyware and Malware protection for greater security
- Diagnose, scan and fixes registry issues on the PC
- Easy setup, installation and activation process
CONS
- Limited live chat support
- A bit expensive
|Full Specifications
|GENERAL
|Publisher
|Systweak Software
|Publisher Website
|http://www.systweak.com
|Release Date
|June 20, 2016
|Last Updated
|Mar 24, 2020
|Version
|3.9.3645.18056
|CATEGORY
|Category
|Utilities & Operating Systems
|Subcategory
|System Utilities
|OPERATING SYSTEMS
|Operating Systems
|Windows 10 64-bit / 32-bit, Windows 8.1, Windows 8 64-bit / 32-bit, Windows 7, Windows Vista 64-bit, Windows XP
|Additional Requirements
|None
|DOWNLOAD INFORMATION
|File Size
|16.6MB
|File Name
|aso3setup_systweak-default.exe
|PRICING
|License Model
|Free
|Limitations
|1 Cleanup
|Price
|$49.95 / Year
Summing Up
On our rundown, Advanced System Optimizer has scored 9.5 ratings as it still lacks uninterrupted live support that can assist customers 24/7/365. With the current support, you can get a reply to your query within 24 hours. This PC optimization software is a little overpriced however the features and built-in programs will amaze you with a wonderful experience.
