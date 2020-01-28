Tech
Why PHP is considered as best Language for Web Application Development
A PHP developer or PHP development company often finds itself in a dilemma wondering whether their programming language is useful or not.
There are mainly two schools of thought debating over the utility of PHP. One thinks that PHP is a strange language with syntactical disunity. It is not fast and is not formulated around a clear idea of good development practice.
The second school of thought finds PHP to be a dynamic language with a uniform code.
While there are conflicting views about the feasibility of PHP development, 81% of websites are still built on PHP.
Small and large businesses alike, have declared PHP as a program of choice due to its many benefits which are beyond personal preferences.
Let’s take a look at some of the reasons
What is PHP
PHP is a programming language designed for all web development purposes. It is built up from the C-programming language, which uses HTML-like tags to write code.
What Are the Uses of PHP?
PHP is can be used to build anything on a web server. It has three main uses
- Server-side scripting
- Desktop application coding
- Command-line scripting
Why Should You Use PHP?
PHP is used and operated on every place the web runs. Some of the popular frameworks that work on PHP are Joomla, Drupal, Magento, ExpressionEngine, and MediaWiki.
There are several PHP frameworks in the market including Symfony, Zend, Laravel, Aura, CakePHP, Yii, and finally CodeIgnitor.
What Are the Benefits of Using PHP?
Now that you’ve understood how PHP works, let’s understand why it is still relevant.
- Open-Source and Affordable
The one thing that developers and IT companies love about PHP is that it is an open-source platform available for free.
There are no patents or licenses required to use PHP for web development. This is because it is categorized under the General Public License.
- Offers Easy Built-In Dynamism
PHP makes HTML rendering and programming easier than any other language. You can easily switch an HTML file to PHP. All you need to do is change the file name like this: file.html to file.php.
You also need to add some dynamism inside like this: <?php and ?> tags.
Working with PHP so simple and anyone can use it without needing an in-depth understanding of the programming language.
- Great Object-Orientation with Package (OOP) Management
PHP is an object-oriented expression language. This feature makes code reusability an easy option. For the uninitiated, a reusable code is written once and later summoned using only function calls, instead of being re-written again.
Code reusability also saves time during the development process, while increasing the efficiency of developers.
The OOP is fully recognized in PHP today. Unlike Java, PHP has a single package manager called the composer. The composer is used in pulling together other maintained and written libraries in PHP.
- Huge Learning Community
PHP is backed by a huge developer community. Comprising of developers, programmers, CEOs, and IT professionals, this community is a huge learning source for those who are using PHP.
You can find resources, study material, latest updates, training, and guidance with the help of the developer community.
- High User Engagement
Developers prefer to use PHP for their web development endeavours since they know the programming language will give them an instant turnaround time and superior performance.
Since customers are fickle with very low attention spans, businesses need a quick, interactive, and engaging website to capture their customers’ interests.
PHP makes your website highly responsive due to its high-speed data processing features. It supports integration with external tools, extensions, and content management systems.
- Excellent Online Documentation and Maintenance
PHP documentation is undoubtedly the best on the web. Every function and call is meticulously documented with hundreds of examples to study from.
The code is transparent, which saves the developer’s time to understand it. Due to its easy readability, PHP code can be easily modified.
- Plenty of Interactive Features
PHP packs many interactive sets of features that enable brands to engage with the website visitors in a manner that is not possible to achieve using HTML.
Developers can design intuitive shopping carts that recommend products and save past orders or simple email forms. You can also build interactive forums and messaging systems with PHP.
Summing Up
PHP development has grown exponentially in the past decade with developers preferring to use the programming language for most of their web development projects.
Being an open-source framework, PHP offers cost-efficiency; whereas its reusable syntax saves time and allows timely delivery of projects.
Due to these obvious advantages, the relevance of PHP will not be diminishing anytime soon.
Tech
Most Important Factors for Creating Good Quality YouTube Videos
Are you planning to upload your own video on YouTube? If your answer is yes, this article can provide you some great tips as well as benefits of uploading the videos on this site. YouTube is a website that will help people to watch their favourite video, clips or movies online. Once you upload your won video on this website, users from different parts of the world will get access to watch your video. Therefore, this is one of the best options for you to share your knowledge and interests. If you are interested to know more about the advantages provided by YouTube videos, please read the below content.
One of the greatest advantages of uploading the videos on YouTube is you will be able to customize your video with pranks, comedy skits, step by step guides as well as with video blog. Therefore, if you are planning to share your videos through your friends, this could be the best option for you. However, when you are uploading the videos on the YouTube, it is very important to use your judgment. Although, this website will help you to upload any type of videos, it is very important to take proper precautions and upload the video. As you are entering into the online world, make sure you will upload a video that do not contain too much of your personal information. Make sure you are not giving the address, phone number as well as other information.
The great thing about YouTube is the ability to effortlessly insert your web video on your website. This also allows your target audience the capability to post your videos on their personal social networking sites or webpage as well. Enabling viewer’s power to post comments, share and rank your video will also help set you apart from your competition. These features allow your customers to market your product and business freely without further effort on your part.
Making the mistake of not using YouTube to promote your business, goods or services means you are missing out on the millions or even billions of people using the site every day. This cost effective tool can save you money compared to traditional television ads as well as increase your current profits through a larger client base. When done properly, these videos can spark interest and enthusiasm for your brand and products. Enlisting expert help will also make certain your final product is on target to your companies goals.
When you are uploading videos on YouTube, make sure you are not creating anything illegal. As the law works regularly with YouTube, it is very important to know the limits when creating and uploading your videos. This is very important to avoid the future hassles, as you may never know what type of viewers is watching the video and the consequences of posting them.
If you are ready to consider these aspects, you will be able to enjoy by uploading your own YouTube Videos, which you can easily share with your friends who are even staying thousands of miles far away from you.
Tech
PlayStation 5 v Xbox Scarlett: the next system war begins in 2020
The next system war features a start time – or at the least a start period. Sony has released that its next system, PlayStation 5 (PS5), will soon be launched next autumn/winter, putting it in primary competition with Microsoft’s forthcoming Xbox Scarlett, also due overtime for the 2020 Xmas vacation period.
In a post on the PlayStation site, Sony unveiled that PS5 will have a fresh operator that changes the current joypad’s rumble feature with more sensitive and contextual haptic feedback.
“With haptics, you truly feel a broader array of feedback,” Sony said. “Crashing right into a wall in a battle car thinks much diverse from creating a undertake on the football field. You may also get a sense for many different designs when operating through areas of lawn or plodding through mud.”
The system may also have “flexible triggers” incorporated into the L2 and R2 trigger buttons. Designers will have the ability to plan the weight of the causes so that players, “have the tactile feeling of drawing a bow and arrow or accelerating an off-road vehicle through rugged terrain” Microsoft is trying out an identical technology for its Scarlett controller https://ps5ssd.com.
This is not the only real clear similarity between the competing consoles. In April, Sony unveiled that PS5 would feature an eight-core CPU based on the next generation of AMD’s Ryzen processors, in addition to a custom artwork model based on the AMD Navi family (a technology capable of real-time ray-tracing effects), and a great state drive (SSD), which will suggest the faster launching of games and in-game content, and can also let more granular launching operations, so players can choose to install just a game’s multiplayer aspect or its campaign. The device can help 8K decision features and 120Hz screen refresh rates.
Meanwhile, Xbox Scarlett may also utilize the most recent AMD Ryzen model and Navi artwork chipset; it’ll help screen resolutions as high as 8K and 120Hz refresh prices, and it will use an SSD rather than old-fashioned hard-disc drive. Also, Scarlett is defined to supply backward compatibility for many Xbox One games in addition to the Xbox and Xbox 360 titles that are available via Xbox One’s backward compatibility feature.
Tech
Does Web Hosting Affect SEO Ranking?
Search engines want websites to deliver excellent and relevant content. Although it is not an exact science, the web hosting services you choose can affect your SEO.
Web hosting elements that influence SEO
1.Server type
There are primarily two types of servers, Nginx and Apache. Majority of web hosting services hosted their client’s websites using Apache servers. Apache is great, it has power and flexibility – in addition, it has a large community behind it and supports a broad range of software errors like cPanel for website hosting.
However, Ngnix is better at some other important things – majorly, it is faster. This doesn’t seem like much when there’s there is low server traffic bit when the traffic load increases, it makes all the difference. To leverage on the strengths of both types of servers, the best web hosting services use both Apache and Nginx. They would typically offer web hosting plans, hosted on Apache servers but also Nginx as a reserve proxy to optimise how fast web page requests are handled.
If you are currently on a shared hosting plan, chances are your traffic isn’t at the point where this would make much of the difference. However, if you are currently on a web hosting plan like VPS , going with web host who uses Nginx and Apache, can make a huge difference in your SEO
2.Data Loss
Although it is not a pleasant thought, the truth is, your website would most likely encounter problems at some point . It could be that your site gets hacked, a huge problem occurs at the data centre of your web host, or your site unexpectedly crashes -this things can happen.
To protect your websites and ranking in the event of data loss, you will need to have some sort of backup. A good web host will have in place, backup systems that would help you backup your data – and quickly recover it when you need to.
3.User experience and page load time
Most search engines like Google, use page load time as a Matrix for determining SEO ranking. This should come as no surprise , Google prioritises user experience and slow web page loading times = bad user experience.
Page load speed is predominantly determined by two things – hosting server and your website’s contents. To improve the load speed of your webpage, we recommend you optimising your website’s content -for example, small pages with fewer scripts (like JavaScript), will load much faster than larger pages.
4.Server downtime
This is entirely up to your web host. It is often what separates the reputable and reliable web hosting providers,from the not so great. If your website suffers from frequent website downtime, it means that your web host is not reliable.
Downtime affects the overall performance of your website and as well as your SEO strategy and SERP ranking. When your website is down, it doesn’t show up on search engines. When search engines get a query of a relevant content on your website, what happens? The search engine won’t find your website and which reduce your website’s rank. In addition, it also leads to increased bounce rate, which directly impacts a website’s credibility.
Therefore, it is best to avoid downtime-aim for 99.9% uptime for your website. To do this, you would need to choose a web host based on their server uptime reputation.
5.The location of the hosting server
Google takes into account the load speed of your website in order to rank it high in its SERPs. This means, your website needs to be fast. One of the easiest ways to ensure the optimal speed of your webpages is going with web host that is as close to your location as possible.
For example, hosting your website in the same country as your target audience. However, this is not applicable for websites that target visitors from countries across the world. Matt Cutts, the former search quality expert for Google, had this to say when asked if hosting service location affects page ranking, “we do absolutely try to return the most relevant results to each user in each country. And several locations in terms of IP address is a factor in that.”.
6.Google’s crawl limit
There is a specific crawl limit that Google places on indexing a single server IP. If you are in a shared hosting plan, and a website on the same server as yours is consuming a lot of resources(crawling), chances are your website would be affected – Slow indexing or search engine bots won’t crawling your website.
This is why so many web hosting providers offer a service plan called ‘SEO hosting’, where they provide website owners with Private IP addresses, even on a shared hosting plan – with this ,it appears like your website is hosted on a different system – as a result, it would not be affected by the activities of other websites on the same server.
7.Website security
If server hosting your website is not secured secured, chances are you’d get attacked or hacked and this would have a negative impact on your SEO. When a hacker breaches your website, they can easily alter contents to the point where it affects SEO.
In addition, if your web hosting provider’s server is insecure, it is open to a DoS attack. Which would make the server unresponsive. When this happens, your website will be offline.
Pro tip: we recommend, you get a web hosting provider that has built- in server security and is and take measures to also secure your website.
In conclusion
A website that is hosted on a bad host’s server is going to be dogged by a lot of security risks and threats. To avoid this, we recommend that you pick the best hosting option, from the get go, especially if you are going with a shared hosting plan. This way, your website doesn’t suddenly go offline and leave you scrambling.